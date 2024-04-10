Blue Ocean once wanted to build a distillery on this downtown land. See what's planned now.

Nearly a decade ago, Blue Ocean Enterprises wanted to build a distillery on an oddly shaped parcel at the corner of Linden and Willow streets, in the heart of the then-fledgling Downtown River District. The investment and real estate arm of Curt and Nancy Richardson's Otter Products empire eventually abandoned those plans in favor of a building in north Fort Collins.

But Blue Ocean kept the largely vacant property that includes a gravel lot used by Ginger and Baker's restaurant and coffee shop for overflow parking.

Now, Texas-based Realty Capital Residential has submitted preliminary plans to build 175 apartments with commercial space on the long, skinny 2-acre tract that stretches from Linden Street and narrows to a triangle as it nears Lincoln Avenue. It is the largest, largely undeveloped piece of ground in the River District.

A conceptual review is the first stage in Fort Collins' development review process. Planners are expected to review the proposal Thursday. If the project progresses, it will eventually require an administrative review.

The location of a proposed 175-unit mixed use project at 360 Linden St. in downtown Fort Collins

Realty Capital plans to develop, own and manage the for-rent apartments with ground floor retail, according to the conceptual application. "With the increased demand for housing in Fort Collins, the infill development at 360 Linden St. seeks to provide more units in the housing stock while making efficient use of limited urban land, and on a property that is uniquely challenging to develop for any use," according to the application.

Spencer Long, development partner with Realty Capital and a Fort Collins native, said "I've always loved Fort Collins and downtown and I'm always looking for potential opportunities in the city. This one came along. I love how walkable it is to downtown, I love what the city is doing with the Willow and Linden corridor. It felt like a great fit for us."

Plans are still in their infancy and likely to change, he said. "We're still trying to figure out what can and should be built there."

The physical land area is difficult, he said. "We're trying our best to solve those challenges." If it can solve the issues, the company plans to purchase the land from Blue Ocean. In terms of the commercial or retail space, Long said "We want to do something the city wants and the community wants and enhances the community and this portion of the River District. We're trying to figure out all the components."

If the project goes forward and gets city approval, construction could begin within a year to 18 months, Long said.

The site is about 700 feet long and 130 feet wide and sits directly west of the former Ranch-Way Feeds building. The existing small office building and two storage warehouse buildings will be razed to accommodate the 147 planned parking spaces.

According to plans, a five-story building would have 120 units fronting Linden Street and wrapping around to Willow Street and include 2,300 square feet of restaurant/retail space facing Linden Street, a lobby and leasing office, fitness and amenity space with an outdoor deck overlooking Linden.

The second building is planned to be four stories with 55 units facing Willow Street.

"Revitalizing this challenging site would further the vision for the River Corridor by complementing the HistoricCore Subdistrict with more intensive redevelopment of housing, businesses and workplaces and create a linkto the River with a pedestrian-oriented street front and lively spaces," according to the application.

As of Tuesday afternoon, officials from Blue Ocean did not return emails or voicemails requesting comment on whether the company intended to sell or retain the land, nor did representatives from Realty Capital.

According to its website, Realty Capital has worked on the Western Slope since 2011 developing housing in the Roaring Fork Valley between Aspen and Glenwood Springs.

Blue Ocean purchased the land in 2015 from the Kiefer Blair Family Trust for $3 million and got approval from the city's planning and zoning board for an Old Elk distillery in 2016. But logistics of getting 18-wheelers into the site and some infrastructure associated with the distilling process made the River District property less desirable, according to previous Coloradoan reporting.

The Downtown River District as defined by the city is 17.5 acres bordered by Pine Street on the north, Lincoln Avenue on the south, Jefferson Street on the west and the river on the east. It encompasses the Lincoln triangle, historic Buckingham neighborhood and the original fort that became the foundation of the city. In the past decade, it has redeveloped with Confluence, a luxury condominium project on the northeast corner of Willow and Linden; the renovated Northern Colorado Feeders Supply building that is now Ginger and Baker and The Cache restaurant; Willow Street and the Mill House apartments; and Wolverine Letterpress and Publick House, among others.

