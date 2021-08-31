U.S. markets close in 50 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,521.77
    -7.02 (-0.16%)
     

  • Dow 30

    35,345.68
    -54.16 (-0.15%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    15,266.20
    +0.31 (+0.00%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,274.39
    +8.40 (+0.37%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    68.49
    -0.72 (-1.04%)
     

  • Gold

    1,817.80
    +5.60 (+0.31%)
     

  • Silver

    23.98
    -0.03 (-0.11%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1812
    +0.0008 (+0.07%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.3020
    +0.0170 (+1.32%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3753
    -0.0008 (-0.06%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    109.9830
    +0.0980 (+0.09%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    47,401.51
    -1,159.99 (-2.39%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,216.86
    +21.27 (+1.78%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,119.70
    -28.31 (-0.40%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,089.54
    +300.25 (+1.08%)
     

Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts Expedites Access to Care for Members in Louisiana, Mississippi and Alabama Impacted by Hurricane Ida

·1 min read

BOSTON, Aug. 31, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- In response to Hurricane Ida, the governors of Louisiana, Mississippi and Alabama have declared states of emergency. Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts (Blue Cross) is expediting access to care for members who may be impacted.

Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts
Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts

Blue Cross has more than 10,000 members living in areas where states of emergency have been declared. The company is working to ensure those members can access health services and medications quickly and in locations convenient to them.

Effective immediately and for the next 90 days, Blue Cross is allowing:

  • Early refills of any prescription medication

  • Affected members to use Well Connection, the health plan's dedicated telehealth platform, to access medical and mental health services free of cost, with no copayments or deductible with the code BCBSMA68.

(Note: Only members with Blue Cross' telehealth benefit will be able to access Well Connection and only via My Blue)

About Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts
Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts (bluecrossma.org) is a community-focused, tax-paying, not-for-profit health plan headquartered in Boston. We are committed to the relentless pursuit of quality, equitable and affordable health care with an unparalleled consumer experience. Consistent with our promise to always put our members first, we are rated among the nation's best health plans for member satisfaction and quality. Connect with us on Facebook, Twitter, YouTube, and LinkedIn.

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/blue-cross-blue-shield-of-massachusetts-expedites-access-to-care-for-members-in-louisiana-mississippi-and-alabama-impacted-by-hurricane-ida-301366515.html

SOURCE Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts

Recommended Stories

  • Why Nio Stock Popped Today

    Shares of Chinese electric car manufacturer Nio (NYSE: NIO) stock hopped 2.6% higher as of 12:45 p.m. EDT Tuesday after Bloomberg reported that Nio investors may have a second way to get rich. Because now they're going to own a piece of Lotus Cars. As Bloomberg advises, Lotus, the iconic British sports car maker that is majority-owned by China's Zhejiang Geely Holding Group, is raising $2.3 billion that it will use "to transform [itself] into an all-electric brand."

  • Wells Fargo Risks Regulatory Action Over Pace of Restitution

    (Bloomberg) -- Five years into scandals that have already cost Wells Fargo & Co. more than $5 billion in fines and legal settlements, regulators are privately signaling they’re still not satisfied with the bank’s progress in compensating victims and shoring up controls. The Office of the Comptroller of the Currency and the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau have warned the firm they may bring new sanctions over the company’s pace in fulfilling those obligations, according to people with knowle

  • Why Digital Turbine Stock Was Flying Higher Today

    Shares of Digital Turbine (NASDAQ: APPS), a company specializing in app installation software, were flying higher today after it was announced it's being added to the S&P MidCap 400 index. Finance, Digital Turbine has a float of almost 87 million shares; that's the supply of shares out there to be bought and sold. When a stock is added to an index, like Digital Turbine to the S&P MidCap 400 index, exchange-traded funds (ETFs) begin purchasing shares so they can keep tracking the index's performance.

  • These 2 Hot Stocks Are Headed Skyward Tuesday

    Virgin Galactic Holdings (NYSE: SPCE) has become nearly a household name for many investors, but Digital Turbine (NASDAQ: APPS) is a relative newcomer. Shares of Virgin Galactic were higher by nearly 10% at midday on Tuesday. The space tourism specialist has had considerable business success in recent months, and although its stock hasn't always followed suit, analysts on Wall Street think now might be the right time to consider buying.

  • Zoom stock just crashed — here's the simplest reason why

    Zoom shares jut got roasted after earnings. Here's why.

  • Forget short-term stock-market fads and just buy these 5 rocketing tech stocks

    Looking at the latest headlines, it’s easy to concoct a narrative around short-term investment trends based on your personal tastes. Is the Afghanistan chaos good or bad for defense firms? Recent share performance and recent earnings in these five $20 billion-plus companies proves this sector remains a massive growth center for Wall Street regardless of the short-term news cycle.

