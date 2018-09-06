Blue Origin and other aerospace ventures offer ‘Brookie’ fellowships for women

News Brief: The online application window has just opened for the Brooke Owens Fellowship program, which offers paid internships for undergraduate women at 30 aerospace concerns, including Amazon Prime Air, Blue Origin and Stratolaunch in the Seattle area. Other host institutions range from NASA and SpaceX to the Smithsonian’s National Air and Space Museum. This will be the third year for the “Brookies,” honoring the memory of Brooke Owens, who worked at NASA and the Federal Aviation Administration and died of cancer in 2016. Last year GeekWire hosted Brookie journalist Chelsey Ballarte, who is now a video producer and social media specialist at NASA’s Wallops Flight Facility in Virginia. The application window closes Nov. 6, and if you’re a guy, check out the Matthew Isakowitz Fellowships.

