Blue Foundry Bancorp Reports Third Quarter 2021 Results

RUTHERFORD, N.J., Oct. 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Blue Foundry Bancorp (NASDAQ:BLFY) (the “Company”), the holding company for Blue Foundry Bank (the “Bank”), today reported a net loss of $14.97 million, or $0.68 per diluted common share, for the three months ended September 30, 2021 compared to a net loss of $1.7 million for the three months ended September 30, 2020, and a net loss of $16.7 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2021, compared to a net loss of $29.7 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2020.



Third quarter results include one-time pre-tax expenses of $19.6 million related to a withdrawal from the Company’s pension of $9.2 million, a contribution to the newly formed Blue Foundry Charitable Foundation, Inc. of $9.0 million, and the prepayment of Federal Home Loan Bank of New York borrowings of $1.4 million. Adjusted pre-provision net revenue for the three months ended September 30, 2021 was a loss of $647 thousand compared to a loss of $1.9 million for the three months ended September 30, 2020, and a loss of $4.7 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2021, compared to a net loss of $4.4 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2020.

Total assets increased $81.8 million, or 4.2%, to $2.02 billion at September 30, 2021 from $1.94 billion at December 31, 2020.

On July 15, 2021, the Company became the holding company for the Bank when Blue Foundry, MHC completed its conversion into the stock holding company form of organization. In connection with the conversion, the Company sold 27,772,500 shares of common stock at a price of $10 per share, for gross proceeds of $277.7 million. The Company also contributed 750,000 shares of common stock and $1.5 million in cash to Blue Foundry Charitable Foundation, Inc. Shares of the Company’s common stock began trading on July 16, 2021 on the Nasdaq Global Select Market under the trading symbol “BLFY.”

James Nesci, President and Chief Executive Officer, commented: “During our first quarter as a public entity, Blue Foundry has executed initiatives to ensure the long term stability and eventual profitability of the Company. We are excited for our future as a public company and will continue to leverage our capital to grow our core businesses, invest in our infrastructure, and differentiate our brand.”

Balance Sheet Summary:

Cash and cash equivalents. Cash and cash equivalents increased $7.9 million to $324.3 million at September 30, 2021 from $316.4 million at December 31, 2020.

Gross Loans. Gross loans held for investment decreased $29.2 million, or 2.28%, to $1.25 billion at September 30, 2021 from $1.28 billion at December 31, 2020. The most significant drivers were net increases in Multifamily loans exceeded by net payoffs and amortization in Residential One-to-Four Family and construction loans as well as the ongoing forgiveness programs within the Commercial & Industrial portfolio attributable to loans made pursuant to the Paycheck Protection Program. For the nine months ended September 30, 2021, there were $161.5 million in originations of Multifamily loans partially offset by $77.5 million of payoffs and amortization, and $43.9 million of originations in Commercial & Industrial (PPP loans) more than offset by $53.7 million in payoffs/forgiveness and amortization. The decrease in One-to-Four Family loans was primarily driven by $139.0 million in payoffs and amortization, partially offset by $49.6 million of production, including $28.7 million in whole loan purchases.

Summary of loans receivable, net at September 30, 2021 and December 31, 2020, is as follows:

September 30, 2021 December 31, 2020 (Dollars in thousands) Residential one-to-four family $ 522,213 $ 611,603 Multifamily 511,408 427,436 Non-residential 130,823 128,141 Construction and land 21,337 33,691 Junior liens 19,540 23,814 Commercial and Industrial (PPP) 44,262 54,053 Consumer and other 80 99 Total loans 1,249,663 1,278,837 Deferred fees, costs and discounts, net 4,560 5,236 Allowance for loan losses (15,248 ) (16,959 ) (10,688 ) (11,723 ) Loans receivable, net $ 1,238,975 $ 1,267,114

Securities Available-For-Sale. Securities available-for-sale increased $69.6 million, or 28.4%, to $314.1 million at September 30, 2021 from $244.6 million at December 31, 2020. During the nine months ended September 30, 2021, purchases of residential mortgage-backed securities, agency bonds, and corporate bonds were executed as interest rates rose. No securities were sold or liquidated during the nine months ended September 30, 2021.

