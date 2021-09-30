U.S. markets close in 3 hours 28 minutes

Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts Named One of Top Health Plans in Country for Quality and Experience

·2 min read

Awarded 4.5 out of 5 stars by The National Committee for Quality Assurance

BOSTON, Sept. 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts (Blue Cross) once again has been named one of the top health plans in the country, according to the nation's authority on health plan quality.

Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts
Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts

The National Committee for Quality Assurance (NCQA) awarded Blue Cross' Commercial HMO/POS plan and Commercial PPO plan 4.5 out of 5 stars,(1) putting the not-for-profit health plan in the top 10 percent of commercial health plans in the country for clinical quality and member experience.

"It's more critical than ever that we're there for our members, serving as trusted allies during a time of great uncertainty and worry," said Blue Cross president & CEO Andrew Dreyfus. "We're proud to again be recognized as one of the top health plans in the country – it's a testament to the work of our employees and their unwavering commitment to our members."

Each year NCQA rates approximately 1,400 health plans for their:

  • Effectiveness of wellness and prevention efforts, including immunizations and cancer screenings

  • Successful management of chronic illness

  • Access to high-quality primary and specialty care

  • Excellence in member experience

Blue Cross also earned an "Accredited" rating from NCQA.

To see the full list of ratings, visit NCQA's 2021 Health Insurance Plan Ratings.

(1) NCQA's Commercial Health Plan Ratings 2021

About Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts
Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts (bluecrossma.org) is a community-focused, tax-paying, not-for-profit health plan headquartered in Boston. We are committed to the relentless pursuit of quality, equitable and affordable health care with an unparalleled consumer experience. Consistent with our promise to always put our members first, we are rated among the nation's best health plans for member satisfaction and quality. Connect with us on Facebook, Twitter, YouTube, and LinkedIn.

About NCQA
NCQA is a private, nonprofit organization dedicated to improving health care quality. NCQA accredits and certifies a wide range of health care organizations. It also recognizes clinicians and practices in key areas of performance. NCQA's Healthcare Effectiveness Data and Information Set (HEDIS®) is the most widely used performance measurement tool in health care. NCQA's website contains information to help consumers, employers and others make more-informed health care choices. NCQA can be found online at ncqa.org, on Twitter, on Facebook and on LinkedIn.

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/blue-cross-blue-shield-of-massachusetts-named-one-of-top-health-plans-in-country-for-quality-and-experience-301389071.html

SOURCE Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts

