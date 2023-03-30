Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts Releases Statement on U.S. District Court Ruling Invalidating Requirement for Free Preventive Services

BOSTON, March 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- In response to U.S. District Judge Reed O'Connor's ruling to invalidate a major provision of the Affordable Care Act (ACA) requiring free preventive care services, Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts ("BCBSMA") released the following statement:

"At BCBSMA, our highest priority is ensuring that quality health coverage is accessible, affordable, and equitable for our members, employer customers, and the community.

While we are reviewing the details of the ruling out of Texas and awaiting anticipated further legal action by the federal government, we are deeply concerned that this decision will create consumer confusion about the coverage and cost of important preventive services including screenings for cancer, diabetes, HIV, and depression, as well as preventive medications such as statins, immunizations and PreP (pre-exposure prophylaxis for HIV).

BCBSMA members are encouraged to continue seeking preventive care. Coverage of these services at no cost share remains the same at this time."

About Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts

Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts ( bluecrossma.org ) is a community-focused, tax-paying, not-for-profit health plan headquartered in Boston. We are committed to the relentless pursuit of quality, equitable and affordable health care with an unparalleled consumer experience. Consistent with our promise to always put our members first, we are rated among the nation's best health plans for member satisfaction and quality. Connect with us on Facebook , Twitter , YouTube, and LinkedIn .

