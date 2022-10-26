Blue Foundry Bancorp Reports Third Quarter 2022 Results
RUTHERFORD, N.J., Oct. 26, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Blue Foundry Bancorp (NASDAQ:BLFY) (the “Company”), the holding company for Blue Foundry Bank (the “Bank”), today reported net income of $1.2 million, or $0.05 per diluted common share, for the three months ended September 30, 2022, compared to $40 thousand, or $0.00 per diluted common share, for the three months ended June 30, 2022, and a net loss of $15.0 million for the three months ended September 30, 2021.
Net income was $1.8 million, or $0.07 per diluted common share, for the nine months ended September 30, 2022 compared to a net loss of $16.7 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2021.
Pre-provision net revenue was $1.1 million for the quarter, an increase of $586 thousand compared to the prior quarter, and an increase of $1.8 million compared to the prior year quarter.
“Our third quarter performance reflects the positive momentum achieved through the execution of our strategic priorities,” said James D. Nesci, President and Chief Executive Officer. “Strong loan growth and core deposit growth coupled with a continued focus on expense management drove a significant improvement in operating results.”
Highlights for the third quarter of 2022:
Gross loans grew by $68.1 million, or 4.8%, compared to the linked quarter, excluding Paycheck Protection Program (“PPP”) loans, led by commercial real estate products.
Loan originations totaled $171.6 million for the quarter, including originations of $130.1 million in multifamily loans, $28.6 million in construction loans, and $7.0 million in non-residential loans.
Core deposits increased $35.0 million, or 4.0%, compared to the linked quarter. Core deposits now represent 71% of total deposits, compared to 59% one year prior.
The Company recorded a release of provision for loan losses of $419,000 and a provision for commitments and letters of credit of $170,000.
Non-interest expense, excluding the provision for commitments and letters of credit, increased $372 thousand or 2.8% sequentially driven by expenses related to the stockholder-approved equity awards for directors, and one-time charges incurred for investor-related activities and an anticipated branch sale.
Net interest income for the quarter was $13.8 million, an increase of $653 thousand, or 5.0%, compared to the prior quarter, and an increase of $2.7 million, or 24.4%, compared to the prior year quarter.
Net interest margin was 2.84%, a one basis point increase compared to the prior quarter and a 69 basis point increase from the prior year quarter.
Accumulated other comprehensive income declined $8.8 million as the rising interest rate environment negatively impacted the fair value of the Company’s available-for-sale investment portfolio.
During the quarter, 667 thousand shares were repurchased at a weighted average cost of $11.67.
At our annual meeting, shareholders approved the 2022 Blue Foundry Bancorp Equity Incentive Plan. Accordingly, grants to directors were made on August 26, 2022. These grants cost approximately $320 thousand per quarter.
In October, the Board of Directors approved stock option grants for officers. These grants are expected to cost approximately $300 thousand per quarter.
Lending Franchise
The Company continues to diversify its lending franchise by focusing on growing the commercial portfolio. During the third quarter of 2022, gross loans increased by $66.6 million primarily due to strong growth within the Company’s multifamily portfolio.
The details of the loan portfolio are below:
September 30,
June 30,
March 31,
December 31, 2021
(In thousands)
Residential one-to-four family
$
591,728
$
590,151
$
579,083
$
560,976
Multifamily
679,474
579,183
517,037
515,240
Non-residential real estate
185,450
211,683
187,310
141,561
Construction and land
12,981
21,010
18,613
23,419
Junior liens
16,653
16,421
18,071
18,464
Commercial and industrial (including PPP)
4,738
5,957
16,201
21,563
Consumer and other
39
47
37
87
Total gross loans
1,491,063
1,424,452
1,336,352
1,281,310
Deferred fees, costs, premiums and discounts, net
3,374
3,821
5,134
6,299
Total loans
1,494,437
1,428,273
1,341,486
1,287,609
Allowance for loan losses
(13,600
)
(14,050
)
(13,465
)
(14,425
)
Loans receivable, net
$
1,480,837
$
1,414,223
$
1,328,021
$
1,273,184
The commercial and industrial portfolio includes PPP loans, net of deferred fees, which totaled $557 thousand at September 30, 2022, $2.0 million at June 30, 2022, $8.1 million at March 31, 2022, and $16.8 million at December 31, 2021.
