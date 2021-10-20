U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,536.19
    +16.56 (+0.37%)
     

  • Dow 30

    35,609.34
    +152.03 (+0.43%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    15,121.68
    -7.41 (-0.05%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,287.60
    +11.69 (+0.51%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    84.25
    +1.29 (+1.55%)
     

  • Gold

    1,785.60
    +15.10 (+0.85%)
     

  • Silver

    24.42
    +0.53 (+2.23%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1654
    +0.0016 (+0.14%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.6360
    +0.0010 (+0.06%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3826
    +0.0032 (+0.23%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    114.2800
    -0.0800 (-0.07%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    66,309.58
    +2,352.72 (+3.68%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,548.70
    +67.90 (+4.59%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,223.10
    +5.57 (+0.08%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    29,255.55
    +40.03 (+0.14%)
     

Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas Introduces Enhanced Benefits Package as Part of 2022 Medicare Advantage Plans

·3 min read

All Texans offered greater choice, flexibility in coverage in 58 more counties

RICHARDSON, Texas, Oct. 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas today announced new choices in health plans for the Medicare-eligible population, while also expanding to 58 more counties, building on the company's commitment to increasing access to quality, affordable care for all Texans in 2022.

DA02213LOGO

The Medicare Advantage and Prescription Drug Plan Annual Election Period (AEP) started Oct. 15 and ends Dec. 7, 2021 for coverage that begins Jan. 1, 2022.

BCBSTX is offering Medicare plans in more counties than at any point in the company's history, increasing access to new coverage options for more than 542,333 Medicare-eligible individuals, particularly in rural and underserved areas.

The new counties are:

Archer, Austin, Bee, Bell, Blanco, Bosque, Brazoria, Brazos, Brooks, Burleson, Clay, Coryell, Dimmit, Duval, Ellis, Erath, Falls, Freestone, Goliad, Grimes, Hamilton, Henderson, Hopkins, Houston, Jack, Jim Hogg, Jim Wells, Karnes, Kennedy, LaSalle, Lavaca, Leon, Limestone, Madison, Mason, McCulloch, McLennan, Mills, Nueces, Palo Pinto, Parker, Polk, Rains, Refugio, Robertson, San Jacinto, San Patricio, San Saba, Shackelford, Somervell, Throckmorton, Trinity, Tyler, Van Zandt, Walker, Waller, Washington and Zavala.

New plan offerings include the Open Access Flex PPO plan, in which members can see any provider who accepts Medicare, including primary care physicians (PCPs) and specialists, without a copay. Members will enjoy a high level of cost certainty. For example, the Flex PPO plan offers members $0 copays, coinsurance, and no out-of-pocket maximum.

"Our 2022 Medicare Advantage plans reflect the demand we're seeing for benefits beyond traditional Medicare, and we're focused on closing that gap," said James Springfield, BCBSTX president. "That's why we've added 58 more counties to our coverage area for 2022. It's amazing to see the growth of Medicare Advantage, bringing additional choices and coverage to Medicare eligible individuals throughout our state that can meet their diverse health care needs."

In addition to the new Open Access Flex PPO plan, BCBSTX has additional $0 premium plans with expanded geographical presence throughout the state. These include new Medicare Advantage HMO and PPO plan options, as the company focuses on providing affordable health care choices. Plans will also provide access to a telehealth provider, so members can access care where they are and when they need it.

Premiums for BCBSTX's Medicare Advantage health plans and maximum out-of-pocket amounts will remain the same in 2022. Plans will continue to offer competitive benefits for inpatient hospital stays, routine care, and Part D prescription drugs. Additionally, some plans will offer supplemental benefits such as over-the-counter items, travel programs, and dental, vision, and hearing benefits.

There will be multiple in-person and virtual opportunities in the Houston and Dallas regions with enrollment specialists available in English and Spanish to answer questions and simplify the enrollment process. Texans who don't live in those areas can get more information about online seminars by visiting bcbstx.com/medicare.

About Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas:
Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas (BCBSTX) – the only statewide, customer-owned health insurer in Texas – is the largest provider of health benefits in the state, working with nearly 80,000 physicians and healthcare practitioners, and 500 hospitals to serve more than 6 million members in all 254 counties. BCBSTX is a Division of Health Care Service Corporation (HCSC) (which operates Blue Cross and Blue Shield plans in Texas, Illinois, Montana, Oklahoma and New Mexico), the country's largest customer-owned health insurer, and fourth largest health insurer overall. Health Care Service Corporation is a Mutual Legal Reserve Company and an Independent Licensee of the Blue Cross and Blue Shield Association.
BCBSTX.com | Twitter.com/BCBSTX | Facebook.com/BlueCrossBlueShieldOfTexas | YouTube.com/BCBSTX BCBSTX Community Highlights

Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/blue-cross-and-blue-shield-of-texas-introduces-enhanced-benefits-package-as-part-of-2022-medicare-advantage-plans-301405030.html

SOURCE Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas

