U.S. markets close in 59 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,495.92
    +64.07 (+1.45%)
     

  • Dow 30

    34,992.64
    +267.17 (+0.77%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    14,148.86
    +378.28 (+2.75%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,014.98
    +46.48 (+2.36%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    87.98
    +1.16 (+1.34%)
     

  • Gold

    1,800.20
    +13.60 (+0.76%)
     

  • Silver

    22.50
    +0.20 (+0.89%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1246
    +0.0094 (+0.84%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.7750
    -0.0070 (-0.39%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3458
    +0.0057 (+0.43%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    114.9940
    -0.1960 (-0.17%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    38,453.52
    +912.57 (+2.43%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    884.66
    +41.48 (+4.92%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,464.37
    -1.70 (-0.02%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,001.98
    +284.64 (+1.07%)
     

Blue Foundation Announces $12,000 in Scholarships

Blue Federal Credit Union
·2 min read

Scholarships Available to Any Blue Member Who Is A Graduating Senior

Cheyenne, Wyoming, Jan. 31, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Blue Federal Credit Union and Blue Foundation is proud to once again, offer a total of $12,500 in higher education scholarships this year to members of the credit union. Six scholarships of $2,000 each, through the Blue Foundation Scholarship in memory of Myrtle Knight, will be awarded to current high school seniors who are current members of Blue Federal Credit Union. The Shirley Howard Blue Foundation Scholarship of $500, will also be awarded to a student attending Laramie County Community College in Wyoming.

“One of our favorite activities of the year with the Blue Foundation is reviewing all the applicants for the scholarships,” says Blue Foundation President Jim Wood. “We are constantly blown away with the caliber of students who apply. We strongly encourage all high school seniors to apply so that the Blue Foundation can be a part of them pursuing their higher education goals.”

Applicants must be members of Blue Federal Credit Union, have a share savings account in their own name, graduate in the spring of 2022 from a U.S. accredited school or home school, attend college in the fall of 2022, and completely fill out and return the Blue Foundation Scholarship Application by April 1, 2022.

“As Blue Federal Credit Union has grown, we are excited to continue our support of our youngest credit union members,” says Stephanie Teubner, President & CEO at Blue Federal Credit Union. “We look forward to offering scholarships that create pathways for our young members to realize their possibilities.”

Blue Foundation is committed to improving the financial education and well-being of its members and the communities they serve. Scholarships are offered every year, and applicants are narrowed down based on educational merit, individual financial need, and their contributions to the community. The Blue Scholarship application and full details can be found at bluefoundation.blue/scholarship

-###-

The Blue Foundation is a 501C3 that is committed to supporting local organizations by stepping up to help our communities serve one another and provide financial education, volunteer opportunities, and provide funding for worthwhile causes. Doing Good is the fabric of who we are! Please visit bluefoundation. blue for more information.

Attachment

CONTACT: Chandler Elmore Blue Federal Credit Union 3079961130 chandler.elmore@bluefcu.com


Recommended Stories

  • Why Is Nio's Stock Surging Today?

    Shares of Chinese electric vehicle maker Nio (NYSE: NIO) opened sharply higher on Monday, amid a surprising rally for companies that have spent time as "meme stocks" over the last couple of years, but that have had rough rides recently. As of 11:35 a.m. ET, Nio's American depositary shares were up about 15.5% from Friday's closing price. Nio was one of many stocks in the electric vehicle space moving sharply higher on Monday, possibly due to a relief rally after a tumultuous month that saw many once-popular names drop sharply.

  • Why Pfizer Stock Is Sliding Today

    What happened Shares of Pfizer (NYSE: PFE) were sliding 3.1% lower as of 12:54 p.m. ET on Monday. The decline came after the big drugmaker announced that it is discontinuing the clinical development of vupanorsen.

  • Why Tesla Stock Is On Fire Today

    The stock of Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA) raced out of the gate Monday morning after the world's most famous electric vehicle (EV) stock won an endorsement from Barron's magazine over the weekend, followed by a second endorsement from Credit Suisse this morning. As of 11 a.m. ET on Monday, Tesla stock was up 9.1%. On Saturday, Barron's called Tesla stock a better buy than either General Motors (NYSE: GM) or Ford (NYSE: F).

  • Could Palantir Technologies Stock Help You Become a Millionaire?

    Palantir Technologies (NYSE: PLTR) went public in September 2020 at $10 a share, and here we are 16 months later and the data analytics specialist is trading at $13 a share, a 30% gain. With much of Palantir's business coming from government contracts while trying to break further into the crowded private sector market, let's see if the data analytics firm has what it takes to make a millionaire out of an investor today. Founded by venture capitalist Peter Thiel in 2004, Palantir was at one time a shadowy, secretive organization that counted the FBI, CIA, NSA, and other government agencies as customers (and still does), and through the first three quarters of the fiscal 2021, they still represent 59% of its $1.1 billion in total revenue.

