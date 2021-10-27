U.S. markets close in 1 hour 43 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,583.25
    +8.46 (+0.18%)
     

  • Dow 30

    35,698.89
    -57.99 (-0.16%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    15,354.92
    +119.21 (+0.78%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,272.10
    -23.97 (-1.04%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    82.89
    -1.76 (-2.08%)
     

  • Gold

    1,799.00
    +5.60 (+0.31%)
     

  • Silver

    24.20
    +0.12 (+0.49%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1617
    +0.0015 (+0.13%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.5320
    -0.0870 (-5.37%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3758
    -0.0005 (-0.04%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    113.8140
    -0.3150 (-0.28%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    58,951.74
    -3,529.41 (-5.65%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,415.93
    -58.40 (-3.96%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,253.27
    -24.35 (-0.33%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    29,098.24
    -7.77 (-0.03%)
     

Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Minnesota and Parent Company Stella Promote Dana Erickson to President and Chief Executive Officer

·3 min read

EAGAN, Minn., Oct. 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Minnesota (Blue Cross) and its parent company, Stella, have announced the promotion of Senior Vice President Dana Erickson to the position of president and chief executive officer, effective Monday, November 1, 2021.

Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Minnesota has announced the promotion of Senior Vice President Dana Erickson to the position of president and chief executive officer, effective Monday, November 1, 2021.
Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Minnesota has announced the promotion of Senior Vice President Dana Erickson to the position of president and chief executive officer, effective Monday, November 1, 2021.

Erickson has been a member of the organization's senior leadership team since 2019, when she was appointed as senior vice president and president of the Health Services division. In this role, Erickson has been responsible for the overall strategic planning, development, implementation and administration of racial and health equity, care management, provider relations, pharmacy and medical management.

Erickson joined Blue Cross in 2015 as senior director of care management before being named as vice president of the same division the following year. She previously held clinical and medical leadership roles at Univita Health and Optum Health, where her tenure included serving as vice president of strategic accounts. Additionally, Erickson spent two years serving in Anoka County as a nursing leader, a role in which she oversaw home-based services for the senior and at-risk populations.

"Dana is an accomplished and impressive leader who knows the health care industry very well, both within Minnesota and across the nation," said Michael Robinson, chair of the Board of Trustees for Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Minnesota. "After a rigorous national search for our next CEO, we were thrilled to find the strongest candidates right here in Minnesota, with the right choice being inside our Blue Cross family."

"I am both humbled and excited for the opportunity to lead such an extraordinary company with exceptional, committed people," said Erickson. "We are strongly positioned to advance our strategic priorities to maintain and improve the health and wellbeing of our members, address inequities throughout the health care system and ensure that high quality care and coverage are within reach for all."

A registered nurse and registered respiratory therapist, Erickson has administered direct patient care in addition to leading rehabilitation center operations.

"Dana's impressive accomplishments as a business leader are informed by hands-on experience in providing patient care," said Robinson. "Dana uniquely understands the impact a health plan has on individual lives. She will be a staunch champion of our Blue Cross mission to inspire change, transform care and improve health for the people we serve."

Erickson will assume responsibilities from Kathleen Blatz, who has been serving as the organization's interim CEO since April 2021.

Erickson studied social work at the University of Wisconsin-Eau Claire and holds a bachelor's degree in nursing from the University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee. She and her husband Dan live in Blaine and have two daughters attending college.

About Blue Cross
For nearly 90 years, Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Minnesota (bluecrossmn.com) has supported the health, wellbeing and peace of mind of our members by striving to ensure equitable access to high quality care at an affordable price. Our 2.5 million members can be found in every Minnesota county, all 50 states and on four continents. Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Minnesota is an independent licensee of the Blue Cross and Blue Shield Association.

About Stella
Stella serves as the parent company for a number of entities that share a single mission to create a better experience, better outcomes and design a system that's sustainable for the next generation and beyond. Stella is comprised of a diverse family of companies across the health care landscape, including the non-profit health insurer Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Minnesota and its subsidiaries and diversified affiliate companies. Go to stellahealth.com to learn more.

Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Minnesota (PRNewsFoto/Blue Cross and Blue Shield of MN)
Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Minnesota (PRNewsFoto/Blue Cross and Blue Shield of MN)
Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/blue-cross-and-blue-shield-of-minnesota-and-parent-company-stella-promote-dana-erickson-to-president-and-chief-executive-officer-301410098.html

SOURCE Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Minnesota

Recommended Stories

  • Why Visa Stock Just Dropped 4.5%

    Shares of credit card giant Visa (NYSE: V) had dropped 4.5% as of 10:40 a.m. EDT Wednesday despite the company beating earnings in its fiscal fourth-quarter 2021 earnings report released last night. Heading into Q4, analysts had forecast that Visa would earn $1.54 per share on revenue of $6.5 billion. As it turned out, Visa "beat" on both the top and bottom lines, reporting adjusted profit of $1.62 per share on sales of $6.6 billion --and when calculated according to generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP), profit of $1.65 per share -- but that wasn't good enough for investors.

  • Why Shares of Mastercard Are Falling Today

    Shares of Mastercard (NYSE: MA) had fallen more than 6% as of 12:07 p.m. EDT today after the company's rival Visa (NYSE: V) reported earnings yesterday. For the fourth fiscal quarter of the year, Visa reported earnings per share of $1.65 on total revenue of $6.6 billion. Payments volume at Visa grew 17% from the fourth fiscal quarter of 2020, while cross-border payments volume jumped 38% on a year-over-year basis.

