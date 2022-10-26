U.S. markets open in 43 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    3,835.75
    -34.50 (-0.89%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    31,789.00
    -88.00 (-0.28%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    11,488.25
    -225.25 (-1.92%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,808.70
    +8.10 (+0.45%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    86.53
    +1.21 (+1.42%)
     

  • Gold

    1,669.00
    +11.00 (+0.66%)
     

  • Silver

    19.45
    +0.11 (+0.55%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0010
    +0.0041 (+0.41%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    4.0630
    -0.0450 (-1.10%)
     

  • Vix

    28.48
    -1.37 (-4.59%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1564
    +0.0092 (+0.80%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    147.2560
    -0.7610 (-0.51%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    20,545.46
    +1,260.93 (+6.54%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    477.42
    +35.03 (+7.92%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    6,971.61
    -41.87 (-0.60%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,431.84
    +181.56 (+0.67%)
     

Blue Foundry Bancorp Reports Third Quarter 2022 Results

Blue Foundry Bancorp
·27 min read
Blue Foundry Bancorp
Blue Foundry Bancorp

RUTHERFORD, N.J., Oct. 26, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Blue Foundry Bancorp (NASDAQ:BLFY) (the “Company”), the holding company for Blue Foundry Bank (the “Bank”), today reported net income of $1.2 million, or $0.05 per diluted common share, for the three months ended September 30, 2022, compared to $40 thousand, or $0.00 per diluted common share, for the three months ended June 30, 2022, and a net loss of $15.0 million for the three months ended September 30, 2021.

Net income was $1.8 million, or $0.07 per diluted common share, for the nine months ended September 30, 2022 compared to a net loss of $16.7 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2021.

Pre-provision net revenue was $1.1 million for the quarter, an increase of $586 thousand compared to the prior quarter, and an increase of $1.8 million compared to the prior year quarter.

“Our third quarter performance reflects the positive momentum achieved through the execution of our strategic priorities,” said James D. Nesci, President and Chief Executive Officer. “Strong loan growth and core deposit growth coupled with a continued focus on expense management drove a significant improvement in operating results.”

Highlights for the third quarter of 2022:

  • Gross loans grew by $68.1 million, or 4.8%, compared to the linked quarter, excluding Paycheck Protection Program (“PPP”) loans, led by commercial real estate products.

  • Loan originations totaled $171.6 million for the quarter, including originations of $130.1 million in multifamily loans, $28.6 million in construction loans, and $7.0 million in non-residential loans.

  • Core deposits increased $35.0 million, or 4.0%, compared to the linked quarter. Core deposits now represent 71% of total deposits, compared to 59% one year prior.

  • The Company recorded a release of provision for loan losses of $419,000 and a provision for commitments and letters of credit of $170,000.

  • Non-interest expense, excluding the provision for commitments and letters of credit, increased $372 thousand or 2.8% sequentially driven by expenses related to the stockholder-approved equity awards for directors, and one-time charges incurred for investor-related activities and an anticipated branch sale.

  • Net interest income for the quarter was $13.8 million, an increase of $653 thousand, or 5.0%, compared to the prior quarter, and an increase of $2.7 million, or 24.4%, compared to the prior year quarter.

  • Net interest margin was 2.84%, a one basis point increase compared to the prior quarter and a 69 basis point increase from the prior year quarter.

  • Accumulated other comprehensive income declined $8.8 million as the rising interest rate environment negatively impacted the fair value of the Company’s available-for-sale investment portfolio.

  • During the quarter, 667 thousand shares were repurchased at a weighted average cost of $11.67.

  • At our annual meeting, shareholders approved the 2022 Blue Foundry Bancorp Equity Incentive Plan. Accordingly, grants to directors were made on August 26, 2022. These grants cost approximately $320 thousand per quarter.

  • In October, the Board of Directors approved stock option grants for officers. These grants are expected to cost approximately $300 thousand per quarter.

Lending Franchise

The Company continues to diversify its lending franchise by focusing on growing the commercial portfolio. During the third quarter of 2022, gross loans increased by $66.6 million primarily due to strong growth within the Company’s multifamily portfolio.

The details of the loan portfolio are below:

 

September 30,
2022

 

June 30,
2022

 

March 31,
2022

 

December 31, 2021

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

(In thousands)

Residential one-to-four family

$

591,728

 

 

$

590,151

 

 

$

579,083

 

 

$

560,976

 

Multifamily

 

679,474

 

 

 

579,183

 

 

 

517,037

 

 

 

515,240

 

Non-residential real estate

 

185,450

 

 

 

211,683

 

 

 

187,310

 

 

 

141,561

 

Construction and land

 

12,981

 

 

 

21,010

 

 

 

18,613

 

 

 

23,419

 

Junior liens

 

16,653

 

 

 

16,421

 

 

 

18,071

 

 

 

18,464

 

Commercial and industrial (including PPP)

 

4,738

 

 

 

5,957

 

 

 

16,201

 

 

 

21,563

 

Consumer and other

 

39

 

 

 

47

 

 

 

37

 

 

 

87

 

Total gross loans

 

1,491,063

 

 

 

1,424,452

 

 

 

1,336,352

 

 

 

1,281,310

 

Deferred fees, costs, premiums and discounts, net

 

3,374

 

 

 

3,821

 

 

 

5,134

 

 

 

6,299

 

Total loans

 

1,494,437

 

 

 

1,428,273

 

 

 

1,341,486

 

 

 

1,287,609

 

Allowance for loan losses

 

(13,600

)

 

 

(14,050

)

 

 

(13,465

)

 

 

(14,425

)

Loans receivable, net

$

1,480,837

 

 

$

1,414,223

 

 

$

1,328,021

 

 

$

1,273,184

 

The commercial and industrial portfolio includes PPP loans, net of deferred fees, which totaled $557 thousand at September 30, 2022, $2.0 million at June 30, 2022, $8.1 million at March 31, 2022, and $16.8 million at December 31, 2021.

