Blue Cross Blue Shield of Michigan announced late Tuesday that it has reached a tentative contract agreement with the UAW that would bring an end to a strike involving more than 1,000 Blue Cross workers.

The Blues issued a statement saying several phone calls over the past week between Blue Cross CEO Daniel Loepp and UAW President Shawn Fain resulted in a verbal agreement for a deal.

The deal is to be formalized Wednesday and later ratified. The Blue Cross workers have been on strike since Sept. 13. Their jobs include customer service, billing, claims and maintenance.

“President Fain and I have agreed in principle on the construct of a new collective bargaining agreement that would deliver significant income and job security for our unionized workforce,” Loepp said in the statement.

“On Wednesday, our bargaining teams will meet to formalize our agreement — bringing our employees one step closer to returning to work. I congratulate and thank President Fain for reaching out and working directly with me to get us to the starting line of the ratification process.”

The statement did not give full details of the tentative deal.

A UAW representative could not immediately be reached for comment Tuesday night.

The workers had sought higher wages, the elimination of wage tiers and limits to outsourcing jobs.

This article originally appeared on Detroit Free Press: Blue Cross, UAW reach tentative deal to end strike