Sustainability start-up Blue Ocean Closures has launched a cellulose fibre screw cap to reduce plastics in packaging closures.

The screw cap will be used for the packaging of Great Earth’s vitamin supplements, which are already supplied in rPET (polyethylene terephthalate) bottles with a 38mm top diameter.

With 95% fibre content, in addition to reducing the amount of plastic, the closure contributes to a significant reduction in carbon footprint.

The companies claim this sustainable move is a first for the nutritional supplement segment. Their joint goal is to increase shelf visibility and send a clear signal to consumers on sustainability.

The first batch of products will be available to consumers in June 2024 and introduced to several market channels during autumn.

Great Earth CEO Patrik Falk commented: “Fully implemented, the fibre screw cap reduces our carbon footprint and plastic use by 2.6 tonnes per year. It is an important step on our journey towards increased circularity.”

Blue Ocean Closures CEO Lars Sandberg added: “We have taken this concept from idea to market introduction in just over two years. Owners, customers, suppliers, researchers and more forward-driving actors have all played a vital part of our journey.”

The company also works with Arla, The Absolut Group, and Coca-Cola on sustainable packaging development.

"Blue Ocean Closures markets fibre screw cap to reduce plastic" was originally created and published by Packaging Gateway, a GlobalData owned brand.







The information on this site has been included in good faith for general informational purposes only. It is not intended to amount to advice on which you should rely, and we give no representation, warranty or guarantee, whether express or implied as to its accuracy or completeness. You must obtain professional or specialist advice before taking, or refraining from, any action on the basis of the content on our site.