Retail Banking Franchise

As of September 30, 2022, core deposits totaled $900.9 million, an increase of $127.7 million or 16.5% from December 31, 2021. The Company’s focus on attracting the full banking relationship of small- to medium-sized businesses through an extensive suite of deposit products continues to support core deposit growth.

The details of deposits are below:

 

September 30,
2022

 

June 30,
2022

 

March 31,
2022

 

December 31,
2021

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

(In thousands)

Non-interest bearing deposits

$

59,636

 

$

52,036

 

$

45,143

 

$

44,894

NOW and demand accounts

 

385,334

 

 

455,776

 

 

425,766

 

 

363,419

Savings

 

455,979

 

 

358,166

 

 

367,177

 

 

364,932

Core deposits

 

900,949

 

 

865,978

 

 

838,086

 

 

773,245

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Time deposits

 

365,548

 

 

430,696

 

 

444,936

 

 

473,795

Total deposits

$

1,266,497

 

$

1,296,674

 

$

1,283,022

 

$

1,247,040

Financial Performance Overview:

Third quarter of 2022 compared to the third quarter of 2021

Net interest income compared to the third quarter of 2021:

  • Net interest income was $13.8 million, an increase of $2.7 million.

  • Net interest margin increased by 69 basis points to 2.84%.

  • Yield on average interest-earning assets increased 64 basis points to 3.37% while the cost of average interest-bearing deposits decreased six basis points to 0.46%, reflecting a shift to core deposits.

  • Average loans increased by $213.8 million and average interest-bearing deposits decreased by $31.0 million.

Non-interest expense compared to the third quarter of 2021:

  • Non-interest expense was $13.7 million, a decrease of $19.4 million driven by the absence in the 2022 quarter of non-recurring expenses of: a $9.2 million loss on pension withdrawal, a $9.0 million charitable contribution, and $1.4 million in debt extinguishment costs.

  • Excluding non-recurring items, non-interest expense increased $184 thousand. An increase of $1.4 million in compensation and benefits costs and an increase of $137 thousand in fees for professional services due to higher audit and CECL implementation costs were partially offset by a lower provision for commitments and letters of credit of $1.1 million and a reduction of $478 thousand in advertising and $222 thousand in data processing.

Income tax expense compared to the third quarter of 2021:

  • Income tax expense was $123 thousand compared to an income tax benefit of $6.2 million for the prior year quarter. This 9.0% effective tax rate for the quarter reflects the Company’s current tax position. The company had previously established a full valuation allowance on its deferred tax assets. The prior year quarter effective tax benefit rate of 29.3% reflects the Company’s tax position prior to the full valuation allowance.

Nine months ended September 30, 2022 compared to the nine months ended September 30, 2021

Net interest income compared to the nine months ended September 30, 2021:

  • Net interest income was $38.9 million, an increase of $8.3 million.

  • Net interest margin increased by 69 basis points to 2.76%.

  • Yield on average interest-earning assets increased 35 basis points to 3.18% while the cost of average interest-bearing deposits decreased 35 basis points to 0.35%, reflecting a shift to core deposits.

  • Average loans increased by $98.0 million and average interest-bearing deposits decreased by $80.8 million.

Non-interest expense compared to the nine months ended September 30, 2021:

  • Non-interest expense was $39.9 million, a decrease of $17.4 million driven by the absence in the 2022 of non-recurring expenses of: a $9.2 million loss on pension withdrawal, a $9.0 million charitable contribution, and $1.4 million in debt extinguishment costs.

  • Excluding non-recurring items, non-interest expense increased $2.2 million. An increase of $2.9 million in compensation and benefits costs, $1.1 million in public company and investor-related expenses, and an increase of $460 thousand in fees for professional services due to higher audit and CECL implementation costs, were partially offset by a reduction of $1.0 million in data processing and $602 thousand in advertising, and a lower provision for commitments and letters of credit of $649 thousand.

Income tax expense compared to the nine months ended September 30, 2021:

  • Income tax expense was $175 thousand compared to an income tax benefit of $6.5 million for the prior year period. The year-to-date effective tax rate of 8.7% reflects the Company’s current tax position. The company had previously established a full valuation allowance on its deferred tax assets. The effective tax benefit rate of 27.9% for the nine months ended September 30, 2021 reflects the Company’s tax position prior to the full valuation allowance.

Balance Sheet Summary:

September 30, 2022 compared to December 31, 2021

Cash and cash equivalents:

  • Cash and cash equivalents decreased $136.1 million compared to December 31, 2021 as the Company deployed cash primarily into higher yielding loans and securities.

Securities available-for-sale:

  • Securities available-for-sale decreased $3.6 million to $321.3 million as purchases of securities were more than offset by the fair value decline in the portfolio, as well as amortization and payoffs.

  • The rising rate environment contributed to a $39.7 million decline in the net unrealized position of the portfolio.

Gross loans:

  • Gross loans held for investment increased $209.8 million to $1.49 billion. Excluding PPP, gross loans increased by $226.5 million.

  • Multifamily loans increased $164.2 million, non-residential real estate loans increased $43.9 million, and residential loans increased $30.8 million.

  • Originations totaled $420.0 million, including originations of $261.2 million in multifamily loans, $93.3 million in non-residential real estate loans, and $42.3 million in construction loans. In addition, $88.4 million of conforming residential mortgages in New Jersey were purchased during the period.

Deposits and borrowings:

  • Deposits totaled $1.27 billion, an increase of $19.5 million since December 31, 2021. Core deposits represented 71.1% of total deposits, compared to 62.0% at December 31, 2021 and 58.8% at September 30, 2021.

