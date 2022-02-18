U.S. markets close in 43 minutes

BLUE CROSS BLUE SHIELD OF ARIZONA WELCOMES TWO NEW BOARD MEMBERS

·2 min read

PHOENIX, Feb. 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Arizona (BCBSAZ) has elected two new members, Mark Laret and Teresa Ward-Maupin, to its board of directors.

Blue Cross Blue Shield of Arizona logo (PRNewsFoto/Blue Cross Blue Shield of Ari...)
Blue Cross Blue Shield of Arizona logo (PRNewsFoto/Blue Cross Blue Shield of Ari...)

Mark Laret's in-depth knowledge of medical delivery operations stems from his four decades of experience leading, building, and growing premier healthcare networks. He recently retired from the University of California San Francisco Health, where he served as president and chief executive officer for 21 years. He is a nationally known healthcare industry board member and advisor.

"We are pleased to welcome Mark and Teresa to BCBSAZ's board of directors," said Rich Dozer, BCBSAZ Chairman of the Board. "Their dynamic experience will be a valuable asset to the board, and we look forward to the great work ahead."

Teresa Ward-Maupin has more than 20 years of experience in the digital, mobile, and telecommunication industries. She currently serves as senior vice president of digital and customer experience at Comcast Corporation. Her background in digital consumerism will contribute to personalizing and streamlining BCBSAZ's digital customer experience.

"The expertise Mark and Teresa will bring to our board of directors is unrivaled in medical delivery operations and digital consumerism," said Pam Kehaly, President and CEO of Blue Cross Blue Shield of Arizona. "They will perfectly complement our current board members, as they help guide our strategic vision and corporate priorities, moving us forward in our mission to inspire health and make it easy."

For more information about BCBSAZ leadership and its board of directors, visit: https://newscenter.azblue.com/about-us/

About Blue Cross Blue Shield of Arizona

Blue Cross Blue Shield of Arizona (BCBSAZ) is committed to helping Arizonans get healthier faster and stay healthier longer. With a mission to inspire health and make it easy, BCBSAZ offers health insurance and related services to more than 1.9 million customers. BCBSAZ, a non-profit company, is an independent licensee of the Blue Cross Blue Shield Association. The company and its subsidiaries employ more than 2,500 people in its Phoenix, Flagstaff, and Tucson offices. To learn more, visit azblue.com or connect with us on social media: Instagram, Twitter, LinkedIn or Facebook.

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/blue-cross-blue-shield-of-arizona-welcomes-two-new-board-members-301485901.html

SOURCE Blue Cross Blue Shield of Arizona

