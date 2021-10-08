U.S. markets close in 6 hours 18 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,407.56
    +7.80 (+0.18%)
     

  • Dow 30

    34,762.68
    +7.74 (+0.02%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    14,681.66
    +27.64 (+0.19%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,250.09
    +35.14 (+1.59%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    79.75
    +1.45 (+1.85%)
     

  • Gold

    1,779.60
    +20.40 (+1.16%)
     

  • Silver

    23.16
    +0.50 (+2.19%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1567
    +0.0009 (+0.08%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.5770
    +0.0060 (+0.38%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3629
    +0.0013 (+0.10%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    111.8560
    +0.2400 (+0.22%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    54,521.31
    +300.58 (+0.55%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,315.42
    +9.82 (+0.75%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,098.91
    +20.87 (+0.29%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,048.94
    +370.73 (+1.34%)
     
JOBS:

September jobs report disappoints, big miss on expectations

Only 194,000 jobs were added, 500,000 was expected

Blue Hat Subsidiary Xunpusen to Provide SMS Channel Services for JD Cloud

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·3 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

XIAMEN, China, Oct. 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Blue Hat Interactive Entertainment Technology ("Blue Hat" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: BHAT), a leading communication services and Internet Data Center ("IDC") business provider and developer, and also an operator of mobile games and augmented reality ("AR") education curriculum and products in China, today announced the Company's operating subsidiary Xunpusen Technology Co., Ltd. ("Xunpusen") has signed an agreement to provide SMS channel services for JD Cloud, a leading cloud computing brand under tech giant JD Technology Group. JD Cloud provides cloud computing services and industry solutions including public, proprietary, and hybrid cloud offerings for various global clients in the Internet, finance, transportation, and energy industries, among others.

According to the terms of the agreement, Xunpusen will be the channel and port provider for JD Cloud's SMS channels services. Xunpusen will have legal ownership of the network SMS channel port and will provide JD Cloud with the technology and support services needed to use the port. Xunpusen will guarantee the effectiveness and legitimacy of the channel technology and services provided. The Company and JD Cloud will work closely to ensure the necessary personnel and SMS technology are in place for optimal use of Xunpusen's channel and port services. This agreement is in effect through May 25, 2022.

Management Commentary

Mr. Xiaodong Chen, CEO of Blue Hat, stated, "We are pleased with the positive momentum in our new business partnerships with the signing of this agreement with JD Cloud, another reputable name in tech. We believe our recent new business wins validate Blue Hat's position as a leading SMS channel service provider and core competency in message marketing and look forward to carrying this momentum into our other related strategic areas of business."

About Blue Hat

Blue Hat Interactive Entertainment Technology Blue Hat is a leading communication services and Internet Data Center ("IDC") business provider as well as a producer, developer and operator of AR interactive entertainment games, toys and educational materials in China. Distinguished by its own proprietary technology, Blue Hat aims to create an engaging, interactive and immersive community for its users. For more information, please visit the Company's investor relations website at http://ir.bluehatgroup.com. The Company routinely provides important information on its website.

Forward-Looking Statements

This release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. All forward-looking statements are inherently uncertain as they are based on current expectations and assumptions concerning future events or future performance of the Company. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which are only predictions and speak only as of the date hereof. In evaluating such statements, prospective investors should review carefully various risks and uncertainties identified in this release and matters set in the Company's SEC filings. These risks and uncertainties could cause the Company's actual results to differ materially from those indicated in the forward-looking statements.

Contacts:

Blue Hat Interactive Entertainment Technology
Phone: +86 (592) 228-0010
Email: ir@bluehatgroup.net

Investor Relations:

The Equity Group Inc.
Carolyne Sohn, Vice President
(415) 568-2255
csohn@equityny.com

In China
Lucy Ma, Associate
+86 10 5661 7012
lma@equityny.com

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/blue-hat-subsidiary-xunpusen-to-provide-sms-channel-services-for-jd-cloud-301395781.html

SOURCE Blue Hat Interactive Entertainment Technology

Recommended Stories

  • India Surprises Market by Suspending Some Pandemic-Era Stimulus

    (Bloomberg) -- Sign up for the New Economy Daily newsletter, follow us @economics and subscribe to our podcast.India’s central bank surprised markets by suspending its version of quantitative easing, signaling the start of tapering pandemic-era stimulus measures as an economic recovery takes hold. There’s no need for further bond-buying, Reserve Bank of India Governor Shaktikanta Das said in an online broadcast Friday, while stressing the step is not a reversal of its accommodative policy stance

  • Sundial Growers to Acquire Alcanna for $346M; Shares Jump 16.7%

    Canada-based cannabis producer Sundial Growers (SNDL) has signed an agreement to acquire Canadian liquor retailer Alcanna Inc. (TSE:CLIQ) for approximately $346 million. Following the announcement, Sundial’s shares soared 16.7% in extended trade on Thursday to close at $0.76. Alcanna operates 171 locations primarily in Alberta under its brands Ace Liquor, Liquor Depot and Wine and Beyond. As per the agreement, for each common share, Alcanna shareholders will receive 10.69 common shares of Sundia

  • 5 Warren Buffett Stocks to Buy Hand Over Fist for the Fourth Quarter

    If you've ever wondered why Wall Street and retail investors pay such close attention to billionaire Warren Buffett, it's because he has an impeccable moneymaking track record. Since taking over as CEO of Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE: BRK.A)(NYSE: BRK.B) in 1965, the Oracle of Omaha has overseen the creation of nearly $600 billion in market value for shareholders, and delivered an average annual return of 20% for the company's Class A shares. Riding Buffett's coattails has long been a profitable venture.

