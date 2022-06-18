U.S. markets closed

Blue Hat Interactive Entertainment Technology Announces Proposed Underwritten Public Offering of Ordinary Shares and Pre-Funded Warrants to Purchase Ordinary Shares

Blue Hat Interactive Entertainment Technology
·4 min read
In this article:
  • BHAT

XIAMEN, China, June 17, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Blue Hat Interactive Entertainment Technology ("BHAT" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: BHAT), a producer, developer and operator of augmented reality interactive entertainment games, toys and educational materials in China, today announced that it intends to offer in an underwritten public offering its ordinary shares and pre-funded warrants to purchase ordinary shares. The pre-funded warrants shall be offered at the same price per share as the ordinary shares, less the $0.01 per share exercise price of each pre-funded warrant. The Company intends to use the net proceeds from this offering for working capital and general corporate purposes, which include, but are not limited to, advancing and diversifying the company’s product portfolio, and general and administrative expenses. The offering is subject to market conditions, and there can be no assurance as to whether or when the offering may be completed, or as to the actual size or terms of the offering. The underwriter will receive an overallotment option to purchase an additional 15% of the number of ordinary shares and/or pre-funded warrants sold for 45 days following the closing.

Aegis Capital Corp. is acting as the sole book-running manager for the offering.

This offering is being made pursuant to an effective shelf registration statement on Form F-3 (No. 333-249056) previously filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”) and declared effective by the SEC on October 6, 2020. A preliminary prospectus supplement and accompanying prospectus describing the terms of the proposed offering will be filed with the SEC and will be available on the SEC’s website located at http://www.sec.gov. Electronic copies of the preliminary prospectus supplement and the accompanying prospectus may be obtained, when available, by contacting Aegis Capital Corp., Attention: Syndicate Department, 810 7th Avenue, 18th floor, New York, NY 10019, by email at syndicate@aegiscap.com, or by telephone at (212) 813-1010. Before investing in this offering, interested parties should read in their entirety the prospectus supplement and the accompanying prospectus and the other documents that the Company has filed with the SEC that are incorporated by reference in such prospectus supplement and the accompanying prospectus, which provide more information about the Company and such offering.

This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or jurisdiction.

About Blue Hat

Blue Hat Interactive Entertainment Technology is a producer, developer and operator of AR interactive entertainment games and toys in China, including interactive educational materials, mobile games, and toys with mobile game features. The Company's interactive entertainment platform creates unique user experiences by connecting physical items to mobile devices, which creates a rich visual and interactive environment for users through the integration of real objects and virtual scenery. Distinguished by its own proprietary technology, Blue Hat aims to create an engaging, interactive and immersive community for its users. For more information, please visit the Company's investor relations website at http://ir.bluehatgroup.com. The Company routinely provides important information on its website.

Forward-Looking Statements 

This release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. All forward-looking statements are inherently uncertain as they are based on current expectations and assumptions concerning future events or future performance of the Company. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which are only predictions and speak only as of the date hereof. In evaluating such statements, prospective investors should review carefully various risks and uncertainties identified in this release and matters set in the Company's SEC filings. These risks and uncertainties could cause the Company's actual results to differ materially from those indicated in the forward-looking statements.

Contacts:

Blue Hat Interactive Entertainment Technology
Phone: +86 (592) 228-0010
Email: ir@bluehatgroup.net


