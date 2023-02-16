Blue Hydrogen Market Report 2023-2033

ReportLinker

Forecasts by Technology (Gas Partial Oxidation (POX), Steam Methane Reforming (SMR), Auto Thermal Reforming (ATR)), by Process (Methane Reformation, Coal Gasification, Petroleum Coke Gasification, Asphaltene Residue Gasification), by End-use (Fertiliser Production, Synthetic Natural Gas Production, Petroleum Refining, Bitumen Upgrading, Other), by Application (Transportation, Power Generation, Industrial Energy, Building Heat and Power, Industrial Feedstock, Other) AND Regional and Leading National Market Analysis PLUS Analysis of Leading Companies

Increasing Demand for Clean Energy Sources and Declining Costs of Hydrogen Production



The blue hydrogen market is expected to grow rapidly in the coming years due to increasing demand for clean energy sources and declining costs of hydrogen production. The trend towards low-carbon energy sources, including hydrogen, has been driven by the need to reduce greenhouse gas emissions, which are contributing to global warming. Governments and private sector companies are investing heavily in the development of new hydrogen production and distribution technologies, which is expected to drive growth in the blue hydrogen market.





Another key trend in the blue hydrogen market is the increasing use of renewable energy sources, such as wind and solar power, to produce hydrogen. This will reduce the carbon footprint of hydrogen production, making it a more attractive alternative to traditional fossil fuels. Additionally, the development of hydrogen fuel cell vehicles is expected to drive demand for hydrogen as a clean energy source for transportation.





The blue hydrogen market is also being driven by the need for energy security, as many countries aim to reduce their dependence on foreign oil and gas supplies. Hydrogen is becoming increasingly attractive as a fuel source due to its abundance and versatility, making it a key driver of growth in the blue hydrogen market.





Segments Covered in the Report





Market Segment by Technology



• Gas Partial Oxidation (POX)



• Steam Methane Reforming (SMR)



• Auto Thermal Reforming (ATR)





Market Segment by Process



• Methane Reformation



• Coal Gasification



• Petroleum Coke Gasification



• Asphaltene Residue Gasification





Market Segment by End-Use



• Fertilizer Production



• Synthetic Natural Gas Production



• Petroleum Refining



• Bitumen Upgrading



• Other End-Use





Market Segment by Application



• Transportation



• Power Generation



• Industrial Energy



• Building Heat and Power



• Industrial Feedstock



• Other Applications





In addition to the revenue predictions for the overall world market and segments, you will also find revenue forecasts for four regional and 20 leading national markets:





North America



• U.S.



• Canada





Europe



• Germany



• Spain



• United Kingdom



• France



• Italy



• Rest of Europe





Asia Pacific



• China



• Japan



• India



• Australia



• South Korea



• Rest of Asia Pacific





Middle East and Arica



• GCC



• South Africa



• Rest of Middle East and Arica





Latin America



• Brazil



• Mexico



• Rest of Latin America





The report also includes profiles and for some of the leading companies in the Blue Hydrogen Market, 2023 to 2033, with a focus on this segment of these companies’ operations.





Leading companies and the potential for market growth



• Air Products and Chemicals, Inc.



• Aker Solutions



• British Petroleum Company plc



• Engie SA



• Eni S.p.A



• Exxon Mobil Corporation



• Linde plc



• Petrofac Limited



• Topsoe



• Uniper SE





Overall world revenue for Blue Hydrogen Market, 2023 to 2033 in terms of value the market will surpass US$20.03 billion in 2023, our work calculates. We predict strong revenue growth through to 2033. Our work identifies which organizations hold the greatest potential. Discover their capabilities, progress, and commercial prospects, helping you stay ahead.