Retail Banking Franchise
As of September 30, 2022, core deposits totaled $900.9 million, an increase of $127.7 million or 16.5% from December 31, 2021. The Company’s focus on attracting the full banking relationship of small- to medium-sized businesses through an extensive suite of deposit products continues to support core deposit growth.
The details of deposits are below:
September 30,
June 30,
March 31,
December 31,
(In thousands)
Non-interest bearing deposits
$
59,636
$
52,036
$
45,143
$
44,894
NOW and demand accounts
385,334
455,776
425,766
363,419
Savings
455,979
358,166
367,177
364,932
Core deposits
900,949
865,978
838,086
773,245
Time deposits
365,548
430,696
444,936
473,795
Total deposits
$
1,266,497
$
1,296,674
$
1,283,022
$
1,247,040
Financial Performance Overview:
Third quarter of 2022 compared to the third quarter of 2021
Net interest income compared to the third quarter of 2021:
Net interest income was $13.8 million, an increase of $2.7 million.
Net interest margin increased by 69 basis points to 2.84%.
Yield on average interest-earning assets increased 64 basis points to 3.37% while the cost of average interest-bearing deposits decreased six basis points to 0.46%, reflecting a shift to core deposits.
Average loans increased by $213.8 million and average interest-bearing deposits decreased by $31.0 million.
Non-interest expense compared to the third quarter of 2021:
Non-interest expense was $13.7 million, a decrease of $19.4 million driven by the absence in the 2022 quarter of non-recurring expenses of: a $9.2 million loss on pension withdrawal, a $9.0 million charitable contribution, and $1.4 million in debt extinguishment costs.
Excluding non-recurring items, non-interest expense increased $184 thousand. An increase of $1.4 million in compensation and benefits costs and an increase of $137 thousand in fees for professional services due to higher audit and CECL implementation costs were partially offset by a lower provision for commitments and letters of credit of $1.1 million and a reduction of $478 thousand in advertising and $222 thousand in data processing.
Income tax expense compared to the third quarter of 2021:
Income tax expense was $123 thousand compared to an income tax benefit of $6.2 million for the prior year quarter. This 9.0% effective tax rate for the quarter reflects the Company’s current tax position. The company had previously established a full valuation allowance on its deferred tax assets. The prior year quarter effective tax benefit rate of 29.3% reflects the Company’s tax position prior to the full valuation allowance.
Nine months ended September 30, 2022 compared to the nine months ended September 30, 2021
Net interest income compared to the nine months ended September 30, 2021:
Net interest income was $38.9 million, an increase of $8.3 million.
Net interest margin increased by 69 basis points to 2.76%.
Yield on average interest-earning assets increased 35 basis points to 3.18% while the cost of average interest-bearing deposits decreased 35 basis points to 0.35%, reflecting a shift to core deposits.
Average loans increased by $98.0 million and average interest-bearing deposits decreased by $80.8 million.
Non-interest expense compared to the nine months ended September 30, 2021:
Non-interest expense was $39.9 million, a decrease of $17.4 million driven by the absence in the 2022 of non-recurring expenses of: a $9.2 million loss on pension withdrawal, a $9.0 million charitable contribution, and $1.4 million in debt extinguishment costs.
Excluding non-recurring items, non-interest expense increased $2.2 million. An increase of $2.9 million in compensation and benefits costs, $1.1 million in public company and investor-related expenses, and an increase of $460 thousand in fees for professional services due to higher audit and CECL implementation costs, were partially offset by a reduction of $1.0 million in data processing and $602 thousand in advertising, and a lower provision for commitments and letters of credit of $649 thousand.
Income tax expense compared to the nine months ended September 30, 2021:
Income tax expense was $175 thousand compared to an income tax benefit of $6.5 million for the prior year period. The year-to-date effective tax rate of 8.7% reflects the Company’s current tax position. The company had previously established a full valuation allowance on its deferred tax assets. The effective tax benefit rate of 27.9% for the nine months ended September 30, 2021 reflects the Company’s tax position prior to the full valuation allowance.
Balance Sheet Summary:
September 30, 2022 compared to December 31, 2021
Cash and cash equivalents:
Cash and cash equivalents decreased $136.1 million compared to December 31, 2021 as the Company deployed cash primarily into higher yielding loans and securities.
Securities available-for-sale:
Securities available-for-sale decreased $3.6 million to $321.3 million as purchases of securities were more than offset by the fair value decline in the portfolio, as well as amortization and payoffs.
