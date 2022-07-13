U.S. markets close in 5 hours 40 minutes

  • S&P 500

    3,765.98
    -52.82 (-1.38%)
     

  • Dow 30

    30,545.09
    -436.24 (-1.41%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    11,110.26
    -154.46 (-1.37%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,713.44
    -14.74 (-0.85%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    95.81
    -0.03 (-0.03%)
     

  • Gold

    1,720.70
    -4.10 (-0.24%)
     

  • Silver

    18.87
    -0.09 (-0.46%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0035
    -0.0002 (-0.02%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.0230
    +0.0650 (+2.20%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1858
    -0.0030 (-0.25%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    137.6700
    +0.8480 (+0.62%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    19,289.41
    -517.11 (-2.61%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    412.19
    -5.07 (-1.21%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,142.86
    -67.00 (-0.93%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,478.77
    +142.11 (+0.54%)
     

Blue Cross NC Expands Mental Health Care for Children, Underserved Areas Through Collaboration with Headway

·5 min read

  • New value-based collaboration strengthens mental health care access for pediatric care, rural areas

  • Blue Cross NC, Headway working together to address mental health needs in N.C.

  • Headway technology platform creates simple, one-click way to find and schedule a therapist for an appointment as soon as 48 hours

DURHAM, N.C. and NEW YORK, July 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- In its latest effort to address critical mental health needs in North Carolina, Blue Cross and Blue Shield of North Carolina (Blue Cross NC) today announced it is expanding its network of behavioral health providers through a collaboration with Headway, a mental health care company that works with insurers to deliver high-value mental health care. Together the two companies will make it easier for Blue Cross NC members to quickly access – as soon as 48 hours – in-network therapists and psychiatrists who meet their specific needs.

The focus of the collaboration is on improving access to care for underserved communities, including rural and socially vulnerable counties, children and adolescents, and individuals across diverse racial and ethnic backgrounds. This collaboration will help solve a significant health care challenge in North Carolina – the shortage of behavioral health specialists. North Carolina ranks 38th in access to mental health care,1 and 61 of the state's 100 counties have no psychiatrists treating children and adolescents.2

The two companies began working to expand in-network providers in May. Blue Cross NC members may find a provider and set up an appointment either through Blue Cross NC's online provider directory or at https://headway.co/bluecrossnc.

"Too many North Carolinians have difficulty finding mental health services for their specific needs, especially given the overall shortage of mental health providers," said Dr. Nora Dennis, lead medical director of behavioral health and health equity at Blue Cross NC. "Working with Headway gives us the ability to quickly add to the number of providers who accept Blue Cross NC insurance and allows more members to find convenient, appropriate care."

"Headway is honored to leverage our proprietary technology that will enable convenient access to in-network mental health for Blue Cross NC members, especially those in communities who have historically had a harder time finding care," said Andrew Adams, CEO and founder at Headway. "As a patient myself, my life was once rocked by depression, and I know first-hand how important it is for people to get timely access to great care. I'm excited to make this a reality with Blue Cross NC for hundreds of thousands of North Carolinians statewide."

Blue Cross NC and Headway will focus on expanding access to care for:

  • Children and adolescents, who often need providers specializing in meeting their clinical needs. Headway will help Blue Cross NC recruit and enable child and adolescent specialists to further meet needs across the state.

  • Socially vulnerable communities, including those in rural counties across North Carolina. The two companies will identify, credential, and support clinicians who practice in rural regions of the state.

  • Culturally diverse backgrounds, recruiting providers across race, ethnicity, language, and gender to meet member needs.

Under the collaboration, Blue Cross NC and Headway have entered a value-based arrangement to deliver the highest-value services and results for members and providers. In May, Headway began recruiting and credentialing mental health providers, of whom more than 40% are non-white. Moreover, the majority of clinicians who have signed up with Headway were not actively accepting new in-network insurance patients before the agreement. Since the start of the collaboration, on average Blue Cross NC members have attended their first appointment within 5.4 days.

Headway makes it easy for members to get the best mental health clinician for their needs and preferences, across clinical specialty, location, virtual or in-person, personality, and race, language, and ethnicity. The service includes one-click booking of appointments for as soon as 48 hours, as well as price transparency on the copay.

Providers available via Headway may not participate in all Blue Cross NC networks. Mental health providers are not required to use Headway to be in-network for Blue Cross NC. Members can enter their insurance information to confirm if the provider they've selected is in their network.

