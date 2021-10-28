U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,596.42
    +44.74 (+0.98%)
     

  • Dow 30

    35,730.48
    +239.79 (+0.68%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    15,448.12
    +212.28 (+1.39%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,298.46
    +45.97 (+2.04%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    83.17
    +0.51 (+0.62%)
     

  • Gold

    1,800.00
    +1.20 (+0.07%)
     

  • Silver

    24.11
    -0.08 (-0.33%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1685
    +0.0079 (+0.68%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.5680
    +0.0390 (+2.55%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3791
    +0.0049 (+0.36%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    113.5600
    -0.2500 (-0.22%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    62,026.52
    +2,920.55 (+4.94%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,499.45
    +80.08 (+5.64%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,249.47
    -3.80 (-0.05%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,820.09
    -278.15 (-0.96%)
     

Blue Cross Blue Shield Of Arizona Offers Wide Range Of ACA Health Insurance Options For 2022

·3 min read

PHOENIX, Oct. 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- To continue to improve health for Arizonans, Blue Cross Blue Shield of Arizona (BCBSAZ) will offer a wide range of Affordable Care Act (ACA) health insurance plans for 2022 for individuals and families in the state.

Blue Cross Blue Shield of Arizona logo (PRNewsFoto/Blue Cross Blue Shield of Ari...)
Blue Cross Blue Shield of Arizona logo (PRNewsFoto/Blue Cross Blue Shield of Ari...)

In listening to BCBSAZ customers and their preferences, the feedback was clear: Arizonans want more flexibility and increased access to providers and hospitals of their choice. The newly created PPO plan includes the largest provider network in Arizona and nationwide, covers 96% doctors and hospitals in Arizona and 98% of doctors and hospitals nationally, requires no specialist referrals, and offers out-of-network and out-of-state coverage. Additional low-cost benefits include two free primary care provider visits, $10 online doctor visits, $3 tier 1a generic prescription drugs, free preventive services, and free 24/7 nurse on call.

"We strive to create plans tailored to meet the needs of all Arizonans in any stage of life and are happy to introduce this new PPO plan that does just that," said Rachel Winkler, General Manager, Individual Segment. "This plan will provide flexibility and convenience, and whether you reside in Arizona year-round, or live here seasonally, we've got you covered."

In addition to the new PPO plan, BCBSAZ offers plan options designed for every health and budget need: Blue AdvanceHealth, Blue EverydayHealth, Blue TrueHealth, and Blue Portfolio. In 2022, BCBSAZ will continue to be the sole insurer to offer ACA plans to individuals and families in all 15 Arizona counties. With one of the largest networks in the state, BCBSAZ is continuing to expand access, adding 400 providers in Maricopa County, 700 in Pima County, and 2,000 in the state's rural communities.

The subsidy expansion under the American Rescue Plan Act of 2021 announced as a result of President Biden's executive order earlier this year will continue through 2022, and subsidies will apply toward all five plans.

Open Enrollment for 2022 ACA plans runs from Nov. 1, 2021 to Jan. 15, 2022. For more information about BCBSAZ plans and offerings or to enroll in a plan, visit azblue.com/plans.

About Blue Cross Blue Shield of Arizona

Blue Cross Blue Shield of Arizona (BCBSAZ) is committed to helping Arizonans get healthier faster and stay healthier longer. With a focus on connecting people with the care they need, BCBSAZ offers health insurance and related services to more than 1.9 million customers. Through advanced clinical programs and community outreach, BCBSAZ is inspiring health in Arizona. BCBSAZ, a non-profit company, is an independent licensee of the Blue Cross Blue Shield Association. The company and its subsidiaries employ more than 2,500+ people in its Phoenix, Flagstaff, and Tucson offices. To learn more, visit azblue.com or connect with us on social media: Instagram, Twitter, LinkedIn or Facebook.