Total Deposits. Total deposits totaled $1.27 billion at September 30, 2021. Deposits decreased $90.6 million, or 7% from December 31, 2020. Checking and savings accounts increased $105.4 million, or 16%, to $744.1 million at September 30, 2021 from $638.8 million at December 31, 2020. This was offset by time deposit decreases of $195.9 million, or 27.3%, to $521.5 million at September 30, 2021 from $717.4 million at December 31, 2020. These changes resulted in the ratio of time deposits to total deposits decreasing from 52.9% at December 31, 2020 to 41.2% at September 30, 2021, and a decline in the blended deposit cost of funds to 0.46% at September 30, 2021 from 0.92% at December 31, 2020.

Borrowings. The Company had $247.6 million of borrowings at September 30, 2021, compared to $329.4 million of borrowings at December 31, 2020. The Bank extinguished $49.3 million in borrowings from the Federal Home Loan Bank of New York, incurring a prepayment penalty of $1.4 million. These borrowings had a weighted average rate of 2.55% and a weighted average remaining life of 1.15 years. Additionally $32.5 million of borrowings matured during the nine months ended September 30, 2021.

Total Equity. Shareholders’ total equity increased by $242.6 million to $448.2 million at September 30, 2021 compared to $205.6 million at December 31, 2020 primarily due to the conversion to a fully stock company as of July 15, 2021. The Bank’s capital ratios remain above the FDIC’s “well capitalized” standards.

Results of Operations:

Net Interest Income and Margin. For the three months ended September 30, 2021 net interest income was $11.1 million, an increase of $1.5 million from the same period in 2020. For the nine months ended September 30, 2021 net interest income was $30.6 million, an increase of $0.9 million compared to $29.7 million for same period in 2020. Interest income declined $1.1 million and $5.6 million for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2021, respectively, driven by lower loan volume and to a lesser extent, the lower interest rate environment. This decline was offset by an improvement in interest expense of $2.5 million and $6.5 million for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2021, respectively, driven by the maturity of higher cost time deposits and the lower cost of funds on remaining deposits.

Our net interest margin increased by 16 basis points to 2.15% for the quarter ended September 30, 2021, from 1.99% for the trailing quarter. The yield on interest earning assets and net interest margin benefited from the utilization of the Bank’s cash position. The weighted average yield on interest-earning assets decreased 5 basis points to 2.73% for the quarter ended September 30, 2021, from 2.78% for the quarter ended June 30, 2021, while the weighted average cost of interest-bearing deposits decreased 19 basis points to 0.52% for the quarter ended September 30, 2021, compared to 0.71% for the trailing quarter. Our cost of total average deposits was 0.46% for the quarter ended September 30, 2021 as compared to 0.63% for the trailing quarter.

Net interest margin for the three months ended September 30, 2021 increased by 9 basis points to 2.15%, from 2.06% for the three months ended September 30, 2020. The yield on average interest earning assets decreased by 51 basis points from the three months ended September 30, 2020 mostly due to higher cash balances with minimal yield. The overall cost of average interest bearing liabilities decreased 58 basis points to 0.77% for the three months ended September 30, 2021 compared to the three months ended September 30, 2020 due to repricing of higher cost time deposits, a lower cost of funds on non-maturity deposits, as well as the prepayment and maturities of FHLB borrowings.

Net interest margin for the nine months ended September 30, 2021 decreased by 7 basis points to 2.07% from 2.14% for the nine months ended September 30, 2020. The yield on average interest earning assets decreased by 58 basis points mostly due to higher cash balances with minimal yield. The yield on average loans decreased by 10 basis points and the overall cost of average interest bearing liabilities decreased 53 basis points.

Non-interest Income. Non-interest income of $0.5 million for the three months ended September 30, 2021 decreased $0.1 million from $0.6 million for the three months ended September 30, 2020. Non-interest income of $1.8 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2021 increased $1.2 million from a non-interest loss of $0.5 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2020.

