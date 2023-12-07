More than 1,000 Blue Cross Blue Shield of Michigan workers are expected to return to work Thursday after UAW members voted to ratify a new labor agreement that ends a strike that began Sept. 13

The UAW members voted overwhelmingly in favor of the new 3 1/2-year contract, according to a news release from Blue Cross Blue Shield of Michigan. The vote total was not detailed. The voting took place Tuesday and Wednesday, and the successful ratification was announced Wednesday night.

Employees for Blue Cross Blue Shield of Michigan strike in front of their two office towers at the Renaissance Center in downtown Detroit on Wednesday, Sept. 13, 2023. Over 1,000 workers in Detroit’s Region 1 and Region 1D in Grand Rapids and Lansing walked out this morning after their contract expired on August 31st and after the extensions, they had approved ran out on the morning of September 13th.

The contract is said to contain "significant" general wage increases and shortens the time for workers to progress the wage scale from 22 years to five years. The unusually long length of the progression had been a sore spot for workers.

It includes $6,500 ratification bonuses for Blue Cross workers and $5,000 ratification bonuses for Blue Care Network workers. There also is inflation protection bonuses of $1,000 per year in the contract, which runs from Sept. 1 of this year through May 1, 2027.

The contract is said to also include stronger contractual language to protect jobs from being outsourced.

The contract covers about 1,300 UAW members from four local unions in jobs that include customer service, billing, claims and maintenance.

Blue Cross CEO Daniel Loepp and UAW President Shawn Fain reached a verbal agreement for the deal last week.

This article originally appeared on Detroit Free Press: Blue Cross workers ratify contract to end strike