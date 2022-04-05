U.S. markets close in 4 hours 46 minutes

Blue Door Agency Awarded Vendor of Record for Toronto Parking Authority in Multi-Year Contract

Blue Door Communications
·3 min read
Blue Door Communications
Blue Door Communications

- Strategic alignment with Veritas Communications a formidable offering -

TORONTO, April 05, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today, Blue Door Agency announced that it has been selected as a Vendor of Record (VOR) for Toronto Parking Authority (TPA) in partnership with Veritas Communications. This win is a multi-year contract in the category of Public Relations and Communications following a competitive review process. The mandate will include public relations, industry communications, and advocacy as TPA embarks on a mission to become the world’s best provider of sustainable parking, bike share, and last mile mobility experiences.

Blue Door has strategically aligned with PR heavyweight Veritas Communications on the TPA file to multiply their collective expertise with municipal issues, public relations, stakeholder relations, and brand marketing work.

“On behalf of Blue Door and Veritas, we are thrilled to be partners with TPA, especially on the heels of the most disruptive business conditions for the organization,'' said Laura Silver, Chief Executive Officer of Blue Door. “As TPA looks ahead to the next chapter, we recognize the critical role that our agency will play in positioning them for the future, including a large focus on the City of Toronto’s Electric Vehicle Strategy.”

TPA is North America’s largest municipally owned parking operator and provides safe, attractive, self-sustaining, conveniently located, and competitively priced off-street and on-street public parking and Bike Share services. It currently operates nine EV charging stations, a total fleet of 6,850 bikes, including 525 e-bikes, 625 stations, 300+ parking facilities, and a portfolio of 18,000 on-street and 40,000 off street parking spaces.

“Blue Door’s municipal and creative heft, along with the backing of Veritas Communications, presented a compelling proposal that demonstrated clear alignment with our strategic objectives,” says Jeffrey Dea, Vice President of Business Development of the Toronto Parking Authority. “Their agile, 360 approach to communications will make them great partners in the years ahead.”

Blue Door and Veritas will work closely with TPA to shape and bring life to its priorities, including designing customer-centric experiences and systems to modernize its operations. Work will commence immediately as TPA prepares for its 2021 Annual Report.

About Toronto Parking Authority
The Toronto Parking Authority (TPA) strives to become the world’s best provider of sustainable parking, bike share and last mile mobility experiences by creating a seamless customer experience that delivers on choice, ease, and speed through the City. TPA is a self-sustaining agency of the City of Toronto and contributes significant revenues to the City's general reserves – over $1.3 billion since 2002 – used to fund important City programs. Green P remains one of the most trusted brands for transportation services in the GTHA, contributing to the vibrancy and growth of businesses and residents in the communities it serves. TPA is focused on becoming an integrated part of Toronto’s transportation network and is committed to supporting Climate Action through its expansion of Electric Vehicle charging and Bike Share services.

About Blue Door
Launched in 2017, Blue Door has become one of the fastest growing agencies in Canada by establishing itself as a one-stop marketing shop. The agency offers unmatched capabilities under one roof spanning media relations, influencer marketing, crisis communications, content creation, digital marketing and graphic design. Blue DoorTPA will join the agency’s already impressive client roster, which includes Longo’s, Sporting Life, Keurig Dr. Pepper, Pusateri’s and Fresh Restaurants.

About Veritas Communications
Veritas Communications walks the line between public relations, stakeholder relations and influencer marketing to inspire positive word-of-mouth and drive brand preference. Incorporated in 1993 and headquartered in Toronto, with offices in Montreal and Vancouver and satellites in New York and Los Angeles, Veritas is a globally recognized and award-winning full-service communications agency.

Media Contacts
Aisha Dhalla
Blue Door Agency
aisha@bluedoor.agency

Bora Caglayan
Veritas Communications
caglayan@veritasinc.com