The rising rate environment contributed to a $39.7 million decline in the net unrealized position of the portfolio.
Gross loans:
Gross loans held for investment increased $209.8 million to $1.49 billion. Excluding PPP, gross loans increased by $226.5 million.
Multifamily loans increased $164.2 million, non-residential real estate loans increased $43.9 million, and residential loans increased $30.8 million.
Originations totaled $420.0 million, including originations of $261.2 million in multifamily loans, $93.3 million in non-residential real estate loans, and $42.3 million in construction loans. In addition, $88.4 million of conforming residential mortgages in New Jersey were purchased during the period.
Deposits and borrowings:
Deposits totaled $1.27 billion, an increase of $19.5 million since December 31, 2021. Core deposits represented 71.1% of total deposits, compared to 62.0% at December 31, 2021 and 58.8% at September 30, 2021.
FHLB borrowings increased by $110.0 million to $295.5 million to support loan growth.
Capital:
Shareholders’ equity decreased by $32.1 million to $397.3 million. The decrease was primarily driven by a $27.2 million reduction in accumulated other comprehensive income reflecting the net impact that the interest rate environment had on the Company’s available-for-sale securities and the swap agreements used in our cash flow hedges partially offset by an increase of $1.7 million in retained earnings.
The Company repurchased $7.8 million of shares and allocated $3.5 million to fund the shareholder-approved equity grants.
Tangible equity to tangible assets was 19.72% and tangible common equity per share outstanding was $14.09.
The Bank’s capital ratios remain above the FDIC’s “well capitalized” standards.
Asset quality:
Non-performing loans totaled $8.4 million, or 0.56% of total loans compared to $12.0 million, or 0.94% of total loans at December 31, 2021, and $12.5 million, or 1.00% of total loans at September 30, 2021.
The allowance for loan losses represented 0.91% of total loans compared to 1.13% at December 31, 2021 and 1.22% at September 30, 2021. The allowance for loan losses was 161.7% of non-performing loans compared to 120.4% at December 31, 2021 and 122.3% at September 30, 2021.
The Company recorded a net release of provision for loan losses of $419 thousand for the quarter ended September 30, 2022 and $777 thousand for the nine months ended September 30, 2022 driven by significant pay downs within the construction and land portfolio, partially offset by growth in our multifamily portfolio.
Net charge-offs were $31 thousand for the quarter ended September 30, 2022 and $48 thousand for the nine months ended September 30, 2022.
About Blue Foundry
Blue Foundry Bancorp is the holding company for Blue Foundry Bank, a place where things are made, purpose is formed, and ideas are crafted. Headquartered in Rutherford NJ, with a presence in Bergen, Essex, Hudson, Morris, Passaic and Somerset counties, Blue Foundry Bank is a full-service, innovative bank serving the doers, movers, and shakers in our communities. We offer individuals and businesses alike the tailored products and services they need to build their futures. With a rich history dating back more than 145 years, Blue Foundry Bank has a longstanding commitment to its customers and communities. To learn more about Blue Foundry Bank visit BlueFoundryBank.com or call (888) 931-BLUE. Member FDIC.
Conference Call Information
A conference call covering Blue Foundry’s third quarter 2022 earnings announcement will be held today, Wednesday, October 26, 2022 at 11:00 a.m. (EDT). To listen to the live call, please dial 1-844-200-6205 (toll free), 1-646-904-5544 (local) or +1-929-526-1599 (international) and use access code 206943. The webcast (audio only) will be available on BlueFoundryBank.com. The conference call will be recorded and will be available on the Company’s website for one month.
Contact:
James D. Nesci
President and Chief Executive Officer
BlueFoundryBank.com
jnesci@bluefoundrybank.com
201-972-8900
Forward Looking Statements
Certain statements contained herein are forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended (the “Exchange Act”) and are intended to be covered by the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements, which are based on certain current assumptions and describe our future plans, strategies and expectations, can generally be identified by the use of the words “may,” “will,” “should,” “could,” “would,” “plan,” “potential,” “estimate,” “project,” “believe,” “intend,” “anticipate,” “expect,” “target” and similar expressions.
