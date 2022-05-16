U.S. markets closed

  • S&P Futures

    4,005.50
    +0.75 (+0.02%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    32,152.00
    -7.00 (-0.02%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    12,259.00
    +14.25 (+0.12%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,782.50
    +0.10 (+0.01%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    113.89
    -0.31 (-0.27%)
     

  • Gold

    1,826.60
    +12.60 (+0.69%)
     

  • Silver

    21.60
    +0.07 (+0.33%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0453
    +0.0014 (+0.14%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.8770
    -0.0580 (-1.98%)
     

  • Vix

    27.47
    -1.40 (-4.85%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2329
    +0.0005 (+0.04%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    128.9200
    -0.1330 (-0.10%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    29,898.70
    -1,276.17 (-4.09%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    669.39
    +426.71 (+175.83%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,464.80
    +46.65 (+0.63%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,547.05
    0.00 (0.00%)
     

Blue Dolphin Reports First Quarter 2022 Results

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·2 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • BDCO

  • Gross Profit $6.6 million ($6.8 million increase year over year)

  • Net Income $3.5 million ($6.7 million increase year over year)

  • Refining Operations Segment Contribution Margin $5.6 million ($7.0 million increase year over year)

  • Positive Outlook for Refining Operations

HOUSTON, TX / ACCESSWIRE / May 16, 2022 / Blue Dolphin Energy Company ("Blue Dolphin") (OTCQX:BDCO), an independent refiner and marketer of refined petroleum products in the Eagle Ford Shale, announced its financial results for the first quarter of 2022. Blue Dolphin had gross profit of $6.6 million for the quarter ended March 31, 2022 (Q1-22) compared to a gross loss of $0.2 million for the quarter ended March 31, 2021 (Q1-21). Net income increased to $3.5 million, or $0.27 per share, for Q1-22 from a net loss of $3.2 million, or a loss of $0.25 per share, for Q1-21. Refining operations segment contribution margin, a non-GAAP financial measure, totaled $5.6 million for Q1-22 compared to a segment contribution deficit of $1.4 million for Q1-21. (See below for a reconciliation of non-GAAP financial measures to GAAP financial measures.)

"Blue Dolphin reported solid financial results for the first quarter of 2022 as refining fundamentals improved," said Jonathan P. Carroll, Chief Executive Officer of Blue Dolphin Energy Company. "In addition, the Nixon refinery operated well."

Blue Dolphin Energy Company, Monday, May 16, 2022, Press release picture
Blue Dolphin Energy Company, Monday, May 16, 2022, Press release picture

Reconciliation of Segment Contribution Margin (Deficit)

Blue Dolphin Energy Company, Monday, May 16, 2022, Press release picture
Blue Dolphin Energy Company, Monday, May 16, 2022, Press release picture

(1) General and administrative expenses within refinery operations include the LEH operating fee and accretion of asset retirement obligations.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures. This press release includes segment contribution margin, which, for refinery operations and tolling and terminaling business segments, represents net revenues (excluding intercompany fees and sales) attributable to the respective business segment less associated intercompany fees and sales less associated operation costs and expenses. We believe segment contribution margin is useful for investors to consider this measure in comparing the underlying performance of our business across periods. The presentation of this additional information is not meant to be considered in isolation or as a substitute for net income (loss) as prepared in accordance with U.S. GAAP.

About Blue Dolphin

Blue Dolphin is an independent downstream energy company operating in the Gulf Coast region of the United States. Subsidiaries operate a light sweet-crude, 15,000-bpd crude distillation tower with more than 1.2 million bbls of petroleum storage tank capacity in Nixon, Texas. Blue Dolphin was formed in 1986 as a Delaware corporation and is traded on the OTCQX under the ticker symbol "BDCO". For additional information, visit Blue Dolphin's corporate website at http://www.blue-dolphin-energy.com.

