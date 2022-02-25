BLUE MOON ESTATE SALES NAMED "2022 BEST BRAND TO BUY" IN EXCLUSIVE FRANCHISE TIMES RANKING

Sixth annual Zor Awards recognizes 10 notable franchises to consider buying in 2022

RALEIGH, N.C., Feb. 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Blue Moon Estate Sales, the fastest-growing estate sale franchise in the U.S., has been named "The Top Franchise to Buy" in the Affordable Entry category by Franchise Times as part of its annual Zor Awards program. Franchise Times designed this program to recognize brands in 10 of the industry's most exciting and accessible categories.

"We are honored to have received such high regard from Franchise Times for the annual Zor Awards," said Bob Lang, president of Blue Moon Estate Sales. "This success will continue to push us harder to attract the best franchise candidates to our brand and deliver quality services to our franchisees and clients."

The Zor Awards is an industry-exclusive award program appearing in the March 2022 issue of Franchise Times. The Zor Awards aids individuals in exploring franchising by showing them how to make a selection using an astute business mindset.

Headquartered in Raleigh, N.C., Blue Moon Estate Sales is the fastest-growing national estate sale franchise with 78 locations in 24 states. Established in 2009, founders Deb, Ken and David Blue wanted to bring their proven business model to a larger audience. Thus, in 2013, Blue Moon Estate Sales started franchising, running an industry-leading training program and providing ongoing support, and is now part of the Best Life Brands family, with private equity backing by The Riverside Company.

The Franchise Times editorial staff selected 10 categories designed to reflect industry momentum and appealing segments within franchising. This year's categories include: Drink Up, Big Haul, For the Kids, Upstart Adventure, Fixer Upper, Affordable Entry, On the Move, Early Risers, Full Speed Ahead and On the Mend.

Finalists were drawn from the Franchise Times Top 400 database, a 23-year-old research tool covering more than 650 U.S.-based franchise systems. Elections were based on market research, return-on-investment metrics and enthusiastic fan votes.