Forward-looking statements are based on current beliefs and expectations of management and are inherently subject to significant business, economic and competitive uncertainties and contingencies, many of which are beyond our control. In addition, these forward-looking statements are subject to assumptions with respect to future business strategies and decisions that are subject to change. The following factors, among others, could cause actual results to differ materially from the anticipated results or other expectations expressed in the forward-looking statements: conditions related to the global coronavirus pandemic that has and will continue to pose risks and could harm our business and results of operations; general economic conditions, either nationally or in our market areas, that are worse than expected; changes in the level and direction of loan delinquencies and write-offs and changes in estimates of the adequacy of the allowance for loan losses; our ability to access cost-effective funding; fluctuations in real estate values and both residential and commercial real estate market conditions; demand for loans and deposits in our market area; our ability to implement and change our business strategies; competition among depository and other financial institutions; inflation and changes in the interest rate environment that reduce our margins and yields, the fair value of financial instruments or our level of loan originations, or increase the level of defaults, losses and prepayments on loans we have made and make; adverse changes in the securities or secondary mortgage markets; changes in laws or government regulations or policies affecting financial institutions, including changes in regulatory fees, capital requirements and insurance premiums; changes in monetary or fiscal policies of the U.S. Government, including policies of the U.S. Treasury and the Federal Reserve Board; changes in the quality or composition of our loan or investment portfolios; technological changes that may be more difficult or expensive than expected; a failure or breach of our operational or security systems or infrastructure, including cyber-attacks; the inability of third party providers to perform as expected; our ability to manage market risk, credit risk and operational risk in the current economic environment; our ability to enter new markets successfully and capitalize on growth opportunities; our ability to successfully integrate into our operations any assets, liabilities, customers, systems and management personnel we may acquire and our ability to realize related revenue synergies and cost savings within expected time frames and any goodwill charges related there to; changes in consumer spending, borrowing and savings habits; changes in accounting policies and practices, as may be adopted by the bank regulatory agencies, the Financial Accounting Standards Board, the Securities and Exchange Commission or the Public Company Accounting Oversight Board; our ability to retain key employees; the ability of the U.S. Government to manage federal debt limits; and changes in the financial condition, results of operations or future prospects of issuers of securities that we own.
Because of these and other uncertainties, our actual future results may be materially different from the results indicated by these forward-looking statements. Except as required by applicable law or regulation, we do not undertake, and we specifically disclaim any obligation, to release publicly the results of any revisions that may be made to any forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date of the statements or to reflect the occurrence of anticipated or unanticipated events.
BLUE FOUNDRY BANCORP AND SUBSIDIARY
Consolidated Statements of Financial Condition
September 30, 2022
June 30, 2022
December 31, 2021
(unaudited)
(unaudited)
(audited)
(Dollars in Thousands)
ASSETS
Cash and cash equivalents
$
57,324
$
54,806
$
193,446
Securities available for sale, at fair value
321,320
352,183
324,892
Securities held to maturity (fair value of $26,344, $26,928 and $22,849
30,749
29,794
23,281
Other investments
15,432
11,337
10,182
Loans, net
1,480,837
1,414,223
1,273,184
Interest and dividends receivable
6,431
5,945
5,372
Premises and equipment, net
29,992
30,684
28,126
Right-of-use assets
25,537
24,163
25,457
Bank owned life insurance
22,012
21,892
21,662
Other assets
22,284