Non-interest Expense. Non-interest expense increased $20.1 million to $33.1 million for the three months ended September 30, 2021 from $13.0 million for the three months ended September 30, 2020, and decreased $6.5 million to $57.3 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2021 from $63.8 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2020. During the three months ended September 30, 2021 the Company incurred a $9.0 million expense related to the establishment of the Blue Foundry Charitable Foundation, Inc., a $9.2 million expense related to the withdrawal from the defined benefit pension plan, and a $1.4 million expense related to the prepayment of Federal Home Loan Bank of New York borrowings. We expect the exit from the pension plan to occur prior to year end. The Company continues to focus on efficiency initiatives related to implementing scalable technology which will be accretive in future quarters.

Asset Quality. The allowance for loan losses and letters of credit and commitments was $17.1 million at September 30, 2021 compared to $17.3 million at September 30, 2020, of which $1.85 million and $0, respectively, were related to the allowance for letters of credit and commitments. The allowance for loan losses to total loans was 1.22% at September 30, 2021 compared to 1.28% at September 30, 2020, while the allowance for loan losses to non-performing loans was 122% at September 30, 2021 compared to 166% at September 30, 2020. The Company recorded a recovery of provision for loan losses of $0.3 million and $1.7 million for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2021, respectively, compared with provisions of $1 thousand and $2.8 million for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2020, respectively.

Non-performing loans totaled $12.5 million at September 30, 2021 compared to $12.9 million at December 31, 2020 and $10.4 million at September 30, 2020.

Income Tax Expense. The Company recognized an income tax benefit of $6.2 million for the three months ended September 30, 2021 compared to an income tax benefit of $1.1 million for the three months ended September 30, 2020, and an income tax benefit of $6.5 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2021 compared to an income tax benefit of $6.5 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2020.

About Blue Foundry

Blue Foundry Bancorp is the holding company for Blue Foundry Bank, a place where things are made, purpose is formed, and ideas are crafted. Dedicated to individual support, Blue Foundry Bank offers a comprehensive line of products and services including personal and business banking and lending, to support clients’ financial goals and investment for growth. With its Universal Bankers acting more as partners, the process will be less about banking and more about living. To learn more about Blue Foundry, go to www.bluefoundrybank.com or call our Customer Service Center at 1-888-931-BLUE.

Forward Looking Statements

Certain statements contained herein are forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended (the “Exchange Act”) and are intended to be covered by the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements, which are based on certain current assumptions and describe our future plans, strategies and expectations, can generally be identified by the use of the words “may,” “will,” “should,” “could,” “would,” “plan,” “potential,” “estimate,” “project,” “believe,” “intend,” “anticipate,” “expect,” “target” and similar expressions.

Forward-looking statements are based on current beliefs and expectations of management and are inherently subject to significant business, economic and competitive uncertainties and contingencies, many of which are beyond our control. In addition, these forward-looking statements are subject to assumptions with respect to future business strategies and decisions that are subject to change. The following factors, among others, could cause actual results to differ materially from the anticipated results or other expectations expressed in the forward-looking statements: conditions related to the recent global coronavirus outbreak that has and will continue to pose risks and could harm our business and results of operations; general economic conditions, either nationally or in our market areas, that are worse than expected; changes in the level and direction of loan delinquencies and write-offs and changes in estimates of the adequacy of the allowance for loan losses; our ability to access cost-effective funding; fluctuations in real estate values and both residential and commercial real estate market conditions; demand for loans and deposits in our market area; our ability to implement and change our business strategies; competition among depository and other financial institutions; inflation and changes in the interest rate environment that reduce our margins and yields, the fair value of financial instruments or our level of loan originations, or increase the level of defaults, losses and prepayments on loans we have made and make; adverse changes in the securities or secondary mortgage markets; changes in laws or government regulations or policies affecting financial institutions, including changes in regulatory fees, capital requirements and insurance premiums; changes in monetary or fiscal policies of the U.S. Government, including policies of the U.S. Treasury and the Federal Reserve Board; changes in the quality or composition of our loan or investment portfolios; technological changes that may be more difficult or expensive than expected; a failure or breach of our operational or security systems or infrastructure, including cyber-attacks; the inability of third party providers to perform as expected; our ability to manage market risk, credit risk and operational risk in the current economic environment; our ability to enter new markets successfully and capitalize on growth opportunities; our ability to successfully integrate into our operations any assets, liabilities, customers, systems and management personnel we may acquire and our ability to realize related revenue synergies and cost savings within expected time frames and any goodwill charges related there to; changes in consumer spending, borrowing and savings habits; changes in accounting policies and practices, as may be adopted by the bank regulatory agencies, the Financial Accounting Standards Board, the Securities and Exchange Commission or the Public Company Accounting Oversight Board; our ability to retain key employees; the ability of the U.S. Government to manage federal debt limits; and changes in the financial condition, results of operations or future prospects of issuers of securities that we own.