The collaboration comes as Blue Cross NC is investing more than $2 million to support 11 community organizations working to improve access to behavioral health services. This initiative is aimed at enhancing access in rural and marginalized communities and in regions of the state designated as Health Professional Shortage Areas.

About Blue Cross and Blue Shield of North Carolina

Blue Cross and Blue Shield of North Carolina (Blue Cross NC) is committed to making health care better, simpler and more affordable. We have been driving better health in North Carolina since 1933, working to tackle our communities' greatest health challenges. Blue Cross NC serves its customers and communities of 4.3 million members, including approximately 1.1 million on behalf of other Blue Plans. Blue Cross NC is an independent licensee of the Blue Cross and Blue Shield Association. Visit Blue Cross NC online at www.bluecrossnc.com. All other marks are the property of their respective owners.

About Headway

Headway expands access to in-network mental health care by removing the barriers faced by providers, health plans, and the patients they serve. Through custom-built technology, the Headway platform seamlessly automates how providers, patients and health plans work together to deliver measurable, value-oriented care. More than 15,000 credentialed mental health providers across race, gender, ethnicity and specialty deliver "the right fit" care through Headway, which currently operates in 14 states and the District of Columbia. Patients can book care in just one click at headway.co, with most attending their first appointment in less than six days. Headway has received venture funding from top investors including Andreesen Horowitz, Accel, Thrive Capital, and GV (formerly Google Ventures). www.headway.co

1 Mental Health America, 2022: The State of Mental Health in America: https://mhanational.org/sites/default/files/2022%20State%20of%20Mental%20Health%20in%20America.pdf

2 American Academy of Child and Adolescent Psychiatry: https://www.aacap.org/App_Themes/AACAP/Docs/Advocacy/federal_and_state_initiatives/workforce/maps/workforce-maps-all-states-2022.pdf

Blue Cross NC Media Line:  919-765-3005
Blue Cross NC Online Newsroom: http://mediacenter.bcbsnc.com
Headway Media: press@findheadway.com

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/blue-cross-nc-expands-mental-health-care-for-children-underserved-areas-through-collaboration-with-headway-301585486.html

SOURCE Headway

Recommended Stories

  • Novavax Stock Rises as FDA Looks Poised to Clear Covid-19 Vaccine

    Regulatory clearance of the two-dose shot for adults could come as early as Wednesday, according to a Politico report.

  • 2 Warren Buffett Stocks to Buy Hand Over Fist and 1 to Avoid Like the Plague

    Among Berkshire Hathaway's numerous holdings, there are two screaming buys and one high-growth stock that still has a lot to prove.

  • Why Is Everyone Talking About Boeing Stock?

    The aerospace giant Boeing (NYSE: BA) fascinates investors, because it's either a fantastic value opportunity wrapped up in a "self-help" story or a troubled company whose most significant challenges are yet to come. Meanwhile, Boeing has a backlog of 3,365 Boeing 737 aircraft, its narrow-body workhorse of the skies. There's no issue with end demand at Boeing; given its position as one of only two major players (Airbus also has issues ramping production), the company has every opportunity to grow.

  • Inflation surges 9.1% in June, most since November 1981

    U.S. consumer prices accelerated again last month to the hottest print of the current inflation cycle.

  • U.S. June inflation report circulating on internet Tuesday is fake, Bureau of Labor Statistics says

    The U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics said Tuesday that a release circulating online purporting to show June inflation data, due for release on Wednesday morning, was a forgery.

  • US Inflation Quickens to 9.1%, Amping Up Fed Pressure to Go Big

    (Bloomberg) -- US inflation roared again to a fresh four-decade high last month, likely strengthening the Federal Reserve’s resolve to aggressively raise interest rates that risks upending the economic expansion.Most Read from BloombergUS Inflation Quickens to 9.1%, Amping Up Fed Pressure to Go BigThe 10 Worst Airports in Europe for Delays Right NowFresh US Inflation Peak to Keep Fed on Aggressive Rate PathChinese Homebuyers Across 22 Cities Refuse to Pay MortgagesNYC Prepares for the ‘Big One’

  • Stock market news live updates: Stocks tumble at open after red hot inflation data

    U.S. stock futures ticked slightly higher Wednesday ahead of key inflation data expected to show another decades-high surge in consumer prices.