19,023
8,609
Total assets
$
2,011,918
$
1,964,050
$
1,914,211
LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY
Liabilities
Deposits
$
1,266,497
$
1,296,674
$
1,247,040
Advances from the Federal Home Loan Bank
295,500
205,500
185,500
Advances by borrowers for taxes and insurance
10,926
10,126
9,582
Lease liabilities
26,875
25,461
26,696
Other liabilities
14,782
13,996
15,922
Total liabilities
1,614,580
1,551,757
1,484,740
Shareholders’ equity
397,338
412,293
429,471
Total liabilities and shareholders’ equity
$
2,011,918
$
1,964,050
$
1,914,211
BLUE FOUNDRY BANCORP AND SUBSIDIARY
Consolidated Statements of Operations
(Dollars in Thousands Except Per Share Data) (Unaudited)
Three months ended
Nine months ended
September 30, 2022
June 30, 2022
September 30, 2021
September 30, 2022
September 30, 2021
(Dollars in thousands)
Interest income:
Loans
$
13,692
$
12,444
$
12,044
$
37,792
$
36,362
Taxable investment income
2,571
2,320
1,901
6,708
5,064
Non-taxable investment income
109
114
128
344
392
Total interest income
16,372
14,878
14,073
44,844
41,818
Interest expense:
Deposits
1,424
950
1,651
3,256
6,848
Borrowed funds
1,133
766
1,318
2,672
4,357
Total interest expense
2,557
1,716
2,969
5,928
11,205
Net interest income
13,815
13,162
11,104
38,916
30,613
(Release of) provision for loan losses
(419
)
594
(338
)
(777
)
(1,699
)
Net interest income after provision for loan losses
14,234
12,568
11,442
39,693
32,312
Non-interest income:
Fees and service charges
650
365
347
1,815
1,410
Gain on sales and calls of securities available for sale
—
14
—
14
—
Other
149
115
142
391
365
Total other income
799
494
489
2,220
1,775
Non-interest expense:
Compensation and employee benefits
7,302
7,008
5,931
21,234
18,321
Loss on pension withdrawal
—
—
9,232
—
9,232
Occupancy and equipment
1,921
1,914
1,853
5,716
5,849
Data processing
1,559
1,393
1,781
4,430
5,432
Debt extinguishment costs
—
—
1,401
—
1,401
Advertising
125
349
603
993
1,595
Professional services
1,012
976
875
3,279
2,819
Directors fees
131
126
136
393
413
Provision (release of provision) for commitments and letters of credit
170
(108
)
1,245
(108
)
541
Federal deposit insurance
98
99
130
275
384
Contribution to Charitable Foundation
—
—
9,000
—
9,000
Other
1,351
1,262
931
3,692
2,303
Total operating expenses
13,669
13,019
33,118
39,904
57,290
Income (loss) before income tax expense (benefit)
1,364
43
(21,187
)
2,009
(23,203
)
Income tax expense (benefit)
123
3
(6,217
)
175
(6,485
)
Net income (loss)
$
1,241
$
40
$
(14,970
)
$
1,834
$
(16,718
)
Basic and diluted earnings (loss) per share
$
0.05
$
—
$
(0.68
)
$
0.07
n/a
Weighted average shares outstanding-basic
26,128,851
26,366,324
21,979,861
26,278,775
n/a
Weighted average shares outstanding-diluted
26,246,039
26,366,324
21,979,861
26,318,267
n/a
BLUE FOUNDRY BANCORP AND SUBSIDIARY
Consolidated Financial Highlights
(Dollars in Thousands Except Per Share Data) (Unaudited)
Three months ended
September 30,
June 30,
March 31,
December 31,
September 30,
Performance Ratios (%):
Return (loss) on average assets
0.25
0.01
0.12
(3.97
)
(2.77
)
Return (loss) on average equity
1.20
0.04
0.52
(17.36
)
(15.15
)
Interest rate spread (1)
2.68
2.71
2.50
2.50
1.96
Net interest margin (2)
2.84
2.83
2.62
2.63
2.15
Efficiency ratio (non-GAAP) (3)
92.37
96.13
104.04
110.59
105.58
Average interest-earning assets to average interest-bearing liabilities
130.30
131.52
131.77
132.04
133.42
Tangible equity to tangible assets (4)
19.72
20.97
21.68
22.42
22.14
Book value per share (5)
$
14.11
$
14.46
$
14.73
$
15.06
$
15.72
Tangible book value per share (6)
$
14.09
$
14.43
$
14.72
$
15.04
$
15.70
Asset Quality:
Non-performing loans
$
8,409
$
9,998
$
10,482
$
11,983
$
12,463
Real estate owned, net
$
—
$
—
$
—
$
—
$
624
Non-performing assets
$
8,409
$
9,998
$
10,482
$
11,983
$
13,087
Allowance for loan losses to total loans (%)
0.91
0.98
1.00
1.13
1.22
Allowance for loan losses to non-performing loans (%)
161.73
140.53
128.46
120.38
122.35
Non-performing loans to total loans (%)
0.56
0.70
0.78
0.94
1.00
Non-performing assets to total assets (%)
0.42
0.51
0.54
0.63
0.65
Net charge-offs to average outstanding loans during the period (%)
0.01
—
—
—
—
(1) Interest rate spread represents the difference between the yield on interest-earning assets and the cost of interest-bearing liabilities.
(2) Net interest margin represents net interest income divided by average interest-earning assets.
