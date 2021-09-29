U.S. markets closed

Blue Deer Capital Partners Welcome Bradley Trotter as First Advisor

·2 min read

TORONTO, Sept. 29, 2021 /CNW/ - Blue Deer Capital Partners, a Toronto-based Exempt Market Dealer which advises mission driven entrepreneurs, is pleased to announce the addition of Bradley Trotter to its Advisory Board, as its inaugural advisor.

Blue Deer Capital - logo (CNW Group/Blue Deer Capital)
Blue Deer Capital - logo (CNW Group/Blue Deer Capital)

"We are thrilled to welcome Brad Trotter as our first Advisory Board Member. As a leading operator and financier, Brad aligns with Blue Deer's vision of surrounding itself and its companies with world-class business leaders from a multitude of backgrounds." said Dan McClure, Founding Partner at Blue Deer.

Most recently, Brad served as Global Head of Debt at Timbercreek Asset Management where he defined strategy, led all direct debt investing, and expanded the platform to the U.S. and Ireland. Prior to Timbercreek, Brad spent over 26 years in various business and finance leadership roles at General Electric. At GE Capital Real Estate, he served as President of North America, managing a $22B portfolio of private direct debt, equity and joint venture investments across the U.S., Canada, and Mexico. Prior to leading the North American platform, he served as GE Capital Real Estate's Managing Director of Canada ($5B) and was the European CFO ($20B, 18 countries).

"The Blue Deer team has a unique platform and approach, and I look forward to utilizing my experience, expertise and network , to accelerate the growth and success of our clients."

Bradley Trotter has 30+ years of commercial real estate, financial services, and capital markets experience, leading and directing diverse, global teams. He has led restructurings, turn-arounds, global expansions, M&A, joint venture and organic growth strategies in both business and finance leadership roles. Brad has lived in Canada, Europe and multiple US cities; he holds an MBA from the Kellogg School of Management at Northwestern University and a Bachelor of Commerce (Honors) from the Smith School of Business at Queen's University, Canada.

ABOUT BLUE DEER CAPITAL PARTNERS

Blue Deer Capital Partners is an Exempt Market Dealer headquartered in Toronto, Canada, and provides advisory services to mission driven entrepreneurs. The Firm is focused on finding discriminating capital for founders and curated opportunities for its investors. Blue Deer advises clients from a diverse set of industries including Sustainable and Renewable Energy, Technology, Media, Hospitality, FinTech, Medical Devices and Real Estate.

For more information on Blue Deer see: https://bluedeercapital.com/

Dan McClure
CEO & President
Blue Deer Capital Partners Inc.

SOURCE Blue Deer Capital

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/September2021/29/c9697.html