Because of these and other uncertainties, our actual future results may be materially different from the results indicated by these forward-looking statements. Except as required by applicable law or regulation, we do not undertake, and we specifically disclaim any obligation, to release publicly the results of any revisions that may be made to any forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date of the statements or to reflect the occurrence of anticipated or unanticipated events.

BLUE FOUNDRY BANCORP AND SUBSIDIARY

Consolidated Statements of Financial Condition

September 30, 2021 (Unaudited) and December 31, 2020

(Dollars in thousands)

September 30, 2021 December 31, 2020 (In thousands) ASSETS Cash and cash equivalents $ 324,291 $ 316,445 Securities available for sale, at fair value 314,146 244,587 Assets held for sale 6,117 5,295 Securities held to maturity (fair value of $23,147

at September 30, 2021 and $6,979 at December 31, 2020) 23,325 7,005 Restricted stock, at cost 12,976 16,860 Loans receivable, net of allowance of $15,248 at September 30, 2021 and $16,959 at December 31, 2020 1,238,975 1,267,114 Real estate owned, net 624 624 Interest and dividends receivable 5,706 5,749 Premises and equipment, net 26,648 19,569 Right-of-use assets 26,101 24,878 Bank owned life insurance 21,547 21,186 Other assets 23,877 13,234 Total assets $ 2,024,333 $ 1,942,546 LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY Liabilities Deposits $ 1,265,617 $ 1,356,184 Advances from the Federal Home Loan Bank 247,600 329,400 Advances by borrowers for taxes and insurance 10,165 10,841 Lease liabilities 27,293 25,535 Other liabilities 25,423 14,986 Total liabilities 1,576,098 1,736,946 Shareholders’ equity Common stock $0.01 par value; 28,522,500 shares

authorized; 28,522,500 shares issued and outstanding 285 10 Additional paid-in capital 281,786 822 Retained earnings 189,081 205,799 Unallocated common shares held by ESOP (22,405 ) — Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss) (512 ) (1,031 ) Total shareholders’ equity 448,235 205,600 Total liabilities and shareholders’ equity $ 2,024,333 $ 1,942,546

BLUE FOUNDRY BANCORP AND SUBSIDIARY

Consolidated Statements of Operations

(Dollars in Thousands) (Unaudited)

Three Months Ended September 30, Nine Months Ended September 30, 2021 2020 2021 2020 (In thousands) Interest income: Loans $ 12,044 $ 13,412 $ 36,362 $ 41,577 Taxable investment income 1,901 1,578 5,064 5,385 Non-taxable investment income 128 147 392 487 Total interest income 14,073 15,137 41,818 47,449 Interest expense: Deposits 1,651 3,796 6,848 12,611 Borrowed funds 1,318 1,712 4,357 5,090 Total interest expense 2,969 5,508 11,205 17,701 Net interest income 11,104 9,629 30,613 29,748 (Recovery of) provision for loan losses (338 ) 1 (1,699 ) 2,754 Net interest income after (recovery of) provision for loan losses 11,442 9,628 32,312 26,994 Noninterest income: Fees and service charges 347 399 1,410 1,319 Gain (Loss) on premises and equipment 7 — (79 ) — Write-down of real estate owned — — — (1,390 ) Other 135 212 444 605 Total other income (loss) 489 611 1,775 534 Noninterest expense: Compensation and employee benefits 5,931 6,125 18,321 17,694 Loss on pension withdrawal 9,232 — 9,232 — Occupancy and equipment 1,853 1,504 5,849 4,246 Loss on assets held for sale — — 21 12,765 Data processing 1,781 955 5,432 2,719 Prepayment Fees 1,401 843 1,401 843 Advertising 603 1,090 1,595 1,738 Professional services 875 1,779 2,819 6,257 Directors fees 136 123 413 370 Provision for commitments and letters of credit 1,245 — 541 — Federal deposit insurance 130 131 384 200 Goodwill impairment — — — 15,460 Contribution to Charitable Foundation 9,000 — 9,000 — Other 931 452 2,282 1,469 Total operating expenses 33,118 13,002 57,290 63,761 Loss before income tax expense (21,187 ) (2,763 ) (23,203 ) (36,233 ) Income tax expense (benefit) (6,217 ) (1,098 ) (6,485 ) (6,489 ) Net loss $ (14,970 ) $ (1,665 ) $ (16,718 ) $ (29,744 )