  • FHLB borrowings increased by $110.0 million to $295.5 million to support loan growth.

Capital:

  • Shareholders’ equity decreased by $32.1 million to $397.3 million. The decrease was primarily driven by a $27.2 million reduction in accumulated other comprehensive income reflecting the net impact that the interest rate environment had on the Company’s available-for-sale securities and the swap agreements used in our cash flow hedges partially offset by an increase of $1.7 million in retained earnings.

  • The Company repurchased $7.8 million of shares and allocated $3.5 million to fund the shareholder-approved equity grants.

  • Tangible equity to tangible assets was 19.72% and tangible common equity per share outstanding was $14.09.

  • The Bank’s capital ratios remain above the FDIC’s “well capitalized” standards.

Asset quality:

  • Non-performing loans totaled $8.4 million, or 0.56% of total loans compared to $12.0 million, or 0.94% of total loans at December 31, 2021, and $12.5 million, or 1.00% of total loans at September 30, 2021.

  • The allowance for loan losses represented 0.91% of total loans compared to 1.13% at December 31, 2021 and 1.22% at September 30, 2021. The allowance for loan losses was 161.7% of non-performing loans compared to 120.4% at December 31, 2021 and 122.3% at September 30, 2021.

  • The Company recorded a net release of provision for loan losses of $419 thousand for the quarter ended September 30, 2022 and $777 thousand for the nine months ended September 30, 2022 driven by significant pay downs within the construction and land portfolio, partially offset by growth in our multifamily portfolio.

  • Net charge-offs were $31 thousand for the quarter ended September 30, 2022 and $48 thousand for the nine months ended September 30, 2022.

About Blue Foundry

Blue Foundry Bancorp is the holding company for Blue Foundry Bank, a place where things are made, purpose is formed, and ideas are crafted. Headquartered in Rutherford NJ, with a presence in Bergen, Essex, Hudson, Morris, Passaic and Somerset counties, Blue Foundry Bank is a full-service, innovative bank serving the doers, movers, and shakers in our communities. We offer individuals and businesses alike the tailored products and services they need to build their futures. With a rich history dating back more than 145 years, Blue Foundry Bank has a longstanding commitment to its customers and communities. To learn more about Blue Foundry Bank visit BlueFoundryBank.com or call (888) 931-BLUE. Member FDIC.

Conference Call Information

A conference call covering Blue Foundry’s third quarter 2022 earnings announcement will be held today, Wednesday, October 26, 2022 at 11:00 a.m. (EDT). To listen to the live call, please dial 1-844-200-6205 (toll free), 1-646-904-5544 (local) or +1-929-526-1599 (international) and use access code 206943. The webcast (audio only) will be available on BlueFoundryBank.com. The conference call will be recorded and will be available on the Company’s website for one month.

Contact:
James D. Nesci
President and Chief Executive Officer
BlueFoundryBank.com
jnesci@bluefoundrybank.com
201-972-8900

Forward Looking Statements

Certain statements contained herein are forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended (the “Exchange Act”) and are intended to be covered by the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements, which are based on certain current assumptions and describe our future plans, strategies and expectations, can generally be identified by the use of the words “may,” “will,” “should,” “could,” “would,” “plan,” “potential,” “estimate,” “project,” “believe,” “intend,” “anticipate,” “expect,” “target” and similar expressions.

Forward-looking statements are based on current beliefs and expectations of management and are inherently subject to significant business, economic and competitive uncertainties and contingencies, many of which are beyond our control. In addition, these forward-looking statements are subject to assumptions with respect to future business strategies and decisions that are subject to change. The following factors, among others, could cause actual results to differ materially from the anticipated results or other expectations expressed in the forward-looking statements: conditions related to the global coronavirus pandemic that has and will continue to pose risks and could harm our business and results of operations; general economic conditions, either nationally or in our market areas, that are worse than expected; changes in the level and direction of loan delinquencies and write-offs and changes in estimates of the adequacy of the allowance for loan losses; our ability to access cost-effective funding; fluctuations in real estate values and both residential and commercial real estate market conditions; demand for loans and deposits in our market area; our ability to implement and change our business strategies; competition among depository and other financial institutions; inflation and changes in the interest rate environment that reduce our margins and yields, the fair value of financial instruments or our level of loan originations, or increase the level of defaults, losses and prepayments on loans we have made and make; adverse changes in the securities or secondary mortgage markets; changes in laws or government regulations or policies affecting financial institutions, including changes in regulatory fees, capital requirements and insurance premiums; changes in monetary or fiscal policies of the U.S. Government, including policies of the U.S. Treasury and the Federal Reserve Board; changes in the quality or composition of our loan or investment portfolios; technological changes that may be more difficult or expensive than expected; a failure or breach of our operational or security systems or infrastructure, including cyber-attacks; the inability of third party providers to perform as expected; our ability to manage market risk, credit risk and operational risk in the current economic environment; our ability to enter new markets successfully and capitalize on growth opportunities; our ability to successfully integrate into our operations any assets, liabilities, customers, systems and management personnel we may acquire and our ability to realize related revenue synergies and cost savings within expected time frames and any goodwill charges related there to; changes in consumer spending, borrowing and savings habits; changes in accounting policies and practices, as may be adopted by the bank regulatory agencies, the Financial Accounting Standards Board, the Securities and Exchange Commission or the Public Company Accounting Oversight Board; our ability to retain key employees; the ability of the U.S. Government to manage federal debt limits; and changes in the financial condition, results of operations or future prospects of issuers of securities that we own.

Because of these and other uncertainties, our actual future results may be materially different from the results indicated by these forward-looking statements. Except as required by applicable law or regulation, we do not undertake, and we specifically disclaim any obligation, to release publicly the results of any revisions that may be made to any forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date of the statements or to reflect the occurrence of anticipated or unanticipated events.

