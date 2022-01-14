U.S. markets close in 6 hours 27 minutes

BLUE MOON ESTATE SALES RANKED AMONG TOP FRANCHISES IN ENTREPRENEUR'S HIGHLY COMPETITIVE FRANCHISE 500®

·3 min read

RALEIGH, N.C., Jan. 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Blue Moon Estate Sales, a leading estate sale franchise in the U.S, was recognized as one of the top 500 franchises in Entrepreneur's Franchise 500®, the world's first, best and most comprehensive franchise ranking. The 43rd annual Entrepreneur Franchise 500® is a highly sought-after honor in the franchise industry. Recognized as an invaluable resource for potential franchisees, the 2022 Franchise 500® ranks Blue Moon Estate Sales as 491 for its outstanding performance in areas including unit growth, financial strength and stability, and brand power.

Blue Moon Estate Sales
Blue Moon Estate Sales

Over its 43 years in existence, the Franchise 500® has become both a dominant competitive measure for franchisors and a primary research tool for potential franchisees. Blue Moon Estate Sales' position on the ranking is a testament to its strength as a franchise opportunity.

"It's a great honor to be included on Entrepreneur's Franchise 500 list," said Bob Lang, president of Blue Moon Estate Sales. "As the baby boomer population continues to age, the need for quick and efficient personal property sales will continue to escalate. Our entire franchise network has been hard at work to bring needed liquidation services to communities all across North America. We look forward to reaching even more growth milestones in 2022."

In Entrepreneur's continuing effort to best understand and evaluate the ever-changing franchise marketplace, the company's 43-year-old ranking formula continues to evolve as well. The editorial team researches and assesses several factors that go into the evaluation, including costs and fees, size and growth, support, brand strength, and financial strength and stability. Each franchise is given a cumulative score based on an analysis of more than 150 data points, and the 500 franchises with the highest cumulative scores become the Franchise 500® in ranking order.

"The past year has been one of the most challenging for businesses in recent memory, which made putting together our 43rd annual Franchise 500 list more enlightening than ever," says Entrepreneur Editor in Chief Jason Feifer. "The companies named to this year's list showed us how being resilient, supportive, and nimble can help navigate extraordinary challenges and also underscore the grit and innovation that define entrepreneurship."

To view Blue Moon Estate Sales in the full ranking, visit www.entrepreneur.com/franchise500. Results can also be seen in the January/February 2022 issue of Entrepreneur, available on newsstands January 11th.

To learn more about Blue Moon Estate Sales franchising, visit www.bluemoonestatesales.com/franchising.

About Blue Moon Estate Sales

Headquartered in Raleigh, N.C., Blue Moon Estate Sales is a growing national franchise with 78 locations in 24 states. Established in 2009, Blue Moon Estate Sales was created to set the highest of standards in an unregulated industry. After five successful years in the Raleigh market, founders Deb, Ken and David Blue wanted to bring their proven business model to a larger audience. Thus, in 2013, Blue Moon Estate Sales started franchising, running an industry-leading training program and providing ongoing support.

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/blue-moon-estate-sales-ranked-among-top-franchises-in-entrepreneurs-highly-competitive-franchise-500-301460921.html

SOURCE Blue Moon Estate Sales