(3) Efficiency ratio represents adjusted non-interest expense divided by the sum of net interest income plus non-interest income.
(4) Tangible equity equals $396.6 million, which exclude intangible assets ($760 thousand of capitalized software).
Tangible assets equal $2.01 billion and exclude intangible assets.
(5) Per share metrics computed using 28,155,292 total shares outstanding.
(6) Tangible book value equals the Company’s tangible equity of $396.6 million divided by outstanding shares of 28,155,292.
BLUE FOUNDRY BANCORP AND SUBSIDIARY
Analysis of Net Interest Income
(Dollars in Thousands) (Unaudited)
Three Months Ended,
September 30, 2022
June 30, 2022
September 30, 2021
Average Balance
Interest
Average
Average Balance
Interest
Average
Average Balance
Interest
Average
(Dollars in thousands)
Assets:
Loans (1)
$
1,465,114
$
13,692
3.71
%
$
1,369,389
$
12,444
3.64
%
$
1,251,343
$
12,044
3.86
%
Mortgage-backed securities
197,406
1,055
2.12
%
205,387
1,066
2.08
%
165,170
762
1.85
%
Other investment securities
204,506
1,230
2.39
%
208,958
1,144
2.20
%
163,393
871
2.14
%
FHLB stock
13,141
139
4.20
%
10,121
116
4.60
%
14,442
183
5.09
%
Cash and cash equivalents
49,163
256
2.07
%
74,242
108
0.58
%
473,797
213
0.18
%
Total interest-bearing assets
1,929,330
16,372
3.37
%
1,868,097
14,878
3.19
%
2,068,145
14,073
2.73
%
Non-interest earning assets
61,264
68,003
97,287
Total assets
$
1,990,594
$
1,936,100
$
2,165,432
Liabilities and shareholders' equity:
NOW, savings, and money market deposits
$
831,191
759
0.36
%
$
808,253
312
0.15
%
$
687,470
242
0.14
%
Time deposits
405,823
665
0.65
%
431,813
638
0.59
%
580,499
1,409
0.97
%
Interest-bearing deposits
1,237,014
1,424
0.46
%
1,240,066
950
0.31
%
1,267,969
1,651
0.52
%
FHLB advances
243,647
1,133
1.84
%
187,698
766
1.64
%
282,153
1,318
1.87
%
Total interest-bearing liabilities
1,480,661
2,557
0.69
%
1,427,763
1,716
0.48
%
1,550,122
2,969
0.77
%
Non-interest bearing deposits
49,869
41,429
176,045
Non-interest bearing other
48,103
46,688
42,907
Total liabilities
1,578,633
1,515,880
1,769,074
Total shareholders' equity
411,961
420,220
396,358
Total liabilities and shareholders' equity
$
1,990,594
$
1,936,100
$
2,165,432
Net interest income
$
13,815
13,162
$
11,104
Net interest rate spread (2)
2.68
%
2.71
%
1.96
%
Net interest margin (3)
2.84
%
2.83
%
2.15
%
(1) Average loan balances are net of deferred loan fees and costs, and premiums and discounts, and include non-accrual loans.
(2) Net interest rate spread represents the difference between the yield on interest-earning assets and the cost of interest-bearing liabilities.
(3) Net interest margin represents net interest income divided by average interest-earning assets.
Nine Months Ended September 30,
2022
2021
Average Balance
Interest
Average
Average Balance
Interest
Average
(Dollars in thousands)
Assets:
Loans (1)
$
1,372,306
$
37,792
3.68
%
$
1,274,274
$
36,362
3.82
%
Mortgage-backed securities
191,662
2,842
1.98
%
153,031
2,201
1.92
%
Other investment securities
204,009
3,395
2.22
%
139,909
2,324
2.22
%
FHLB stock
11,080
371
4.48
%
15,662
585
5.00
%
Cash and cash equivalents
103,526
444
0.57
%
394,656
346
0.12
%
Total interest-bearing assets
1,882,583
44,844
3.18
%
1,977,532
41,818
2.83
%
Non-interest earning assets
69,008
84,360
Total assets
$
1,951,591
$
2,061,892
Liabilities and shareholders' equity:
NOW, savings, and money market deposits
799,762
1,323
0.22
%
663,581
835
0.17
%
Time deposits
431,724
1,933
0.60
%
648,672
6,013
1.24
%
Interest-bearing deposits
1,231,486
3,256
0.35
%
1,312,253
6,848
0.70
%
FHLB advances
205,828
2,672
1.74
%
308,614
4,357
1.89
%
Total interest-bearing liabilities
1,437,314
5,928
0.55
%
1,620,867
11,205
0.92
%
Non-interest bearing deposits
45,338
126,933
Non-interest bearing other
47,691
44,684
Total liabilities
1,530,343
1,792,484
Total shareholders' equity
421,248
269,408
Total liabilities and shareholders' equity
$
1,951,591
$
2,061,892
Net interest income
$
38,916
$
30,613
Net interest rate spread (2)
2.64
%
1.91
%
Net interest margin (3)
2.76
%
2.07
%
(1) Average loan balances are net of deferred loan fees and costs, and premiums and discounts, and include non-accrual loans.
