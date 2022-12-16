U.S. markets close in 5 hours 14 minutes

  • S&P 500

    3,843.70
    -52.05 (-1.34%)
     

  • Dow 30

    32,808.84
    -393.38 (-1.18%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    10,695.89
    -114.64 (-1.06%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,752.61
    -21.99 (-1.24%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    73.97
    -2.14 (-2.81%)
     

  • Gold

    1,797.50
    +9.70 (+0.54%)
     

  • Silver

    23.23
    -0.08 (-0.34%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0618
    -0.0016 (-0.15%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.5150
    +0.0650 (+1.88%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2163
    -0.0019 (-0.16%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    136.6760
    -1.0640 (-0.77%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    16,986.64
    -470.66 (-2.70%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    392.31
    -13.16 (-3.25%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,308.43
    -117.74 (-1.59%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,527.12
    -524.58 (-1.87%)
     

Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Minnesota and Minnesota Oncology Provide Preliminary Results on Value Based Agreement

·3 min read

Two years into contract, data shows cancer care costs are down by more than ten percent 

EAGAN, Minn. and ST. PAUL, Minn., Dec. 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Minnesota (Blue Cross) and Minnesota Oncology, a practice in The US Oncology Network, today announced preliminary cost and quality results stemming from a value-based contract that went into effect in the fall of 2019. The agreement shifted payment from a traditional model that incentivized volume of transactional care to a value-based approach built on the shared principle that the most effective outcomes for patients are determined by a wholistic approach that includes quality, cost, trend, and patient experience.

Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Minnesota (PRNewsFoto/Blue Cross and Blue Shield of MN)
Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Minnesota (PRNewsFoto/Blue Cross and Blue Shield of MN)

Based on an analysis of the first results of available data, the total cost of care for Minnesota Oncology patients with Blue Cross employer group coverage trended more than 10 percent below the Twin Cities oncology market.

The two organizations also cite the efficacy of programs built collaboratively within the agreement, ensuring that patients would receive the most effective and efficient care at the right time for their specific health situation.

A critical aspect of the five-year agreement was the creation of new care coordination initiatives designed to avoid unnecessary trips to the hospital or emergency room, help patients manage side effects of treatment, and have a proactive and defined role in their care plans. For patients with employer group coverage, emergency visits and inpatient admissions decreased during the initial period.

Minnesota Oncology care coordinators reach out to all Blue Cross patients who are starting a new IV chemotherapy regimen. The care coordinators stay connected with patients throughout treatment with support throughout their cancer journey.

"Cancer patients face a big challenge when it comes to the cost of quality, comprehensive care," said John Schwerkoske, MD, President and medical oncologist at Minnesota Oncology. "Under this agreement with Blue Cross, we now have encouraging evidence that our model works. It is possible to offer state-of-the-art therapies, precision medicine, genetic testing, palliative care, and access to clinical trials while lowering overall costs. These initial results further encourage our efforts in working with Blue Cross to ensure all patients can have access to high-quality care that is close to home."

"The early successes of this agreement, along with the collaborative spirit of both organizations, is continuing to grow with a desire to evolve and further improve the model," said Eric Hoag, Vice President of Provider Relations at Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Minnesota. "We are pleased to be adding three new quality measures in 2023 which include social determinants."

Under the five-year agreement, Minnesota Oncology is responsible for ensuring continued alignment with evidence-based best practices that go beyond traditional clinical care, including social work, palliative, and end-of-life care. Notably, Minnesota Oncology is not required to secure prior authorization from Blue Cross for coverage of select services typically associated with high rates of overutilization or cost because they've proven that their standards and results are equal to or beyond the health plan standards.

Blue Cross and Minnesota Oncology plan to issue future updates on the efficacy of the five-year value-based agreement as new data becomes available.

About Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Minnesota
For nearly 90 years, Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Minnesota (bluecrossmn.com) has supported the health, wellbeing and peace of mind of our members by striving to ensure equitable access to high quality care at an affordable price. Our 2.5 million members can be found in every Minnesota county, all 50 states and on four continents. Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Minnesota is an independent licensee of the Blue Cross and Blue Shield Association.

About Minnesota Oncology
Minnesota Oncology is dedicated to providing compassionate care for various types of cancer and blood disorders in 12 convenient Twin Cities metro locations. Minnesota Oncology provides high-quality cancer care in a community setting, allowing patients to stay close to the comfort of home and family. Its mission is to combine the strength of hope with the power of science, one patient at a time.

