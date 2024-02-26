Blue Cross Blue Shield moving into the Commonwealth Building in Downtown Memphis

Blue Cross Blue Shield of Tennessee is moving into a new office space in Downtown Memphis.

On Feb. 22, Sam Werner of Memphis-based Montgomery Martin Contractors filed a commercial alteration permit with the Memphis and Shelby County Division of Planning and Development on behalf of Blue Cross Blue Shield of Tennessee for a new office space inside the Commonwealth Building at 620 Madison Ave.

According to the permit filed, the 8,700-square-foot renovation will cost an estimated $150,000 and is part of tenant improvement work on the sixth and seventh floors of the building.

A rendering of the Blue Cross Blue Shield of Tennessee sign atop the Commonwealth Building at 240 Madison Ave. in Downtown Memphis.

Stuart Harris of Constellation Properties confirmed that Blue Cross Blue Shield is moving into about 12,000 square feet of office space on the sixth and seventh floors of the Commonwealth Building. Harris said the seventh floor is approximately 8,700 square feet and the sixth floor has about 3,200 square feet of office space for the healthcare provider.

Constellation Properties owns the Commonwealth Building and completed the historic building's renovation. The real estate and development firm also owns several adjacent parcels and the historic Sterick Building.

"BlueCross is moving our Memphis operations into the Commonwealth building over the coming months. We have around 350 BlueCross employees in the Memphis area, and our successful remote-first posture allows our people to work from home or the office as needed," said John Hawbaker, Blue Cross Blue Shield of Tennessee managing director for corporate communications and community relations, via email.

Hawbaker added that Blue Cross is committed to Downtown Memphis and the company is exploring future options for its facility at Danny Thomas Boulevard.

Chattanooga-based Blue Cross Blue Shield of Tennessee owns 3.91 acres of land and its 69,000-square-foot office building at 85 Danny Thomas Blvd., just south of the Madison Avenue location. The company purchased the property in 1968 for $468,693, according to the Shelby County Register of Deeds.

In December 2023, the Design Review Board, an affiliate board of the Downtown Memphis Commission (DMC), approved a design for a 26.6 foot by 11.7 foot "BCBS" sign for atop the Commonwealth Building.

