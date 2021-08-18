U.S. markets closed

Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas Names Mark Chassay Chief Medical Officer

·3 min read

RICHARDSON, Texas, Aug. 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas (BCBSTX) today announced Mark Chassay, MD, MBA, has been named chief medical officer. Chassay joins BCBSTX from the University of North Texas Health Science Center at Fort Worth where he oversaw the university's clinical practice group (HSC Health) encompassing 12 unique clinics.

Dr. Mark Chassay has been named Chief Medical Officer for Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas.

In his new role, Dr. Chassay will align the organization's voice around policy development and Texas Medicaid and Medicare, lead the Texas Health Care Management and Medical Directors teams as well as support sales and account management, network, and plan performance efforts.

"Dr. Chassay has a proven record as strong leader who builds and cultivates relationships both within organizations where he has worked as well as in the communities where he has lived," said James Springfield, president BCBSTX. "He's an innovative and strategic thinker who understands how to build relationships. He joins Blue Cross at an important time in our history as we seek to build bridges of collaboration with healthcare providers and create models of care delivery to better serve our members."

While serving as Senior Vice Provost for Clinical Affairs and Healthcare Partnerships at the University of North Texas HSC Health, he created two COVID-19 testing sites in underserved communities and expanded relationships with major North Texas healthcare partners, among other accomplishments. From 2012-2014, Dr. Chassay served as the state's Health and Human Services Commission Deputy Executive Commissioner for Health Policy and Clinical Services.

In addition to his professional achievements, Dr. Chassay's passion for service, primary care, and athletics led him to volunteer for the United States Olympic Committee where he worked five international multi-sport events as Chief Medical Officer three times. He has also received numerous awards for his professional and academic accomplishments.

Dr. Chassay is also actively involved in the community, serving as a subject matter expert to the Texas HHSC Value-Based Payment & Quality Improvement Advisory Committee, Advisory Committee Member for the Texas Primary Care Consortium, Advisory Board Member for the Texas A&M Health Science Center Regional Extension Center, and Medical Advisory Committee Member for the University Interscholastic League.

He earned a Doctor of Medicine degree from the McGovern School of Medicine at the University of Texas Health Science Center at Houston, and a Healthcare Executive Master's degree in Business Administration from the University of Texas at Dallas. He holds a bachelor's degree in Business Administration in Finance from the University of Texas at Austin.

About Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas (BCBSTX) – the only statewide, customer-owned health insurer in Texas – is the largest provider of health benefits in the state, working with nearly 80,000 physicians and health care practitioners, and 500 hospitals to serve more than 6 million members in all 254 counties. BCBSTX is a Division of Health Care Service Corporation (HCSC) (which operates Blue Cross and Blue Shield plans in Texas, Illinois, Montana, Oklahoma and New Mexico), the country's largest customer-owned health insurer. Health Care Service Corporation is a Mutual Legal Reserve Company and an Independent Licensee of the Blue Cross and Blue Shield Association.

Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas logo. (PRNewsFoto/Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas) (PRNewsfoto/Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas )
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/blue-cross-and-blue-shield-of-texas-names-mark-chassay-chief-medical-officer-301358444.html

SOURCE Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas

    Uber Technologies (NYSE: UBER) and Lyft (NASDAQ: LYFT) both went public in the spring of 2019 to a great deal of hype. Uber is up a measly 3%, while Lyft is actually down 31%, significantly lagging the broader S&P 500's return during that time. Admittedly, their stock prices have fared better over the past 12 months as the economy has slowly reopened, but there's still plenty to dislike about Uber's and Lyft's business models.