Contact:
Jonathan P. Carroll
Chief Executive Officer and President
713-568-4725

Cautionary Statements Relevant to Forward-Looking Information for the Purpose of "Safe Harbor" Provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. This press release contains forward-looking statements relating to Blue Dolphin's operations that are based on management's current expectations, estimates and projections about the oil and gas industry. Words or phrases such as "anticipates," "expects," "intends," "plans," "targets," "advances," "commits," "drives," "aims," "forecasts," "projects," "believes," "approaches," "seeks," "schedules," "estimates," "positions," "pursues," "may," "can," "could," "should," "will," "budgets," "outlook," "trends," "guidance," "focus," "on track," "goals," "objectives," "strategies," "opportunities," "poised," "potential," "ambitions," "aspires" and similar expressions are intended to identify such forward-looking statements. These statements are not guarantees of future performance and are subject to certain risks, uncertainties, and other factors, many of which are beyond the company's control and are difficult to predict. Therefore, actual outcomes and results may differ materially from what is expressed or forecasted in such forward-looking statements. The reader should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this press release. Unless legally required, Blue Dolphin undertakes no obligation to update publicly any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

For a discussion of risk factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements, please see the factors set forth under the heading "Risk Factors" in Blue Dolphin's 2021 Annual Report on Form 10-K and in subsequent filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. Other unpredictable or unknown factors not discussed in this press release could also have material adverse effects on forward-looking statements.

SOURCE: Blue Dolphin Energy Company



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/701641/Blue-Dolphin-Reports-First-Quarter-2022-Results

Recommended Stories

  • Warren Buffett says these are the best stocks to own when inflation spikes — with consumer prices still surging, it's time to follow his lead

    The Oracle of Omaha knows how to beat inflation. So ride his coattails.

  • Why Shopify Stock Is Falling Today

    Shares of the e-commerce platform company Shopify (NYSE: SHOP) were sliding today, on seemingly no company-specific news. Instead, investors were likely continuing to fear that high inflation and interest rate hikes by the Federal Reserve could slow down the economy. Investors have grown increasingly concerned that the Fed won't be able to pull off a so-called soft landing for the economy as it raises the federal funds rate to tamp down inflation, which is running at a nearly 40-year high.

  • Why Sundial Growers Stock Is Soaring Today

    Shares of Sundial Growers (NASDAQ: SNDL) were soaring 16.1% higher as of 11:18 a.m. ET on Monday. No outside investor should legally know what Sundial will report in its Q1 update. No insider who does know what the company will say can legally trade the marijuana stock.

  • Why Twilio, Zoom Video, and CrowdStrike Stocks Crashed on Monday

    The stock market began giving back some of Friday's gains on Monday, and as of 12:40 p.m. ET, the tech-heavy Nasdaq was down 1.1% -- with significant deviations. Three tech stocks of particular interest today are videoconferencing app Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ: ZM), down 4.6%; cybersecurity company CrowdStrike Holdings (NASDAQ: CRWD), down 5.7%; and cloud communications platform Twilio (NYSE: TWLO), down 9.4%. Let's start with the big picture: Inflation and interest rates are both up, which makes future profits less valuable and raises the cost of taking on debt while waiting for profitability to arrive.

  • 10 Dividend Stocks to Buy for Financial Freedom

    In this article, we discuss 10 dividend stocks to buy for financial freedom. If you want to see more stocks in this selection, click 5 Dividend Stocks to Buy for Financial Freedom. According to Goldman Sachs, investors expect higher share repurchases and increasing dividends in 2022. The investment bank raised the buyback estimate to $1 […]

  • Seeking at Least 8% Dividend Yield? Analysts Suggest 2 Dividend Stocks to Buy

    The Dow Jones index finished last week with a modest loss, even after a late-week rally in Friday’s session. It marked the seventh week in a row that the Dow posted a weekly loss, it’s longest such streak in two decades. That capped a brutal season of market losses, all across the board. The S&P 500 is down 16% this year, and the NASDAQ, with a year-to-date loss of 25%, is into bear market territory. Investors have been giving conflicting sets of reactions to the market’s fall. Coming at it from

  • Will Apple Come to The Rescue of a Struggling Tesla Rival?

    The rout in the financial markets raises questions about the ability of upstart companies to raise funds.

  • Stock Market Sell-Off: 3 Beaten-Down Stocks You Can Buy and Hold Forever

    Market downturns are a common occurence that investors must live through to grow their money over the long term. Warren Buffett's career guiding Berkshire Hathaway shows that it is much easier and stress-free to buy and hold great companies than to try to time the market. Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN), Walt Disney (NYSE: DIS), and Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL) are three great companies that are on sale right now.

