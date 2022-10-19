U.S. markets open in 51 minutes

Blue Health Intelligence Names Matt Siegel as Chief Growth Officer

·2 min read

Seasoned Healthcare Leader Will Help Define BHI's Vision for Customer Success and Value Realization

CHICAGO, Oct. 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Blue Health Intelligence® (BHI®) – a leading healthcare data and analytics firm – has appointed Matt Siegel as Chief Growth Officer. He will be responsible for creating high-value customer experiences, building a culture of client-centric delivery and execution, and driving the next phase of BHI's growth.

Blue Health Intelligence Logo (PRNewsfoto/Blue Health Intelligence)
Blue Health Intelligence Logo (PRNewsfoto/Blue Health Intelligence)

A proven leader who has worked in healthcare markets in the U.S. and across Europe, Siegel will define the vision for BHI's customer success and growth. Additionally, he will manage account strategy and innovation to deliver on BHI's mission of advancing the Blue Cross Blue Shield System's priorities through advanced analytics and actionable insights.

"Matt will drive new client relationships, develop go-to-market strategies, support sales initiatives, and further position BHI as a market leader in data and analytics," said Bob Darin, CEO of BHI. "He brings strong market perspective and success in partnering with executive teams to drive improved outcomes and measurable value and impact. We are thrilled to have him join our team."

Siegel has worked in government, nonprofit, professional services, and commercial segments of the healthcare industry, both domestically and internationally. Most recently, he was a Managing Director in the Life Sciences and Health Care practice of Deloitte Consulting. Prior to Deloitte, he served as Senior Vice President, Revenue, Quality, and Population Health Solutions at Verisk Health (now part of Cotiviti).

"BHI is committed to continually strengthening our relationships with key executive decision makers and influencers across the Blue System and beyond," said Siegel. "My focus will be on ensuring our clients achieve maximum value from their relationship with BHI and expanding our capabilities to advance healthcare innovation across the industry."

Siegel holds a Master of Business Administration degree from Boston University School of Management and a bachelor's degree from Bowdoin College.

About Blue Health Intelligence

Blue Health Intelligence empowers health plans, providers, employers, and life science organizations to drive innovation and achieve measurable outcomes. With access to the industry's most comprehensive and trusted data and analytics, BHI helps healthcare organizations gain insights to inform strategic decisions, support value-based care, and advance health equity.

BHI is the trade name of Health Intelligence Company LLC, an independent licensee of the Blue Cross Blue Shield Association. For more information, visit www.bluehealthintelligence.com.

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/blue-health-intelligence-names-matt-siegel-as-chief-growth-officer-301653008.html

SOURCE Blue Health Intelligence