  • Why Pinterest Stock Fell Even More on Wednesday

    Shares of visual search and media platform specialist Pinterest (NYSE: PINS) fell sharply on Wednesday, extending a sharp descent from levels in the $60s just last week. Pinterest stock's decline on Wednesday likely reflects more downward momentum from news this weekend that PayPal Holdings wasn't buying Pinterest, as previous reports suggested could happen. For the week, Pinterest shares are now down about 21%.

  • 10 Stocks Jim Cramer and Cathie Wood Love the Most

    In this article, we examine Jim Cramer and Cathie Wood’s portfolio management strategies. We also reviewed 10 stocks Jim Cramer and Cathie Wood love the most. You can skip our detailed discussion and jump directly to 5 Stocks Jim Cramer and Cathie Wood Love The Most. CNBC’s Jim Cramer, who dubs Ark Invest’s top stock […]

  • 10 Dividend Stocks with Over 7% Yield

    In this article, we will be taking a look at 10 dividend stocks with over 7% yield. To skip our detailed analysis of dividend investing, you can go directly to see the 5 Dividend Stocks with Over 7% Yield. Although investing in stocks is about much more than high dividend yields, such as long-term dividend […]

  • How Much $10,000 Invested In Tesla Stock 10 Years Ago Is Worth Now

    It's been an amazing 10-year ride for Tesla investors — literally better than any other stock. The wealth created is hard to fathom.

  • Why GM shares are getting run over after earnings

    Investors are dumping GM's stock in the wake of earnings. Here's one likely reason why.

  • Phillips 66 to buy remaining stake in partnership for $3.4 billion

    (Reuters) -Phillips 66 said on Wednesday it will buy the remaining units of Phillips 66 Partners it does not already own for $3.4 billion, as the refiner aims to simplify its governance and corporate structure. Phillips 66 Partners was formed by the refiner to own, operate, develop and acquire primarily fee-based crude oil, refined petroleum products and natural gas liquids pipelines, terminals and other midstream assets. "We believe this acquisition will allow both PSX shareholders and PSXP unitholders to participate in the value creation of the combined entities, supported by the strong financial position of Phillips 66," Chief Executive Officer Greg Garland said in a statement.

  • J.P. Morgan Sees These 3 ‘Strong Buy’ Stocks Climbing Over 50%

    2021 has been marked by a litany of worries; from inflation getting out of hand, to the Fed’s tapering of its stimulus program, to fears of a slowdown in economic recovery amidst global shortages, supply chain issues and rising energy prices. Still, all these haven’t affected the stock market’s performance, with the main indexes constantly notching new highs. Even after September’s sharp drop, October has seen a swift bounce back. So, where to now? J.P. Morgan appears confident the bull run has

  • Why Enphase Energy Stock Rocketed Today

    The company is navigating supply chain challenges well with a record third quarter and even better guidance.

  • Why Upstart Stock Just Went Down Instead

    Shares of artificial intelligence-powered fintech provider Upstart (NASDAQ: UPST) got shook up on Tuesday, down 10% as of 3 p.m. EDT after investment bank Jefferies revoked its buy rating on the stock and downgraded Upstart to hold. The analyst also worries that at present valuations -- it has a $25 billion market cap -- Upstart's stock price already "reflects strong and successful market penetration in the personal and auto loan categories over the next few years."

  • Should I Avoid ContextLogic Inc. (WISH)?

    A whopping number of 13F filings filed with U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission has been processed by Insider Monkey so that individual investors can look at the overall hedge fund sentiment towards the stocks included in their watchlists. These freshly-submitted public filings disclose money managers’ equity positions as of the end of the three-month period […]

  • Micron or Skyworks: Which Semiconductor Play Is the Better Buy?

    These two hot semiconductor stocks have recently pulled back, but which one should investors snap up?

  • Google stock: One impressive earnings stat explains red-hot price

    One line item on Google's earnings continues to impress Wall Street.

  • Bristol Myers Skids As Looming Generics Shadow Its Biggest Product

    Bristol Myers Squibb topped third-quarter estimates on Wednesday as two cancer treatments helped drive growth, but BMY stock toppled.

  • Billionaire Tudor Jones: This is the ‘single biggest threat' to stocks and society — protect yourself now

    Regardless of what the officials do, you can take action to protect your portfolio.

  • Why Lockheed Martin Stock Just Crashed by 12%

    Shares of defense industry giant Lockheed Martin (NYSE: LMT) tanked Tuesday morning, trading down by 12.1% as of 12:32 p.m. EDT even though the company reported a sizable earnings beat. Lockheed Martin's earnings plunged by 65% year over year to $2.21 per share in the third quarter -- a result that easily surpassed analysts' consensus projection for earnings of $1.97 per share. Without that charge, it would have earned nearly $7 a share and grown its earnings nearly 11% when calculated according to generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP).

  • Why Shares of New York Community Bancorp Are Down Today

    The company's Q3 results missed estimates and the bank now doesn't expect to close on a pending acquisition until next year.

  • Alphabet earnings top Q3 earnings estimates

    Yahoo Finance's Emily McCormick breaks down the numbers to know from Alphabet's Q3 earnings report.

  • Fiserv stock dives after earnings to pace S&P 500 decliners

    Fiserv Inc.'s stock is currently the biggest laggard in the S&P 500 Wednesday after the financial-technology company discussed the loss of a large processing customer during its earnings call and gave some more muted commentary around the current quarter than some were expecting.