  • Why Rivian Stock Is Rocking Today

    Shares of Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA) rival Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ: RIVN) are tearing up the track Monday, rising a lucky 7.77% as of 11:25 a.m. ET as investors parse an upgrade for Tesla ... and wonder what it might mean for Rivian, too. This morning, as you may have heard, Swiss megabank Credit Suisse upgraded shares of Tesla stock to outperform. Credit Suisse had many reasons for why it loves Tesla -- fast growth, high profit margins, and the potential to earn as much as 25% more this year than anyone else on Wall Street thinks possible.

  • 3 Dividend Stocks With Ultra-High Yields Above 10% You Can Trust to Crush Inflation

    These income stocks, with respective yields of 11%, 11.4%, and 14.2%, can put inflation in its place.

  • Why This Retirement Expert Says Dividend Stocks Won’t Provide Secure Retirement Income

    Readers had many questions about details in our Q&A with the economist, including on why it pays to delay claiming Social Security and the ideal timing on Roth IRA conversions.

  • Beyond Meat: ‘There’s more to the story’ than U.S. retail, analyst says

    Barclays Analyst Benjamin Theurer joins Yahoo Finance Live to discuss what's driving Beyond Meat shares and the outlook for plant-based food.

  • 3 Game-Changing Stocks Down 76% (or More) That Are Screaming Buys

    Shareholders of cloud-based lending platform Upstart (NASDAQ: UPST) have had nothing short of a rollercoaster ride over the past six months. Shares of the company essentially quadrupled in under three months, ultimately hitting an intra-day high of $401 in October. While $401 a share was likely too aggressive a valuation in the near-term, this recent sell-off is the perfect opportunity to buy a game-changing fintech stock with a bright future.

  • 3 Tech Stocks to Grab at Bargain Prices

    The market has been indiscriminately punishing tech stocks over the last two months, which has created some attractive entry points for investors. Three stocks that can be picked up at rock-bottom valuations now are Shopify (NYSE: SHOP), CrowdStrike (NASDAQ: CRWD), and MercadoLibre (NASDAQ: MELI). Fortunately, Shopify provides the tools that companies need to rapidly and easily develop an online presence.

  • 3 Stocks That Can Plunge 42% to 92% in 2022, According to Wall Street

    Based on the lowest published price target from Wall Street, the following three stocks are expected to plunge between 42% and 92% in 2022. It likely comes as no surprise that electric vehicle (EV) kingpin Tesla Motors (NASDAQ: TSLA) is a highly polarizing stock among Wall Street analysts. While some believe the company could nearly double in value from the $829 a share it closed at on Jan. 27, Gordon Johnson at GLJ Research foresees Tesla falling more than 90%, based on his price target of $67 for the company.

  • These 7 semiconductor stocks may be close to a bottom. This chart pattern shows when and how much they might rebound.

    Analysts at Jefferies see chip makers' stocks peaking, bottoming and then roaring back, which may soon be repeated.

  • Blackstone (NYSE:BX) Could Be A Buy For Its Upcoming Dividend

    It looks like Blackstone Inc. ( NYSE:BX ) is about to go ex-dividend in the next three days. Typically, the ex-dividend...

  • A Monster Metaverse Stock to Buy Right Now

    The metaverse is one of the hottest trends in technology right now, and it has Wall Street excited -- which isn't surprising, as major tech names such as Meta Platforms, Nvidia, Intel (NASDAQ: INTC), Microsoft, and many others are invested in this concept. Goldman Sachs analysts say they think that the metaverse is the next paradigm shift in the way people use the internet. As a result, there are several investment opportunities for investors looking to benefit from the growth of the metaverse.

  • Here's What We Like About Wells Fargo's (NYSE:WFC) Upcoming Dividend

    Some investors rely on dividends for growing their wealth, and if you're one of those dividend sleuths, you might be...

  • Nio Stock Pops As China EV Stocks To Report January Sales After 2021 Boom

    China EV sales boomed in 2021. They are likely to be lower in January after a subsidy cut, but Nio stock rallied Monday.

  • MBA Student By Day, ‘Hamilton’ Dancer By Night

    MBA Student by Day, ‘Hamilton’ Dancer by Night It’s one thing to be an MBA student. It’s another to be an MBA student while performing six days per week in the Hamilton ensemble. For Sam Aberman, ... The post MBA Student By Day, ‘Hamilton’ Dancer By Night appeared first on Poets&Quants.

  • 10 Best Monthly Dividend Stocks to Buy for 2022

    In this article, we discuss the best monthly dividend stocks to buy for 2022. You can skip our detailed analysis of dividend stocks, and go directly to read 5 Best Monthly Dividend Stocks to Buy for 2022. The importance of dividend-paying stocks cannot be emphasized more in times of financial volatility. During the pandemic in […]

  • Farmmi (NASDAQ:FAMI) May Have Issues Allocating Its Capital

    If we want to find a potential multi-bagger, often there are underlying trends that can provide clues. Typically, we'll...

  • Declining Stock and Solid Fundamentals: Is The Market Wrong About Fulgent Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLGT)?

    It is hard to get excited after looking at Fulgent Genetics' (NASDAQ:FLGT) recent performance, when its stock has...