BLUE FOUNDRY BANCORP AND SUBSIDIARY
Consolidated Statements of Financial Condition

 

September 30, 2022

 

June 30, 2022

 

December 31, 2021

 

(unaudited)

 

(unaudited)

 

(audited)

 

(Dollars in Thousands)

ASSETS

 

 

 

 

 

Cash and cash equivalents

$

57,324

 

$

54,806

 

$

193,446

Securities available for sale, at fair value

 

321,320

 

 

352,183

 

 

324,892

Securities held to maturity (fair value of $26,344, $26,928 and $22,849
at September 30, 2022, June 30, 2022 and December 31, 2021, respectively)

 

30,749

 

 

29,794

 

 

23,281

Other investments

 

15,432

 

 

11,337

 

 

10,182

Loans, net

 

1,480,837

 

 

1,414,223

 

 

1,273,184

Interest and dividends receivable

 

6,431

 

 

5,945

 

 

5,372

Premises and equipment, net

 

29,992

 

 

30,684

 

 

28,126

Right-of-use assets

 

25,537

 

 

24,163

 

 

25,457

Bank owned life insurance

 

22,012

 

 

21,892

 

 

21,662

Other assets

 

22,284

 

 

19,023

 

 

8,609

Total assets

$

2,011,918

 

$

1,964,050

 

$

1,914,211

 

 

 

 

 

 

LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY

 

 

 

 

 

Liabilities

 

 

 

 

 

Deposits

$

1,266,497

 

$

1,296,674

 

$

1,247,040

Advances from the Federal Home Loan Bank

 

295,500

 

 

205,500

 

 

185,500

Advances by borrowers for taxes and insurance

 

10,926

 

 

10,126

 

 

9,582

Lease liabilities

 

26,875

 

 

25,461

 

 

26,696

Other liabilities

 

14,782

 

 

13,996

 

 

15,922

Total liabilities

 

1,614,580

 

 

1,551,757

 

 

1,484,740

Shareholders’ equity

 

397,338

 

 

412,293

 

 

429,471

Total liabilities and shareholders’ equity

$

2,011,918

 

$

1,964,050

 

$

1,914,211



BLUE FOUNDRY BANCORP AND SUBSIDIARY
Consolidated Statements of Operations
(Dollars in Thousands Except Per Share Data) (Unaudited)

 

Three months ended

 

Nine months ended

 

September 30, 2022

 

June 30, 2022

 

September 30, 2021

 

September 30, 2022

 

September 30, 2021

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

(Dollars in thousands)

Interest income:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Loans

$

13,692

 

 

$

12,444

 

 

$

12,044

 

 

$

37,792

 

 

$

36,362

 

Taxable investment income

 

2,571

 

 

 

2,320

 

 

 

1,901

 

 

 

6,708

 

 

 

5,064

 

Non-taxable investment income

 

109

 

 

 

114

 

 

 

128

 

 

 

344

 

 

 

392

 

Total interest income

 

16,372

 

 

 

14,878

 

 

 

14,073

 

 

 

44,844

 

 

 

41,818

 

Interest expense:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Deposits

 

1,424

 

 

 

950

 

 

 

1,651

 

 

 

3,256

 

 

 

6,848

 

Borrowed funds

 

1,133

 

 

 

766

 

 

 

1,318

 

 

 

2,672

 

 

 

4,357

 

Total interest expense

 

2,557

 

 

 

1,716

 

 

 

2,969

 

 

 

5,928

 

 

 

11,205

 

Net interest income

 

13,815

 

 

 

13,162

 

 

 

11,104

 

 

 

38,916

 

 

 

30,613

 

(Release of) provision for loan losses

 

(419

)

 

 

594

 

 

 

(338

)

 

 

(777

)

 

 

(1,699

)

Net interest income after provision for loan losses

 

14,234

 

 

 

12,568

 

 

 

11,442

 

 

 

39,693

 

 

 

32,312

 

Non-interest income:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Fees and service charges

 

650

 

 

 

365

 

 

 

347

 

 

 

1,815

 

 

 

1,410

 

Gain on sales and calls of securities available for sale

 

 

 

 

14

 

 

 

 

 

 

14

 

 

 

 

Other

 

149

 

 

 

115

 

 

 

142

 

 

 

391

 

 

 

365

 

Total other income

 

799

 

 

 

494

 

 

 

489

 

 

 

2,220

 

 

 

1,775

 

Non-interest expense:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Compensation and employee benefits

 

7,302

 

 

 

7,008

 

 

 

5,931

 

 

 

21,234

 

 

 

18,321

 

Loss on pension withdrawal

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

9,232

 

 

 

 

 

 

9,232

 

Occupancy and equipment

 

1,921

 

 

 

1,914

 

 

 

1,853

 

 

 

5,716

 

 

 

5,849

 

Data processing

 

1,559

 

 

 

1,393

 

 

 

1,781

 

 

 

4,430

 

 

 

5,432

 

Debt extinguishment costs

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

1,401

 

 

 

 

 

 

1,401

 

Advertising

 

125

 

 

 

349

 

 

 

603

 

 

 

993

 

 

 

1,595

 

Professional services

 

1,012

 

 

 

976

 

 

 

875

 

 

 

3,279

 

 

 

2,819

 

Directors fees

 

131

 

 

 

126

 

 

 

136

 

 

 

393

 

 

 

413

 

Provision (release of provision) for commitments and letters of credit

 

170

 

 

 

(108

)

 

 

1,245

 

 

 

(108

)

 

 

541

 

Federal deposit insurance

 

98

 

 

 

99

 

 

 

130

 

 

 

275

 

 

 

384

 

Contribution to Charitable Foundation

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

9,000

 