  • Market Sell-Off: 2 Monster Growth Stocks to Buy at a Discount

    Market jitters present a potential opportunity to get in on high-growth stocks like Facebook and Nvidia.

  • These 2 COVID-19 Stocks Could Boost the Market Friday

    The stock market continued to gain ground on Thursday, picking up greater momentum as investors started to get more comfortable with the idea of a full economic recovery. A couple of stocks that have played instrumental roles with COVID posted big gains in after-hours trading on Thursday, and what they're saying about their businesses could have implications for the whole stock market. Below, we'll look at why Quidel (NASDAQ: QDEL) and Vaxart (NASDAQ: VXRT) moved sharply upward late Thursday afternoon.

  • 3 Red-Hot Stocks That Could Continue to Beat the Market

    The three major U.S. indexes were down for the month, and many growth stocks experienced even sharper declines. Despite the market's slide, these three growth stocks are up over the past month and have the fundamentals that could propel them to outperform moving forward. Asana (NYSE: ASAN) is a web and mobile application that helps organizations organize and manage the efforts of their employees.

  • Camber Energy is still hot as the stock soars on heavy volume, a day after nearly doubling

    Camber Energy Inc. remained the hottest name on Wall Street, as the oil-and-gas company's stock is once again the most actively traded on major U.S. exchanges ahead of Friday's open as the recent rollercoaster ride looked set to continue. The stock soared 28.4% in Friday's premarket on volume of 71.9 million shares, after it skyrocketed 95.9% on volume of 961.2 million shares on Thursday, which came after the company disclosed it had no plans for a reverse stock split. That run up followed a fou

  • 10 Boring Stocks That Make Money

    In this article, we discuss the 10 boring stocks that make money. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of these stocks, go directly to the 5 Boring Stocks That Make Money. Amid the rise of retail investors, cryptocurrency and online trading forums, value stocks with little charm or fame often get no spotlight. Retail […]

  • Apple’s potential 2024 car launch will rock Tesla’s stock: analyst

    Craig Irwin, Roth Capital Partners Analyst, joins Yahoo Finance Live to discuss what to expect from Tesla’s investor day.

  • AT&T Stock Has Been Dead Money. Why It Might Have Finally Fallen Enough.

    The stock has gotten undeniably cheap since the telecom giant announced a major overhaul of its businesses, prompting an upgrade from MoffettNathanson.

  • My Top Oil Stock to Buy Right Now

    Oil prices have staged an epic comeback. Oil prices could have further to run, given rebounding demand and the slow return of supply. Devon Energy (NYSE: DVN) is leading the way, which is why it's my top oil stock to buy right now.

  • Why Ford Stock Popped Today

    General Motors (NYSE: GM) got a lot of press for its investor day yesterday, but it is Ford's (NYSE: F) stock that is leading the way today, climbing as much as 5.9%. Yesterday, CNBC reported that GM told investors it was heading full bore into the world of electric vehicles, and with a recurring revenue strategy, it expects it to double annual sales by 2030. Ford announced last week that it is investing more than $11 billion to build an EV and battery manufacturing "mega campus" in Tennessee, as well as two other battery plants in Kentucky, along with Korean partner SK Innovation.

  • 3 Unstoppable Stocks to Buy in October

    It's easy to become distracted by the noise surrounding Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) right now. Others are concerned about the possibility that Intel will recapture market share from Nvidia in the gaming market. Nvidia's long-term growth prospects remain outstanding.

  • What Happens to Bitcoin After All 21 Million Are Mined?

    Bitcoin is a popular cryptocurrency with a finite supply. What will happen when we reach the end of that supply?

  • Bitcoin bull run: analysts predict record rally to end 2021

    Bitcoin's price was up 1.2% on Friday and has managed to hold above a key level of $50,000, as analysts expect cryptocurrencies to soar in Q4.

  • 10 Best Big Pharma Stocks to Buy Now

    In this article, we discuss the 10 best big pharma stocks to buy now. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of these stocks, go directly to the 5 Best Big Pharma Stocks to Buy Now. On September 9, the United States Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) unveiled a comprehensive plan to reduce drug […]

  • Why shares of these two old automakers are on fire

    The trade over the past month has been to bet on two of the oldest automakers in the game. Here's why.

  • 2 “Strong Buy” Stocks With at Least 7% Dividend Yield

    September is behind us, fall is here, and we’re well into the swing of Q4. Later this month, we’ll get a better picture of market conditions when the Q3 earnings start coming out. In the meantime, however, there’s some cause for caution in the air. David Kostin, chief US equity strategist for Goldman Sachs, lays out the reasons for that caution in a list of risks that are putting some headwinds into play. First, he sees the continuing supply chain bottlenecks; second are rising oil prices, a sig

  • If You Invested $1,000 in AMD in 2014, This Is How Much You Would Have Today

    When Lisa Su became Advanced Micro Devices' (NASDAQ: AMD) CEO on Oct. 8, 2014, the chipmaker's stock traded at about $3 per share. Today, AMD trades at just over $100 per share -- so a $1,000 investment in the chipmaker on Su's first day would be worth more than $31,000 today. During those seven years, a $1,000 investment in AMD's rival Intel would be worth less than $1,600 today.

  • 2 Monster Growth Stocks in the Making

    Whether you realize it or not, you probably interact with artificial intelligence (AI) on a daily basis. With Falcon Complete, the company provides cybersecurity as a service, deploying a team of professional threat hunters that deliver round-the-clock protection to clients.