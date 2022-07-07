U.S. markets close in 4 hours 35 minutes

Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas Awards nearly $2.1 Million in 2022-2023 Healthy Kids, Healthy Families® Grants

·3 min read

Funding will support programs addressing mental health, economic opportunity, and social determinants of health across Texas

RICHARDSON, Texas, July 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas (BCBSTX) announced today $2.1 million in Healthy Kids, Healthy Families® (HKHF) grants to 54 community-based organizations statewide that focus on health and wellness and target impacts of socio-economic and social determinants of health. The funding also includes $200,000 earmarked for economic opportunity.

Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas logo. (PRNewsFoto/Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas) (PRNewsfoto/Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas )

The 2022-2023 HKHF grantees were selected following an extensive evaluation process. While the primary focus of the HKHF program remains predicated on four key pillars – disease prevention and management, nutrition, physical activity, and safe environments – this year also includes economic opportunity grants aimed at removing barriers and supporting pathways to employment. These reinforce BCBSTX's focus on health equity and its core purpose to stand with its members and the communities, in sickness and health.

Therefore, the 2022-2023 HKHF grant cycle called for an emphasis on programs that create measurable results to address social factors impacting health inequalities and social determinants of health such as housing, food deserts, education, jobs, and mental health.

"In partnership with, and through the funding provided by HKHF grants, we are able to continue our focus on our four key pillars, while also addressing equity in economic opportunity such as job training, scholarships, transportation and education," said Sheena Payne, BCBSTX's director of Community Affairs. "The 2022-2023 HKHF grantees that were selected demonstrated inventiveness and focus in putting together impactful programs that target mental health, disease prevention and management and nutrition, among other health and socio-economic issues. We are confident their efforts will generate great results while helping vulnerable Texans."

Toward that goal, the 2022-2023 Healthy Kids, Healthy Families® grantees are:

A decade ago, the HKHF program was launched as a three-year initiative designed to improve the health and wellness of at least one million children through community investments. The program was extended as BCBSTX's ongoing commitment to the health and well-being of children and families in Texas. The program has touched the lives of millions of Texas children and families through the more than $20 million in grants awarded by BCBSTX to community organizations statewide.

About Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas

Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas (BCBSTX) – the only statewide, customer-owned health insurer in Texas – is the largest provider of health benefits in the state, working with nearly 80,000 physicians and healthcare practitioners, and 500 hospitals to serve more than 6 million members in all 254 counties. BCBSTX is a Division of Health Care Service Corporation (HCSC) (which operates Blue Cross and Blue Shield plans in Texas, Illinois, Montana, Oklahoma and New Mexico), the country's largest customer-owned health insurer. Health Care Service Corporation is a Mutual Legal Reserve Company and an Independent Licensee of the Blue Cross and Blue Shield Association.
BCBSTX.com | Twitter.com/BCBSTX | Facebook.com/BlueCrossBlueShieldOfTexas | YouTube.com/BCBSTX  | Community Highlights

Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/blue-cross-and-blue-shield-of-texas-awards-nearly-2-1-million-in-2022-2023-healthy-kids-healthy-families-grants-301582405.html

SOURCE Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas

