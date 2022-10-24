Blue Matter Hires New Partner, Vinay Torani, Expands "Center of Excellence" in Corporate Strategy and Transaction Advisory

NEW YORK, Oct. 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Blue Matter is pleased to announce that it has hired Vinay Torani as a Partner in its New York office. Vinay will join the New York regional team to expand the Center of Excellence (COE) focused on Corporate Strategy and Transaction Advisory.

(PRNewsfoto/Blue Matter Consulting)

Vinay is a 20-plus year veteran in corporate finance, strategy, and transaction advisory. He specializes in advising pharmaceutical and biotech companies, generics manufacturers, and medical device companies on inorganic growth strategies, mergers and acquisitions, partnerships, licensing deals, valuations, and portfolio value management.

Prior to joining Blue Matter, he served as a Managing Director at PricewaterhouseCoopers where he was part of the Deals practice focused on the Pharma Life Sciences sector. His other experience includes similar roles at Navigant and Duff & Phelps. Vinay earned an MBA from Lehigh University and a Bachelor of Commerce from the University of Mumbai.

"There is a lot of need in the corporate strategy and transaction space," said Ashwin Dandekar, Managing Partner at Blue Matter. "While we've been serving clients in this space for some time, it makes sense to step up our focus now. That's why we're expanding this COE. Vinay is the perfect addition to our team. His background is spot-on, and we're really excited to have him on the team."

Vinay added, "Blue Matter has robust strategic capabilities, and now is the time to leverage those to boost our presence in transaction advisory. There is significant need to help life sciences companies create value through inorganic growth strategies and portfolio prioritizations. I am looking forward to growing this COE and broadening Blue Matter's role as a strategic advisor to clients."

About Blue Matter

Blue Matter (www.bluematterconsulting.com) is a strategic consulting firm serving the life sciences industry. From its offices in North America, Europe and Asia, Blue Matter serves pharmaceutical and biotech companies from around the globe. The firm helps clients maximize value at the product, portfolio and organization levels, with a focus on commercial strategy for complex therapies in the development and launch stages. It has broad therapeutic experience with a concentration in oncology, CNS, and rare diseases.

Story continues

Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/blue-matter-hires-new-partner-vinay-torani-expands-center-of-excellence-in-corporate-strategy-and-transaction-advisory-301655188.html

SOURCE Blue Matter Consulting