BLUE FOUNDRY BANCORP AND SUBSIDIARY

Consolidated Financial Highlights

(Dollars in Thousands except for share data) (Unaudited)

Three Months Ended September 30, Nine Months Ended September 30, 2021 2020 2021 2020 Performance Ratios (%) Return (loss) on average assets (2.77 ) (0.09 ) (0.81 ) (1.54 ) Return (loss) on average equity (15.15 ) (0.81 ) (6.21 ) (13.61 ) Interest rate spread (1) 1.96 1.91 1.91 1.95 Net interest margin (2) 2.15 2.06 2.07 2.14 Efficiency ratio (3) 285.67 126.99 176.89 210.56 Average interest-earning liabilities to average interest-bearing liabilities 133.42 114.21 122.00 114.36 Tangible equity to tangible assets (end of period) 22.14 10.78 Book value per share (4) 15.72 N/A Tangible book value per share (4) 15.70 N/A Asset Quality Non-performing loans 12.5 10.4 Real estate owned, net 0.6 0.6 Non-performing assets 13.1 11.0 Allowance for loan losses as a percent of total loans (%) 1.22 1.28 Allowance for loan losses as a percent of non-performing loans (%) 122.35 166.31 Non-performing loans as a percent of total loans (%) 1.00 0.77 Non-performing assets as a percent of total assets (%) 0.65 0.57 Net charge-offs to average outstanding loans during the period (%) — % — % — % — %

(1) Interest rate spread represents the difference between the yield on interest-earning assets and the cost of interest-bearing liabilities.

(2) Net interest margin represents net interest income divided by average interest-earning assets.

(3) Efficiency ratio represents non-interest expense divided by the sum of net interest income plus non-interest income.

(4) Per share metrics computed using 28,522,500 total shares outstanding

BLUE FOUNDRY BANCORP AND SUBSIDIARY

Analysis of Net Interest Income

(Dollars in Thousands) (Unaudited)

Three Months Ended September 30, 2021 2020 Average Balance Interest Average

Yield/Cost Average Balance Interest Average

Yield/Cost (Dollar in thousands) Assets: Loans $ 1,251,343 12,044 3.86 % $ 1,393,319 13,412 3.86 % Mortgage-backed securities 165,170 762 1.85 % 126,797 662 2.09 % Other investment securities 163,393 871 2.14 % 127,338 755 2.38 % FHLB stock 14,442 183 5.09 % 17,667 257 5.84 % Cash and cash equivalents 473,797 213 0.18 % 206,606 51 0.10 % Total interest-bearing assets 2,068,145 14,073 2.73 % 1,871,727 15,137 3.24 % Non-interest earning assets 97,287 75,276 Total assets $ 2,165,432 $ 1,947,003 Liabilities and shareholders' equity: NOW, savings, and money market deposits 687,470 242 0.14 % 530,070 360 0.27 % Time deposits 580,499 1,409 0.97 % 756,758 3,436 1.82 % Interest-bearing deposits 1,267,969 1,651 0.52 % 1,286,828 3,796 1.18 % FHLB advances 282,153 1,318 1.87 % 352,052 1,712 1.95 % Total interest-bearing liabilities 1,550,122 2,969 0.77 % 1,638,880 5,508 1.35 % Non-interest bearing deposits 176,045 45,581 Non-interest bearing other 42,907 55,506 Total liabilities 1,769,074 1,739,967 Total shareholders' equity 396,358 207,036 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 2,165,432 $ 1,947,003 Net interest income 11,104 9,629 Net interest rate spread (1) 1.96 % 1.91 % Net interest margin (2) 2.15 % 2.06 %