  • Inflation: ‘Nothing is off the table’ for the Fed, strategist says

    Deutsche Bank Wealth Management CIO for the Americas Deepak Puri joins Yahoo Finance Live to discuss June consumer price index (CPI) data, rising inflation, Fed interest rate hikes, volatility, and the outlook for markets.

  • Unity to Buy IronSource for $4.4 Billion. IronSource Stock Surges and Unity Slumps.

    Unity Software will take over IronSource in an all-stock $4.4 billion merger deal—and investor sentiment on the two companies have diverged in a big way on the news. The two groups announced that they have reached a definitive agreement under which IronSource (ticker: IS) will become a wholly-owned subsidiary of Unity (U) in a deal that will see each share of IronSource exchanged for 0.1089 shares of its new parent. Shares in Unity, a software group chiefly focused on video games, slumped 7% in U.S. premarket trading on Wednesday, while IronSource stock soared 52% higher.

  • How a New Supreme Court Decision Could Help You Save For Retirement

    A recent Supreme Court decision could result in improved options in your retirement plan. The court sided with Northwestern University employees who alleged the university's retirement plans had excessively high fees and simply too many options. In a six-page opinion … Continue reading → The post How a New Supreme Court Decision Could Help You Save For Retirement appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Buy or Sell: Freeport-McMoRan

    It's been a challenging year for investors, and a stock like copper miner Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE: FCX) provides a good example. With the market concerned about rising commodity costs, investors favored stocks that benefited from rising commodity prices -- in this case, copper. As such, Freeport's stock was up nearly 25% on the year to late March.

  • Twitter says Musk’s fake account asks aimed to ‘tank’ the deal

    Twitter says Elon Musk is trying to 'tank' the CEO's $44 Billion deal to buy the social network.

  • Google tells staff to act 'more entrepreneurial.' Translation: Work harder, or else

    Sundar Pichai, boss of Google and its parent Alphabet, told employees to "be more entrepreneurial" and work with "more hunger" in a staff-wide email that warned of consolidation, several news outlets reported. Citing the "uncertain global economic outlook," the CEO said Google would slow its hiring pace for the second half of 2022. Google brought on a whopping 10,000 workers during the second quarter, per Pichai.

  • Is Now An Opportune Moment To Examine Dow Inc. (NYSE:DOW)?

    Today we're going to take a look at the well-established Dow Inc. ( NYSE:DOW ). The company's stock saw significant...

  • ‘I am freaking out!’ I started investing money with a robo-adviser in September. I’ve lost money. How am I doing? Should I keep going?

    All I have to do is deposit money and let the account do the hard work, which works for me. A friend of mine suggested I can just keep putting money in a high-yield savings account and when the stock markets are getting better, I can just deposit a lump sum into my robo-adviser account. Should I keep investing given that few people have luck by timing the market?

  • Legendary Financier Bill Gross Says Worried Investors Should do This

    'King of Bonds' Gross advises investors to buy certain assets amid current market desperation.

  • U.S. stocks open sharply lower after CPI data shows inflation at new 41-year high

    U.S. stock indexes open sharply lower on Wednesday, after the June consumer price index data showed inflation climbed to new 41-year high of 9.1%, as gasoline prices surged.

  • Antitrust Review of Illumina-Grail Deal Can Proceed, European Court Says

    Deals that wouldn’t normally be subject to review because of a company’s low revenue can now be scrutinized, a top EU court ruled, in a blow to U.S. life-sciences company Illumina’s acquisition of Grail.

  • Just Accept It, You Can't Time the Market: Do This Instead During Market Volatility

    The war in Ukraine, ongoing Covid concerns, market volatility and the threat of a recession are enough to make even seasoned investors anxious – particularly about how much of their portfolio is in stocks. Amid all the stress, including about … Continue reading → The post Just Accept It, You Can't Time the Market: Do This Instead During Market Volatility appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • ARK's Wood says Fed is making a 'mistake,' sees stocks bottoming

    The Federal Reserve is ignoring signs of deflation as it continues its aggressive interest rate-hike plan to combat inflation and will soon be forced to make a dovish pivot, star stock picker Cathie Wood of Ark Invest said in a webinar on Tuesday. "The market has figured out the Fed is making a mistake," Wood said, leaving U.S. stocks "in a bottoming process." Wood, whose ARK Innovation ETF was the top-performing fund of 2020 thanks to bets on companies like Zoom Video Communications Inc which soared during the early stages of the coronavirus pandemic, cited declines in copper, oil and gold prices as signs that fears of sustained inflation are overblown.