Blue Cross Blue Shield Association Statement Supportive of Build Back Better Framework

·1 min read

WASHINGTON, Oct. 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Blue Cross Blue Shield Association's President and CEO Kim Keck issued the following statement on the White House's Build Back Better Act framework.

Blue Cross and Blue Shield Association Logo (PRNewsfoto/Blue Cross Blue Shield...)

"We are pleased with the Build Back Better Act framework that President Biden announced today, which includes many actions to make health care more affordable, equitable and accessible for all Americans. The extension of enhanced Affordable Care Act tax credits will save individuals and families thousands of dollars each year on their health care premiums, and it will help millions of people living in states that have not expanded Medicaid.

"As the package is finalized, it is important for Congress to protect the more than 27 million people covered by the Medicare Advantage program by upholding its current benefits and structure. We will continue to work closely with Congress on items of critical importance to the American people including prescription drug reform, improving health equity, and ensuring long-term fiscal sustainability."

About Blue Cross Blue Shield Association
The Blue Cross and Blue Shield Association is a national federation of 35 independent, community-based and locally operated Blue Cross and Blue Shield companies that collectively provide health care coverage for one in three Americans.

Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/blue-cross-blue-shield-association-statement-supportive-of-build-back-better-framework-301411349.html

SOURCE Blue Cross Blue Shield Association