Nine Months Ended September 30, 2021 2020 Average Balance Interest Average

Yield/Cost Average Balance Interest Average

Yield/Cost (Dollar in thousands) Assets: Loans $ 1,274,274 36,362 3.82 % $ 1,416,235 41,577 3.92 % Mortgage-backed securities 153,031 2,201 1.92 % 125,535 2,148 2.29 % Other investment securities 139,909 2,324 2.22 % 128,151 2,414 2.52 % FHLB stock 15,662 585 5.00 % 17,539 728 5.54 % Cash and cash equivalents 394,656 346 0.12 % 170,266 582 0.46 % Total interest-bearing assets 1,977,532 41,818 2.83 % 1,857,726 47,449 3.41 % Non-interest earning assets 84,360 71,222 Total assets $ 2,061,892 $ 1,928,948 Liabilities and shareholders' equity: NOW, savings, and money market deposits 663,581 835 0.17 % 493,467 1,045 0.28 % Time deposits 648,672 6,013 1.24 % 782,001 11,566 1.98 % Interest-bearing deposits 1,312,253 6,848 0.70 % 1,275,468 12,611 1.32 % FHLB advances 308,614 4,357 1.89 % 348,950 5,090 1.95 % Total interest-bearing liabilities 1,620,867 11,205 0.92 % 1,624,418 17,701 1.46 % Non-interest bearing deposits 126,933 46,939 Non-interest bearing other 44,684 39,053 Total liabilities 1,792,484 1,710,410 Total shareholders' equity 269,408 218,538 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 2,061,892 $ 1,928,948 Net interest income 30,613 29,748 Net interest rate spread (1) 1.91 % 1.95 % Net interest margin (2) 2.07 % 2.14 %

(1) Net interest rate spread represents the difference between the yield on interest-earning assets and the cost of interest-bearing liabilities.

(2) Net interest margin represents net interest income divided by average interest-earning assets.

BLUE FOUNDRY BANCORP AND SUBSIDIARY

Adjusted Pre-Provision Net Revenue (Non-GAAP)

(Dollars in Thousands) (Unaudited)

This press release contains certain supplemental financial information, described in the table below, which has been determined by methods other than U.S. Generally Accepted Accounting Principles ("GAAP") that management uses in its analysis of Blue Foundry's performance. Management believes these non-GAAP financial measures provide information useful to investors in understanding Blue Foundry's financial results. These non-GAAP measures should not be considered a substitute for GAAP basis measures and results and Blue Foundry strongly encourages investors to review its consolidated financial statements in their entirety and not to rely on any single financial measure. Because non-GAAP financial measures are not standardized, it may not be possible to compare these financial measures with other companies' non-GAAP financial measures having the same or similar names.

Three Months Ended September 30, Nine Months Ended September 30, 2021 2020 2021 2020 (In thousands) Adjusted pre-provision net revenue: Net interest income 11,104 9,629 30,613 29,748 Other Income 489 611 1,775 534 Operating Expenses, excluding provision for commitments and letters of credit (31,873 ) (13,002 ) (56,749 ) (63,761 ) Pre-provision net revenue (20,280 ) (2,762 ) (24,361 ) (33,479 ) Add: Prepayment fees 1,401 843 1,401 843 Add: Loss on pension withdrawal 9,232 — 9,232 — Add: Charitable contribution 9,000 — 9,000 — Add: Goodwill impairment — — — 15,460 Add: Loss on assets held for sale — — 21 12,765 Pre-provision net revenue, as adjusted $ (647 ) $ (1,919 ) $ (4,707 ) $ (4,411 )

