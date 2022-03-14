Blue Origin will fly SNL's Pete Davidson to space on March 23

Blue Origin has announced its next roster for a flight of New Shepard to suborbital space, and it includes Saturday Night Live's Pete Davidson, as well as angel investor Marty Allen, nonprofit founder Sharon Hagle, her husband and Tricor CEO Marc Haigle, entrepreneur Jim Kitchen and Commercial Space Technologies founder Dr. George Nield.

Pete Davidson is Blue Origin's second star passenger, after William Shatner took a trip with the commercial space company last year. Davidson was previously reported to be in discussions to go to space with the Jeff Bezos-owned company earlier this month. The 10-minute trip will at least be a nice break for Davidson from ongoing drama with Kim and Kanye.

Davidson's crewmates for this journey is a much more traditional bunch of high-net worth individuals, as well as philanthropists with connections to STEAM and space education. Dr. Nield also previously served at the FAA office tasked with licensing and regulating commercial spaceflight, so it's an interesting opportunity for him to personally experience the fruits of his former labor.

The Blue Origin launch will take place on March 23, with a tentative take-off time of 8:30 AM CDT (9:30 AM EDT) from the company's launch site in West Texas.