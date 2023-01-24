Blue Line Aviation Founders Create $100,000 "Fly Right" Scholarship For Students Who Soar Above and Beyond

Blue Line Aviation announces the $100,000 Fly Right Scholarship to be given to a local public school graduate.

SMITHFIELD, N.C., Jan. 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Blue Line Aviation, the largest commercial pilot training school in the state of North Carolina announces the Fly Right Scholarship program. The $100,000 flight training scholarship will be awarded this school year to a Johnston County Public School graduate who soars above and beyond to do what's right, who has a high level of personal ethics and character, and who positively contributes to their world around them, as nominated by their teachers and peers and approved by an impartial panel.

The Fly Right Scholarship program will provide better access to high paying careers in aviation for Johnston County graduates.

To be considered, students must demonstrate the willingness to do what's right, be committed to their studies, and be nominated by their teachers and peers. Due to the nature of the intensive training program this scholarship is for, applicants will be thoroughly screened including cognitive assessments.

Blue Line Aviation President, Adam Walters says "Blue Line Aviation is committed to doing what is right, all the time, no matter what. We hope that this new scholarship will reward local students who share our core values of integrity, excellence and accountability by offering them the ability to enter into an extremely rewarding career field that may be otherwise inaccessible"

Ashley Tucker, Blue Line's VP of Sales and Marketing adds "We are pleased to announce the Fly Right scholarship as one of many ways our companies give back to the community. We believe we were blessed so that we can make a difference and this is one of the many ways we do so. This scholarship will encourage and reward doing what is right, as it targets graduates of the Johnston County Public School System who maintain the highest ethical standards, academic excellence, and who contribute positively to make the world around them a better place."

In 2021 Blue Line Aviation relocated to JNX Airport from RDU. The flight school came to Johnston County with big promises and they have more than delivered:

Blue Line promised to invest at least $4 million. They invested over $10 million.

They said they would employ an additional 25 people. They grew by approximately 50.

For based Aircraft, they said they would bring in 18 with a $200,000 per aircraft value for a total value of $3,600,000. They have brought in 29 aircraft valued at over $20 million.

Blue Line's move to JNX increased JNX fuel purchases by $400k the first year and will exceed $650,000 in 2023.

Blue Line makes up approximately 90% of all air traffic into or out of the Johnston Regional Airport.

In 2022, Blue Line aircraft flew 11,732 flights, spending over 22,000 hours in the air. 593 pilot licenses were issued as a result of Blue Line and close to 75 new pilots entered the pilot workforce. Numerous Blue Line graduates moved on to the airlines and are helping fill the massive need for pilots plaguing the airline industry, flying aircraft as large as the Boeing 777.

In 2023, Blue Line Aviation has enough aircraft on order to double its fleet size again, and increase the property tax base in Johnston County by $25 million. An uncooperative airport authority has made it more difficult for Blue Line to fully realize its growth plans.

Blue Line co-founder Trey Walters says "In an environment where so many promises go unfulfilled, I am proud of the teams at Blue Line Aviation, Blue Line Technical Services, Sparkchasers Aircraft Services, and Low and Slow Smokehouse who help fulfill our promises and positively impact the community every day. Blue Line far exceeded the minimum requirements that we promised to bring when our economic development incentive grant was approved. We hope we can work together with County and Airport officials to positively impact the citizens of Johnston County."

Blue Line Aviation has become an important part of the North Carolina aviation community. The Fly Right Scholarship Program is yet another example of their dedication to creating a brighter future for Johnston County.

For more information about Blue Line Aviation or the Fly Right Scholarship program, please visit www.bluelineaviation.com

About Blue Line Aviation

Blue Line Aviation, established in 2012, is one of only a few flight schools in the world to provide quality flight training programs at an accelerated pace. In as few as five and a half months, students can go from no experience to fully confident and certified pilots, fully prepared for a career in aviation. Schedule a tour of our new state-of-the-art facility (located at 3149B Swift Creek Road, Smithfield, North Carolina) and let your new career take flight. For more inquiries and additional information, please visit our website, find us on social media, or contact Ashley Tucker, our Vice President of Sales and Marketing, at (919) 578-3713 ext. 305.