(2) Net interest rate spread represents the difference between the yield on interest-earning assets and the cost of interest-bearing liabilities.
(3) Net interest margin represents net interest income divided by average interest-earning assets.
BLUE FOUNDRY BANCORP AND SUBSIDIARY
Adjusted Pre-Provision Net Revenue (Non-GAAP)
(Dollars in Thousands Except Per Share Data) (Unaudited)
This press release contains certain supplemental financial information, described in the table below, which has been determined by methods other than U.S. Generally Accepted Accounting Principles ("GAAP") that management uses in its analysis of Blue Foundry's performance. Management believes these non-GAAP financial measures provide information useful to investors in understanding Blue Foundry's financial results. These non-GAAP measures should not be considered a substitute for GAAP basis measures and results and Blue Foundry strongly encourages investors to review its consolidated financial statements in their entirety and not to rely on any single financial measure. Because non-GAAP financial measures are not standardized, it may not be possible to compare these financial measures with other companies' non-GAAP financial measures having the same or similar names.
Net income, as presented in the Consolidated Statements of Operations, includes the provision for loan losses, provision for commitments and letters of credit, and income tax expense while pre-provision net revenue does not.
Three months ended
September 30,
June 30,
March 31,
December 31,
September 30,
(Dollars in thousands)
Pre-provision net revenue (PPNR) and efficiency ratio, as adjusted:
Net interest income
$
13,815
$
13,162
$
11,939
$
12,336
$
11,104
Other income
799
494
927
704
489
Operating expenses, as reported
13,669
13,019
13,216
17,380
33,118
Less: Fee on debt extinguishment
—
—
—
754
1,401
Less: Loss on pension withdrawal
—
—
—
1,974
9,232
Less: Charitable contribution
—
—
—
—
9,000
Less: Provision for commitments and letters of credit
170
(108
)
(170
)
148
1,245
Less: Loss on assets held for sale
—
—
—
83
—
Operating expenses, as adjusted
13,499
13,127
13,386
14,421
12,240
Pre-provision net revenue (loss), as adjusted
$
1,115
$
529
$
(520
)
$
(1,381
)
$
(647
)
Efficiency ratio, as adjusted
92.4
%
96.1
%
104.0
%
110.6
%
105.6
%
Core deposits:
Total deposits
$
1,266,497
$
1,296,674
$
1,283,022
$
1,247,040
$
1,265,617
Less: time deposits
365,548
430,696
444,936
473,795
521,510
Core deposits
$
900,949
$
865,978
$
838,086
$
773,245
$
744,107
Core deposits to total deposits
71.1
%
66.8
%
65.3
%
62.0
%
58.8
%
Tangible equity:
Shareholders’ equity (1) (2)
$
397,338
$
412,293
$
420,214
$
429,472
$
448,235
Less: intangible assets
760
630
452
437
354
Tangible equity
$
396,578
$
411,663
$
419,762
$
429,035
$
447,881
Tangible book value per share:
Tangible equity
$
396,578
$
411,663
$
419,762
$
429,035
$
447,881
Shares outstanding
28,155,292
28,522,500
28,522,500
28,522,500
28,522,500
Tangible book value per share
$
14.09
$
14.43
$
14.72
$
15.04
15.70
(1) The Company recorded a deferred tax asset valuation allowance of $16.8 million as of December 31, 2021.
(2) Accumulated other comprehensive income (AOCI) declined by $32.1 million in 2022, largely a result of the rising rate environment which negatively impacted the fair value of the Company’s available-for-sale investment portfolio.