 

 

 

 

 

9,000

 

Other

 

1,351

 

 

 

1,262

 

 

 

931

 

 

 

3,692

 

 

 

2,303

 

Total operating expenses

 

13,669

 

 

 

13,019

 

 

 

33,118

 

 

 

39,904

 

 

 

57,290

 

Income (loss) before income tax expense (benefit)

 

1,364

 

 

 

43

 

 

 

(21,187

)

 

 

2,009

 

 

 

(23,203

)

Income tax expense (benefit)

 

123

 

 

 

3

 

 

 

(6,217

)

 

 

175

 

 

 

(6,485

)

Net income (loss)

$

1,241

 

 

$

40

 

 

$

(14,970

)

 

$

1,834

 

 

$

(16,718

)

Basic and diluted earnings (loss) per share

$

0.05

 

 

$

 

 

$

(0.68

)

 

$

0.07

 

 

n/a

Weighted average shares outstanding-basic

 

26,128,851

 

 

 

26,366,324

 

 

 

21,979,861

 

 

 

26,278,775

 

 

n/a

Weighted average shares outstanding-diluted

 

26,246,039

 

 

 

26,366,324

 

 

 

21,979,861

 

 

 

26,318,267

 

 

n/a



BLUE FOUNDRY BANCORP AND SUBSIDIARY
Consolidated Financial Highlights
(Dollars in Thousands Except Per Share Data) (Unaudited)

 

Three months ended

 

September 30,
2022

 

June 30,
2022

 

March 31,
2022

 

December 31,
2021

 

September 30,
2021

Performance Ratios (%):

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Return (loss) on average assets

 

0.25

 

 

0.01

 

 

0.12

 

 

(3.97

)

 

 

(2.77

)

Return (loss) on average equity

 

1.20

 

 

0.04

 

 

0.52

 

 

(17.36

)

 

 

(15.15

)

Interest rate spread (1)

 

2.68

 

 

2.71

 

 

2.50

 

 

2.50

 

 

 

1.96

 

Net interest margin (2)

 

2.84

 

 

2.83

 

 

2.62

 

 

2.63

 

 

 

2.15

 

Efficiency ratio (non-GAAP) (3)

 

92.37

 

 

96.13

 

 

104.04

 

 

110.59

 

 

 

105.58

 

Average interest-earning assets to average interest-bearing liabilities

 

130.30

 

 

131.52

 

 

131.77

 

 

132.04

 

 

 

133.42

 

Tangible equity to tangible assets (4)

 

19.72

 

 

20.97

 

 

21.68

 

 

22.42

 

 

 

22.14

 

Book value per share (5)

$

14.11

 

$

14.46

 

$

14.73

 

$

15.06

 

 

$

15.72

 

Tangible book value per share (6)

$

14.09

 

$

14.43

 

$

14.72

 

$

15.04

 

 

$

15.70

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Asset Quality:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Non-performing loans

$

8,409

 

$

9,998

 

$

10,482

 

$

11,983

 

 

$

12,463

 

Real estate owned, net

$

 

$

 

$

 

$

 

 

$

624

 

Non-performing assets

$

8,409

 

$

9,998

 

$

10,482

 

$

11,983

 

 

$

13,087

 

Allowance for loan losses to total loans (%)

 

0.91

 

 

0.98

 

 

1.00

 

 

1.13

 

 

 

1.22

 

Allowance for loan losses to non-performing loans (%)

 

161.73

 

 

140.53

 

 

128.46

 

 

120.38

 

 

 

122.35

 

Non-performing loans to total loans (%)

 

0.56

 

 

0.70

 

 

0.78

 

 

0.94

 

 

 

1.00

 

Non-performing assets to total assets (%)

 

0.42

 

 

0.51

 

 

0.54

 

 

0.63

 

 

 

0.65

 

Net charge-offs to average outstanding loans during the period (%)

 

0.01

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

(1) Interest rate spread represents the difference between the yield on interest-earning assets and the cost of interest-bearing liabilities.
(2) Net interest margin represents net interest income divided by average interest-earning assets.
(3) Efficiency ratio represents adjusted non-interest expense divided by the sum of net interest income plus non-interest income.
(4) Tangible equity equals $396.6 million, which exclude intangible assets ($760 thousand of capitalized software).
Tangible assets equal $2.01 billion and exclude intangible assets.
(5) Per share metrics computed using 28,155,292 total shares outstanding.
(6) Tangible book value equals the Company’s tangible equity of $396.6 million divided by outstanding shares of 28,155,292.



BLUE FOUNDRY BANCORP AND SUBSIDIARY
Analysis of Net Interest Income
(Dollars in Thousands) (Unaudited)

 

Three Months Ended,

 

September 30, 2022

 

June 30, 2022

 

September 30, 2021

 

Average Balance

 

Interest

 

Average
Yield/Cost

 

Average Balance

 

Interest

 

Average
Yield/Cost

 

Average Balance

 

Interest

 

Average
Yield/Cost

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

(Dollars in thousands)

Assets:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Loans (1)

$

1,465,114

 

$

13,692

 

3.71

%

 

$

1,369,389

 

$

12,444

 

3.64

%

 

$

1,251,343

 

$

12,044

 

3.86

%

Mortgage-backed securities

 

197,406

 

 

1,055

 

2.12

%

 

 

205,387

 

 

1,066

 

2.08

%

 

 

165,170

 

 

762

 

1.85

%

Other investment securities

 

204,506

 

 

1,230

 

2.39

%

 

 

208,958

 

 

1,144

 

2.20

%

 

 

163,393

 

 

871

 

2.14

%

FHLB stock

 

13,141

 

 

139

 

4.20

%

 

 

10,121

 

 

116

 

4.60

%

 

 

14,442

 

 

183

 

