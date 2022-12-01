U.S. markets close in 53 minutes

Blue Compass RV Continues Expansion with Acquisition of B&R Camper Sales in Mobile, Alabama

·2 min read

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., Dec. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Blue Compass RV today announced further expansion in the Southeast United States with the acquisition of B&R Camper Sales in Mobile, Alabama.

(PRNewsfoto/Blue Compass RV)
(PRNewsfoto/Blue Compass RV)

Jon Ferrando, Founder, Chief Executive Officer and President of Blue Compass RV stated, "We are excited to continue our growth in 2022 with the addition of a full-service RV dealership in Mobile, Alabama. Alabama is a growing RV state in terms of registrations with excellent RV demographics. The Mobile market is strong with over 1,000 new RV registrations in 2021. B&R Camper Sales has served the Alabama market since 1976."

"We are excited to welcome B&R Camper Sales associates into Blue Compass RV. We look forward to growing sales and service in this market. The store has an extensive parts retail location and carries great product brands including Coachmen, Forest River and Jayco," added Jon Ferrando.

B&R Camper Sales started its Mobile, Alabama location in 1976 and has been through expansions with an addition of a parts retail store in 2014. The Mobile location is in the south-west part of town south of I-10 and on the west side of 90/Government Blvd. The store carries brands including Coachmen, Forest River, and Jayco.

To learn more about B&R Camper Sales and Blue Compass RV, please visit: https://www.brcampers.com/ or https://www.bluecompassrv.com

Blue Compass RV

Blue Compass RV (formerly RV Retailer, LLC) is a leading recreational vehicle retail company in the United States with a mission to provide an exceptional RV sales, service and ownership experience that exceed the expectations of our customers. RV Retailer has over 100 full-service RV dealerships in 33 states across America. The Blue Compass RV stores sell a wide range of new and used RV brands with thousands of RVs in inventory.

Blue Compass RV is led by Jon Ferrando, Founder, Chief Executive Officer and President. Jon Ferrando was instrumental in building America's largest automotive retailer from start-up to over $20 billion in revenue. Blue Compass RV's top leadership team has over 250 years of automotive and RV retail industry experience.

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/blue-compass-rv-continues-expansion-with-acquisition-of-br-camper-sales-in-mobile-alabama-301691875.html

SOURCE Blue Compass RV