Minnesota Oncology is a practice in The US Oncology Network (The Network). This collaboration unites the practice with more than 1,200 independent physicians dedicated to delivering value-based, integrated care to patients — close to home. Through The Network, these independent doctors come together to form a community of shared expertise and resources dedicated to advancing local cancer care and to delivering better patient outcomes. The Network is supported by McKesson Corporation, whose coordinated resources and infrastructure allow doctors in The Network to focus on the health of their patients, while McKesson focuses on the health of their practices. Minnesota Oncology also participates in clinical trials through US Oncology Research, which has played a role in more than 90 FDA-approved cancer therapies, approximately one-third of all cancer therapies approved by the FDA to date.

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/blue-cross-and-blue-shield-of-minnesota-and-minnesota-oncology-provide-preliminary-results-on-value-based-agreement-301705285.html

SOURCE Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Minnesota

Recommended Stories

  • 2 Biotech Stocks to Buy Hand Over Fist in 2023 and 1 to Avoid Like the Plague

    Two drug developers stand out as plain-as-day bargains in the new year, while another top-performing biotech stock looks poised to disappoint.

  • Exact Sciences Rockets As Guardant's Blood Test Pales Vs. Cologuard

    Guardant unveiled results for its colon cancer-detecting blood test that lagged rival Exact. GH stock crashed as EXAS stock jumped Friday.

  • Guardant Claimed Success for Its Colon Cancer Blood Test. The Stock Is Slumping Anyway.

    “We just launched a rocket and got it to the moon,” said co-chief executive Helmy Eltoukhy. “It's illogical, irrational, and people don't understand the science.”

  • After Jumping 100%, Is Axsome a Buy Before 2023?

    Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ: AXSM) has done something most other stocks haven't been able to do this year: It's beaten the bear market. The company acquired its first product from Jazz Pharmaceuticals this spring -- sleep-disorder drug Sunosi. At Jazz, Sunosi sales soared 104% last year to $57.9 million.

  • Pharma Stock Roundup: LLY's 2023 View, MRK-MRNA Joint Cancer Vaccine Data & More

    Eli Lilly (LLY) gives its financial guidance for 2023. Merck (MRK) and Moderna's (MRNA) mRNA-based cancer vaccine shows positive results in a joint study.

  • Guardant Health stock plunges, Exact Sciences stock soars after colorectal-cancer test study results

    Shares of Guardant Health Inc. tanked 40% and shares of Exact Sciences Corp. rallied more than 25% in the extended session Thursday after Guardant announced results from a study using its blood test to screen for colorectal cancer that didn't appear to surpass Exact Sciences' stool-sample screening test. Guardant said that the results "pave the way for first potential FDA-approved and Medicare-reimbursed blood test for colorectal cancer screening," and that it plans to ask for U.S. Food and Drug

  • Cancer researchers question antitrust arguments against Illumina-Grail deal

    U.S. and European antitrust enforcers want to unwind gene sequencing leader Illumina Inc's purchase of cancer test company Grail, saying the two would stifle competition in a critical area of medicine, but some cancer researchers say it's far too early to make that assessment. Illumina is the leading maker of high-speed genomic sequencing systems that can examine fragments of DNA found in blood or other samples for use in everything from solving crimes to drug research. Antitrust regulators argue that Illumina, whose sequencers are being used by companies, hospitals and research centers, could unfairly prioritize Grail in the race to create tests for the early detection of multiple types of cancer.

  • 2 Dividend Stocks That Could Double Your Return in 10 Years

    Pfizer (NYSE: PFE) and AbbVie (NYSE: ABBV) have produced strong total returns over the past decade, and both pharmaceutical companies have what it takes to keep up the pace going forward, despite looming patent cliffs for both. Over the past five years, AbbVie's total return is 249%, and Pfizer's is 167%, and given their strong cash flow and ability to purchase assets and develop their own therapies with large pipelines, there are plenty of reasons to see the two dividend stocks doubling your return over the next decade. Pfizer is off to a record year, with management saying in its third-quarter earnings report that it expects annual revenue between $99.5 billion to $102 billion, which at the midpoint represents a rise of 23.9% over 2021.

  • Investing in These 2 Biotech Stocks Could Double Your Money, Says Analyst

    Let’s talk about biotech. These stocks present a unique set of attractions for investors, especially investors willing to shoulder some extra risk. To start with, biotech firms have a famously high overhead, and equally long lead-times for product development. But that is balanced by the opportunity for huge gains – sales profits, and share appreciation – when a new drug shows strongly positive clinical trial results, or receives regulatory approval for commercialization. To give an example, jus

  • 2 Best Biotech Stocks to Buy Right Now

    The global population is growing with each passing year. The pharmaceutical industry has been at the forefront, with the launch of game-changing medicines and vaccines in recent decades. With the global population expected to rise from around 8 billion now to 9.7 billion by 2050, rising demand for medical treatments is practically built into the business model of big pharma.