5.09

%

Cash and cash equivalents

 

49,163

 

 

256

 

2.07

%

 

 

74,242

 

 

108

 

0.58

%

 

 

473,797

 

 

213

 

0.18

%

Total interest-bearing assets

 

1,929,330

 

 

16,372

 

3.37

%

 

 

1,868,097

 

 

14,878

 

3.19

%

 

 

2,068,145

 

 

14,073

 

2.73

%

Non-interest earning assets

 

61,264

 

 

 

 

 

 

68,003

 

 

 

 

 

 

97,287

 

 

 

 

  Total assets

$

1,990,594

 

 

 

 

 

$

1,936,100

 

 

 

 

 

$

2,165,432

 

 

 

 

Liabilities and shareholders' equity:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

NOW, savings, and money market deposits

$

831,191

 

 

759

 

0.36

%

 

$

808,253

 

 

312

 

0.15

%

 

$

687,470

 

 

242

 

0.14

%

Time deposits

 

405,823

 

 

665

 

0.65

%

 

 

431,813

 

 

638

 

0.59

%

 

 

580,499

 

 

1,409

 

0.97

%

Interest-bearing deposits

 

1,237,014

 

 

1,424

 

0.46

%

 

 

1,240,066

 

 

950

 

0.31

%

 

 

1,267,969

 

 

1,651

 

0.52

%

FHLB advances

 

243,647

 

 

1,133

 

1.84

%

 

 

187,698

 

 

766

 

1.64

%

 

 

282,153

 

 

1,318

 

1.87

%

Total interest-bearing liabilities

 

1,480,661

 

 

2,557

 

0.69

%

 

 

1,427,763

 

 

1,716

 

0.48

%

 

 

1,550,122

 

 

2,969

 

0.77

%

Non-interest bearing deposits

 

49,869

 

 

 

 

 

 

41,429

 

 

 

 

 

 

176,045

 

 

 

 

Non-interest bearing other

 

48,103

 

 

 

 

 

 

46,688

 

 

 

 

 

 

42,907

 

 

 

 

Total liabilities

 

1,578,633

 

 

 

 

 

 

1,515,880

 

 

 

 

 

 

1,769,074

 

 

 

 

Total shareholders' equity

 

411,961

 

 

 

 

 

 

420,220

 

 

 

 

 

 

396,358

 

 

 

 

Total liabilities and shareholders' equity

$

1,990,594

 

 

 

 

 

$

1,936,100

 

 

 

 

 

$

2,165,432

 

 

 

 

Net interest income

 

 

$

13,815

 

 

 

 

 

 

13,162

 

 

 

 

 

$

11,104

 

 

Net interest rate spread (2)

 

 

 

 

2.68

%

 

 

 

 

 

2.71

%

 

 

 

 

 

1.96

%

Net interest margin (3)

 

 

 

 

2.84

%

 

 

 

 

 

2.83

%

 

 

 

 

 

2.15

%

(1) Average loan balances are net of deferred loan fees and costs, and premiums and discounts, and include non-accrual loans.
(2) Net interest rate spread represents the difference between the yield on interest-earning assets and the cost of interest-bearing liabilities.
(3) Net interest margin represents net interest income divided by average interest-earning assets.

 

Nine Months Ended September 30,

 

 

2022

 

 

 

2021

 

 

Average Balance

 

Interest

 

Average
Yield/Cost

 

Average Balance

 

Interest

 

Average
Yield/Cost

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

(Dollars in thousands)

Assets:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Loans (1)

$

1,372,306

 

$

37,792

 

3.68

%

 

$

1,274,274

 

$

36,362

 

3.82

%

Mortgage-backed securities

 

191,662

 

 

2,842

 

1.98

%

 

 

153,031

 

 

2,201

 

1.92

%

Other investment securities

 

204,009

 

 

3,395

 

2.22

%

 

 

139,909

 

 

2,324

 

2.22

%

FHLB stock

 

11,080

 

 

371

 

4.48

%

 

 

15,662

 

 

585

 

5.00

%

Cash and cash equivalents

 

103,526

 

 

444

 

0.57

%

 

 

394,656

 

 

346

 

0.12

%

Total interest-bearing assets

 

1,882,583

 

 

44,844

 

3.18

%

 

 

1,977,532

 

 

41,818

 

2.83

%

Non-interest earning assets

 

69,008

 

 

 

 

 

 

84,360

 

 

 

 

  Total assets

$

1,951,591

 

 

 

 

 

$

2,061,892

 

 

 

 

Liabilities and shareholders' equity:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

NOW, savings, and money market deposits

 

799,762

 

 

1,323

 

0.22

%

 

 

663,581

 

 

835

 

0.17

%

Time deposits

 

431,724

 

 

1,933

 

0.60

%

 

 

648,672

 

 

6,013

 

1.24

%

Interest-bearing deposits

 

1,231,486

 

 

3,256

 

0.35

%

 

 

1,312,253

 

 

6,848

 

0.70

%

FHLB advances

 

205,828

 

 

2,672

 

1.74

%

 

 

308,614

 

 

4,357

 

1.89

%

Total interest-bearing liabilities

 

1,437,314

 

 

5,928

 

0.55

%

 

 

1,620,867

 

 

11,205

 

0.92

%

Non-interest bearing deposits

 

45,338

 

 

 

 

 

 

126,933

 

 

 

 

Non-interest bearing other

 

47,691

 

 

 

 

 

 

44,684

 

 

 

 

Total liabilities

 

1,530,343

 

 

 

 

 

 

1,792,484

 

 

 

 

Total shareholders' equity

 

421,248

 

 

 

 

 

 

269,408

 

 

 

 

Total liabilities and shareholders' equity

$

1,951,591

 

 

 

 

 

$

2,061,892

 

 

 

 

Net interest income

 

 

$

38,916

 

 

 

 

 

$

30,613

 

 

Net interest rate spread (2)

 

 

 

 

2.64

%

 

 

 

 

 

1.91

%

Net interest margin (3)

 

 

 

 

2.76

%

 

 

 

 

 

2.07

%

(1) Average loan balances are net of deferred loan fees and costs, and premiums and discounts, and include non-accrual loans.
(2) Net interest rate spread represents the difference between the yield on interest-earning assets and the cost of interest-bearing liabilities.
(3) Net interest margin represents net interest income divided by average interest-earning assets.