  • Bitcoin’s Plunge Exposes Idea of Uncorrelated Asset as ‘Big Lie’

    (Bloomberg) -- A selloff in cryptocurrencies resumed Monday, with Bitcoin dropping back below $30,000 with global equity markets remaining under pressure. Most Read from BloombergMeet the Hedge-Fund Manager Who Warned of Terra’s $60 Billion ImplosionU.S. Stocks Extend Losses in Late Session Selloff: Markets WrapGoldman’s Blankfein Says US at 'Very, Very High Risk' of RecessionHow Omicron Infection Turbo-Charges Vaccinated People’s ImmunityOmicron Is Turning Out to Be a Weak VaccineThe largest cr

  • Warren Buffett Stocks: Berkshire Hathaway Goes On Offense In Stock Market, Adds More Apple

    Buffett's Berkshire added to Apple during the Q1 sell-off. It bet on oil stocks too, with details on Q1 buys, sells to come.

  • Take-Two misses revenue estimates, beats on earnings

    Yahoo Finance's Jared Blikre breaks down Take-Two Interactive's Q4 earnings report.

  • 2 Growth Stocks to Buy Before a Big Rally

    Growth stocks have taken a beating after the Federal Reserve announced in late 2021 that it would start raising interest rates. Rising rates are bad for growth stocks because future cash flows are discounted at higher rates. For instance, Roblox (NYSE: RBLX) and Chegg (NYSE: CHGG) are two solid companies down 75% and 84%, respectively, off their highs.

  • 3 Dividend Stocks That Should Pay You for the Rest of Your Life

    Now could be a great time to put that cash to use toward an investment in these three Dividend Kings that could provide robust returns for a lifetime. Shares of AbbVie (NYSE: ABBV), Lowe's (NYSE: LOW), and Parker Hannifin (NYSE: PH) more than tripled over the past 10 years as investor confidence remained strong. AbbVie was spun off from Abbott Labs in 2013 as a research-based pharmaceutical business.

  • Ethereum co-founder says every ‘average smallholder’ impacted by Terra’s stablecoin crash should be made whole, cites FDIC’s $250,000 as ‘precedent’

    "The obvious precedent is FDIC insurance (up to $250,000 per person)," Vitalik Buterin tweeted, adding that he “strongly supports” helping the “average UST smallholder."

  • 2 Biotech Stocks That Could Go Parabolic

    Biotech stocks have taken a beating to start the year, with the S&P Biotech Industry Index down more than 49% so far. There are several reasons a biotech stock could go parabolic -- that is, have its shares see a sharp rise in a short period. The company could be the buyout target of a merger deal with a larger pharmaceutical company.

  • Why Nvidia Stock Dropped on Monday

    The stock market began giving back some of Friday's gains on Monday, and in late-morning trading, 11:10 a.m. ET, the tech-heavy Nasdaq is down 1.1%, with semiconductor stock Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) losing twice that -- 2.2%. Is there a reason Nvidia is going down so much more than the rest of the tech market? Investors in general seem upset by the continuing drumbeat of bad economic news -- rising inflation, rising interest rates, slowing growth in China, and a supply chain crisis that just doesn't seem to want to end.

  • Why Nio Shares Jumped Monday

    A Wall Street whale disclosed he has opened a position in the Chinese electric vehicle maker, and an analyst chimed in with a buy rating.

  • Big-Money Investors Who Boosted Bitcoin’s Price Might Now Crash It

    Everyone celebrated the arrival of institutional investors to the bitcoin market as their rising adoption helped send prices soaring. Now, with correlations to traditional markets at an all-time high, fingers are pointing over the market swoon.

  • Chevron, Micron and 18 More Stocks Goldman Recommends to Ride Out the Storm

    FEATURE Exxon Mobil Qualcomm Micron and Chevron are just some of the 20 “margin of safety” stocks Goldman Sachs recommends as macroeconomic and geopolitical headwinds have roiled U.S. stocks markets.

  • Warren Buffett Buys Stocks On the Dip

    Get Occidental Petroleum Corporation Report). Through the end of 2021, Berkshire Hathaway ( (BRK.A) - Get Berkshire Hathaway Inc. Class A Report had amassed a large amount of cash, increasing speculation on the CEO's plans for the company. The conglomerate had $146.72 billion and after buying up insurance company Alleghany Corp ( ) for $11.6 billion, it also spent millions to rack up shares of Occidental, HP ( ) and Chevron ( ).