  • 15 Best Pharmaceutical Stocks to Invest In

    In this article, we discuss the 15 best pharmaceutical stocks to invest in. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of these stocks, go directly to the 5 Best Pharmaceutical Stocks to Invest In. After the Covid-19 pandemic hit, the pharmaceutical industry rapidly began the process of developing and testing vaccines and medicines for […]

  • Zoom shares plummet despite earnings beat

    Yahoo Finance's Brian Sozzi and Myles Udland break down Zoom's latest earnings report, and outlook for the company.&nbsp;

  • My dad is buying a home near my family in California. Should he add me to the deed so I can inherit it easily?

    'I’m not planning on investing any money into the house, but will be doing basic maintenance for him.'

  • Here’s why this billionaire investor predicts cryptocurrencies will ‘go to zero’

    John Paulson, who made a fortune betting against the U.S. housing market before it collapsed, warns that an increasingly popular asset class is in fact worthless.

  • 3 of the Dow's Worst-Performing Stocks Over the Trailing Year Are Now Screaming Buys

    For the past 125 years, the iconic Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJINDICES: ^DJI) has been one of the stock market's most consistent measures of success. Initially comprised of 12 companies, the Dow Jones now contains 30 multinational stocks, nearly all of which are profitable, time-tested businesses. Although Dow stocks aren't often the fastest growing, this hasn't hurt the index's ability to reach new heights.

  • Better Electric Vehicle Charging Stock: Volta or ChargePoint

    Volta is going public through a SPAC merger. Here's how it stacks up against established segment leader ChargePoint.

  • Why Shares of Chico's FAS Were Tumbling Today

    Shares of Chico's FAS (NYSE: CHS) plummeted 17% in morning trading Tuesday after the women's apparel retailer reported second-quarter earnings. In fact, virtually all apparel retailers are in the red today, and it could have to do with rising inflation, a difficult labor market, lingering supply chain disruptions, and a belief among the biggest retailers that the impacts from the pandemic (both bad and good) will be permanent.

  • Zoom Events 'bullish opportunity' for company: Analyst

    Rishi Jaluria, RBC Capital Markets Software Equity Analyst, predicts a 'long runway for growth' for Zoom after earnings beat.

  • 3 Beaten-Down Growth Stocks to Buy Right Now

    Investing in growth stocks has become quite tricky, especially after investors rotated from growth stocks to value stocks in February. Since then, while some growth stocks seem to have recovered most of their losses, many others are trading at significant discounts to their all-time highs. The latter category includes several fundamentally strong companies with a solid competitive advantage that can be attractive picks for long-term investors.

  • Sundial Growers Is Bankrolling These Cannabis Stocks

    Cannabis company Sundial Growers (NASDAQ: SNDL) got an influx of cash earlier this year thanks to its rising popularity with retail investors. Sundial is now in a great financial position, sitting on hundreds of millions of dollars -- well more than what it needs to fund its day-to-day operations. Below, I'll look at some of the companies Sundial and Sunstream have been bankrolling and assess whether this new strategy is good for Sundial's business.

  • Why Shares of Five9 Tanked Nearly 15% Today

    Shares of enterprise contact center outfit Five9 (NASDAQ: FIVN) were down nearly 15% as of 12:45 p.m. EDT. The cloud software company was being hit after Zoom Video Communications' (NASDAQ: ZM) second-quarter earnings report disappointed, sending Zoom stock tumbling over 16%. With a Five9 shareholder buyout consisting of Zoom stock on the way, Zoom's poorly received quarterly update and lower share price isn't great news for Five9 now that the two companies' fates are tied together.

  • 8 Stocks Turned $10,000 Into $109,333 In 8 Months

    Who says August isn't a good month for S&P 500 stocks? Investors just scored more big gains during another banner month.

  • Cathie Wood Has Bought Komatsu Almost Every Day Since Mid-August

    (Bloomberg) -- Cathie Wood has been increasing her stake in Japanese construction machinery bellwether Komatsu Ltd. almost every day since the middle of this month. Wood’s Ark Autonomous Technology and Robotics ETF (ARKQ) bought American depository receipts of the excavator maker in most trading sessions since August 17, after selling some of the stock in May, according to Ark Investment Management’s daily trading data compiled by Bloomberg. Ark’s move into the company comes with the stock down

  • Former Fed official warns of ‘urgent’ threat of another financial crisis

    Don Kohn, the Fed's former vice chair for financial supervision, warns of imminent risks to the stability of the global financial system and calls on regulators and lawmakers to take swift action.