BLUE FOUNDRY BANCORP AND SUBSIDIARY
Adjusted Pre-Provision Net Revenue (Non-GAAP)
(Dollars in Thousands Except Per Share Data) (Unaudited)

This press release contains certain supplemental financial information, described in the table below, which has been determined by methods other than U.S. Generally Accepted Accounting Principles ("GAAP") that management uses in its analysis of Blue Foundry's performance. Management believes these non-GAAP financial measures provide information useful to investors in understanding Blue Foundry's financial results. These non-GAAP measures should not be considered a substitute for GAAP basis measures and results and Blue Foundry strongly encourages investors to review its consolidated financial statements in their entirety and not to rely on any single financial measure. Because non-GAAP financial measures are not standardized, it may not be possible to compare these financial measures with other companies' non-GAAP financial measures having the same or similar names.

Net income, as presented in the Consolidated Statements of Operations, includes the provision for loan losses, provision for commitments and letters of credit, and income tax expense while pre-provision net revenue does not.

 

Three months ended

 

September 30,
2022

 

June 30,
2022

 

March 31,
2022

 

December 31,
2021

 

September 30,
2021

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

(Dollars in thousands)

Pre-provision net revenue (PPNR) and efficiency ratio, as adjusted:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Net interest income

$

13,815

 

 

$

13,162

 

 

$

11,939

 

 

$

12,336

 

 

$

11,104

 

Other income

 

799

 

 

 

494

 

 

 

927

 

 

 

704

 

 

 

489

 

Operating expenses, as reported

 

13,669

 

 

 

13,019

 

 

 

13,216

 

 

 

17,380

 

 

 

33,118

 

Less: Fee on debt extinguishment

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

754

 

 

 

1,401

 

Less: Loss on pension withdrawal

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

1,974

 

 

 

9,232

 

Less: Charitable contribution

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

9,000

 

Less: Provision for commitments and letters of credit

 

170

 

 

 

(108

)

 

 

(170

)

 

 

148

 

 

 

1,245

 

Less: Loss on assets held for sale

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

83

 

 

 

 

Operating expenses, as adjusted

 

13,499

 

 

 

13,127

 

 

 

13,386

 

 

 

14,421

 

 

 

12,240

 

Pre-provision net revenue (loss), as adjusted

$

1,115

 

 

$

529

 

 

$

(520

)

 

$

(1,381

)

 

$

(647

)

Efficiency ratio, as adjusted

 

92.4

%

 

 

96.1

%

 

 

104.0

%

 

 

110.6

%

 

 

105.6

%

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Core deposits:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Total deposits

$

1,266,497

 

 

$

1,296,674

 

 

$

1,283,022

 

 

$

1,247,040

 

 

$

1,265,617

 

Less: time deposits

 

365,548

 

 

 

430,696

 

 

 

444,936

 

 

 

473,795

 

 

 

521,510

 

Core deposits

$

900,949

 

 

$

865,978

 

 

$

838,086

 

 

$

773,245

 

 

$

744,107

 

Core deposits to total deposits

 

71.1

%

 

 

66.8

%

 

 

65.3

%

 

 

62.0

%

 

 

58.8

%

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Tangible equity:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Shareholders’ equity (1) (2)

$

397,338

 

 

$

412,293

 

 

$

420,214

 

 

$

429,472

 

 

$

448,235

 

Less: intangible assets

 

760

 

 

 

630

 

 

 

452

 

 

 

437

 

 

 

354

 

Tangible equity

$

396,578

 

 

$

411,663

 

 

$

419,762

 

 

$

429,035

 

 

$

447,881

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Tangible book value per share:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Tangible equity

$

396,578

 

 

$

411,663

 

 

$

419,762

 

 

$

429,035

 

 

$

447,881

 

Shares outstanding

 

28,155,292

 

 

 

28,522,500

 

 

 

28,522,500

 

 

 

28,522,500

 

 

 

28,522,500

 

Tangible book value per share

$

14.09

 

 

$

14.43

 

 

$

14.72

 

 

$

15.04

 

 

 

15.70

 

(1) The Company recorded a deferred tax asset valuation allowance of $16.8 million as of December 31, 2021.
(2) Accumulated other comprehensive income (AOCI) declined by $32.1 million in 2022, largely a result of the rising rate environment which negatively impacted the fair value of the Company’s available-for-sale investment portfolio.


Recommended Stories

  • Bristol Myers Squibb (BMY) Tops Q3 Earnings and Revenue Estimates

    Bristol Myers (BMY) delivered earnings and revenue surprises of 8.74% and 1.63%, respectively, for the quarter ended September 2022. Do the numbers hold clues to what lies ahead for the stock?

  • Crescent Point Announces Q3 2022 Results and 2023 Budget

    Crescent Point Energy Corp. ("Crescent Point" or the "Company") (TSX: CPG) (NYSE: CPG) is pleased to announce its operating and financial results for the quarter ended September 30, 2022, its formal 2023 budget, a quarterly dividend and a special dividend, while also updating its five-year outlook.