  • FDA Slaps Clinical Hold On Miromatrix's For Bioengineered Liver Platform

    The FDA has placed a clinical hold on Miromatrix Medical Inc's (NASDAQ: MIRO) miroliverELAP Investigational New Drug (IND) application for acute liver failure. The miroliverELAP IND application was submitted in mid-November. The FDA indicated they would provide an official clinical hold letter to Miromatrix within 30 days. Miromatrix plans to provide additional updates pending communication with the FDA. Miromatrix Medical is a life sciences company that has developed a proprietary perfusion tec

  • BioNTech upgraded to buy on high hopes for combined flu/COVID vaccine and oncology pipeline

    Bank of America analysts upgraded BioNTech SE stock to buy from hold on Thursday, citing excitement about its mRNA technology and the outlook for a combined flu/COVID vaccine and oncology vaccines that are currently in various stages of development. Analysts led by Tazeen Ahmad reiterated their $239 price target on the stock (BNTX) which is 28.5% above its current price, and said the German company’s roughly 16 billion euros in cash is a positive. Positive data this week from Moderna Inc. (MRNA) and Merck (MRK) in a trial of Merck’s Keytruda and a Moderna mRNA vaccine in treating patients with late-stage melanoma are positives for BioNTech’s NeST platform, which also aims to treat melanoma and other solid tumors, said the note.

  • She Went Undercover to a Crisis Pregnancy Center. They Told Her Abortion Is Reversible.

    In October, investigative reporter Olivia Raisner visited five anti-abortion crisis pregnancy centers—clinics that often receive state funding, despite providing no medical services and pushing disinformation to dissuade pregnant people from choosing abortion—in Indiana. She entered each clinic armed with her pregnant friend’s urine, a button on her shirt that secretly doubled as a camera, and scheduled appointments. There, she declined to sign any paperwork that asked her not to record conversa

  • Why Shares of Puma Biotechnology Rose This Week

    As of Thursday afternoon, they were still up more than 10% for the week, according to data from S&P Global Intelligence. On Tuesday, the company disclosed in a filing that Puma CEO Allan Auerbach bought 568,181 shares of Puma stock for roughly $2.5 million dollars and now owns 20% of the company. The choice was seen as a sign Auerbach has faith in the company's pipeline beyond its only marketed product, Nerlynx, used to treat HER2-positive breast cancer, a type of breast cancer that utilizes a protein called human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 (HER2).

  • Free at-home COVID test kits available for order again through USPS. Here's how to get yours

    Each household can place one order for four free COVID-19 test kits through the U.S. Postal Service. The orders will begin to ship out next week.

  • Why BioXCel Therapeutics Stock Jumped This Week

    Shares of BioXCel Therapeutics (NASDAQ: BTAI) rose by as much as 19.1% this week, and as of Thursday afternoon, were still up 17% for the week, according to data from S&P Global Intelligence. The biotech stock closed last Friday at $17.02 a share and opened Monday at $17.15. Its shares hit a high of $20.27 early Thursday afternoon.

  • Cytokinetics (CYTK) Up Despite Unfavorable FDA Committee Voting

    Cytokinetics (CYTK) gets an unfavorable recommendation from CRDAC on omecamtiv mecarbil for the treatment of heart failure with reduced ejection fraction.

  • These are the most common COVID-19 symptoms right now

    With new coronavirus variants taking over, the most common symptoms of COVID-19 are looking a little different these days.

  • Pharming Highlights Interim Data From Rare Immune Deficiency Study

    Pharming Group N.V. (NASDAQ: PHAR) announced data from an interim analysis of its open-label extension study of leniolisib for activated phosphoinositide 3-kinase delta syndrome (APDS), a rare primary immunodeficiency, characterized by recurrent infections. The data were shared at the 2022 Annual Meeting of the American Society of Hematology (ASH). The results demonstrate the long-term tolerability of leniolisib, with a median duration on study therapy of just over two years (102 weeks) and five

  • Vanda Pharmaceuticals gets bad news in generic competition court ruling

    Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. faces a potential revenue hit after a Delaware court said two rival drugmakers would not be violating its patent if they were to bring a generic form of its sleep disorder drug, Hetlioz, to market. The ruling from the U.S. District Court for Delaware late Tuesday sets the stage for New Jersey’s Teva Pharmaceuticals USA Inc. and Canada’s Apotex Inc. to begin marketing and selling Hetlioz’s generic counterpart using the active ingredient tasimelteon.