  • Warren Buffett Owns a Lot of Stocks: Here's the One I'm Most Excited About

    Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE: BRK.A)(NYSE: BRK.B) owns about 50 stocks in its portfolio, with a combined market value of around $338 billion as of this writing. Many of them -- especially the larger positions -- were hand-picked by CEO Warren Buffett himself. Just to name a few, Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN) has been beaten down significantly despite recent data showing that consumer spending remains strong.

  • These 2 Big 8% Dividend Stocks Are Proven Long-Term Winners

    The stock market had a good day today. The S&P has gained 1.63% and moderated its year-to-date losses to 19%. That rally has pushed the index up just out of bear territory. Despite these gains, at least one major bear believes that the index hasn’t bottomed out yet. Mike Wilson, Morgan Stanley’s chief US equity strategist, sees more room for the index to fall, and predicts that the S&P will hit its low point somewhere between 3,000 and 3,200 – a drop that would mean another 20% loss for stocks.

  • Microsoft ensnared by the 'macroeconomic storm' — here's what analysts are saying

    Even mighty Microsoft isn't immune to the economic slowdown continuing to wreck havoc on companies both large and small.

  • 3 Extremely Safe Stocks That Can Double Your Money by 2028

    These highly profitable and time-tested stocks can deliver triple-digit total returns for patient investors over the next six years.

  • Microsoft stock dips despite beating Q1 earnings, revenue estimates

    Yahoo Finance tech editor Dan Howley breaks down Microsoft's first-quarter earnings results, which were a beat on both the top and bottom lines.

  • Would Warren Buffett Buy Tilray Brands Stock?

    If you're a fan of Warren Buffett's long-term approach to investing, it pays to know what the Oracle of Omaha might think about the stocks of today that you suspect could be the mega-winners of 20 or 30 years from now. Given that, the Canadian marijuana market leader, Tilray Brands (NASDAQ: TLRY), is an obvious candidate for consideration. Let's answer this question by looking at a company we know Buffett actually likes to see if there are any similarities.

  • Why Annaly Capital Management Stock Rose 5.9% on Tuesday

    What happened Annaly Capital Management (NYSE: NLY) stumbled out of the gates on Tuesday, dropping 2.3% shortly after the opening bell, but then charged higher as the day progressed. At the closing bell, it finished the day up 5.

  • 3 Supercharged Growth Stocks With 257% to 379% Upside, According to Wall Street

    Wall Street has taken investors on quite the ride in 2022. In other words, buying during the dips makes a lot of sense -- and Wall Street analysts know it. Most price targets placed on publicly traded companies by Wall Street reflect this long-term optimism.

  • Boeing Stock Dips After Earnings. What to Focus On.

    The areospace company reported quarterly free cash flow in the quarter of $2.9 billion, well ahead of Wall Street projections for $1 billion.

  • Boeing Losses Mount On Defense Unit Challenges; BA Stock Climbs

    Boeing and GE stock gained after Boeing reported widening losses, but a sharp turnaround in is free cash flow.

  • Why Shopify (SHOP) Might Surprise This Earnings Season

    Shopify (SHOP) is seeing favorable earnings estimate revision activity and has a positive Zacks Earnings ESP heading into earnings season.

  • Boeing takes $2.8 billion hit in defense business, keeps cash flow goal

    (Reuters) -Boeing Co's ailing defense unit on Wednesday recorded a $2.8 billion charge, but the U.S. planemaker stuck to its forecast of generating cash this year despite struggling to raise commercial jet production due to labor and supply shortages. Shares tumbled 4% after the results as cost overruns in Boeing's defense, space and security segment have hobbled a recovery for the company attempting to come out of successive crises by cashing in on rising air travel demand. Both Boeing and its European rival Airbus SE have ramped up production of narrowbody jets, with Boeing delivering 112 jets in the third quarter compared to 85 jets last year.

  • Why Tesla, Rivian, and Nio Stocks All Popped Today

    As of 11:05 a.m. ET Tuesday, shares of EV leader Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA) had surged by 5%, well outpacing the S&P 500 (which was up a solid 0.9%). Electric truck rival Rivian (NASDAQ: RIVN) was doing even better with a 6.9% gain and Chinese EV maker Nio (NYSE: NIO) was doing best of all -- up 7.8%. As multiple sources reported, Tesla on Monday announced it was cutting the prices for its popular Model 3 sedans and Model Y crossover EVs in China by as much as 9%.

  • Microsoft, Alphabet Deliver Bad News About the Economy

    Microsoft and Alphabet confirm fears that the economy is not doing well. Alphabet has indeed confirmed that inflation, the main threat to the economy, and the interest rate hikes to combat it are affecting the online advertising sector, the main source of income for Google Services, which includes products and services such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

  • Down 90%, Is AMC Stock a Buy?

    Embattled movie theater chain AMC Entertainment Holdings (NYSE: AMC) remains a popular stock with traders, even if most of the air has come out of the balloon stemming from the epic short squeeze of 2021. In August, AMC issued a special dividend, giving shareholders one unit of AMC Preferred Equity for each common share.

  • 2 Monster Stocks to Buy Without Any Hesitation

    Many investors are hesitating before buying stocks. Let's take a closer look at these players to buy -- without any hesitation. AbbVie (NYSE: ABBV) sells treatments in a variety of high-growth areas, including immunology and neuroscience.

  • Positive week for Taysha Gene Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSHA) institutional investors who lost 82% over the past year

    A look at the shareholders of Taysha Gene Therapies, Inc. ( NASDAQ:TSHA ) can tell us which group is most powerful...

  • Why Intuitive Surgical Stock Is Jumping Today

    Shares of Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ: ISRG) were jumping 6.6% higher as of 11:17 a.m. ET on Tuesday. Intuitive Surgical stated in a filing to the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) that it has entered into an accelerated stock-buyback agreement with Citibank, a subsidiary of Citigroup. Investors usually like stock buybacks because the transactions underscore a company's confidence in its prospects.