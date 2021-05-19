U.S. markets close in 4 hours 35 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,089.34
    -38.49 (-0.93%)
     

  • Dow 30

    33,685.44
    -375.22 (-1.10%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    13,216.45
    -87.19 (-0.66%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,171.83
    -39.05 (-1.77%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    62.69
    -2.80 (-4.28%)
     

  • Gold

    1,885.00
    +17.00 (+0.91%)
     

  • Silver

    28.01
    -0.32 (-1.12%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.2225
    -0.0001 (-0.01%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.6280
    -0.0140 (-0.85%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.4161
    -0.0026 (-0.18%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    108.7000
    -0.1900 (-0.17%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    37,456.53
    -6,076.14 (-13.96%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    992.18
    -125.29 (-11.21%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    6,944.54
    -89.70 (-1.28%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,044.45
    -362.39 (-1.28%)
     

Blue Origin reveals highest bid for a seat on its first human spaceflight, currently at $2M

Darrell Etherington
·2 min read

Blue Origin is taking a novel approach to selling the first available private spaceflight seat on its New Shepard rocket, with an auction that will award the spot to the highest bidder. The company used a sealed bidding process for the first part of the contest, but it is now revealing the amount of the top bid and from here until June 10, all online bidding will happen in the open.

The current top bid for the coveted spot is at $1.4 million, after a bidding process that saw 5,200 applicants put in an offer, spanning bidders from 136 countries. Blue Origin will now be taking open bids on its website, and the current high bid (which is already up to $2 million as of this writing) will be displayed prominently for all to see.

You can bid for a seat on Blue Origin’s first human spaceflight on July 20

On June 12, there will be one final, live online auction, among remaining participants who have registered and are willing to compete at whatever the high price is at the time. The winner then gets a seat on that first flight, which is currently set for July 20, and which will include other, yet-to-be-named passengers selected by Blue Origin.

The Jeff Bezos-founded space company has been working towards this moment for a long time, but this winning bid isn't a direct payday for the private spaceflight venture: Instead, it's donating the amount of the winning offer to its Club for the Future non-profit, which is aimed at encouraging kids to pursue a STEM education.

This will be Blue Origin's first ever human spaceflight, and the fact that they're opening up at least one seat to a member of the public means they're extremely confident in the reliability of the suborbital, reusable New Shepard launch system.

Recommended Stories

  • Blue Origin discloses $2 million as current highest bid for seat on space flight

    Blue Origin, billionaire Jeff Bezos' rocket company, disclosed $2 million as the current highest bid for a seat on its New Shepard spacecraft after the startup closed the first phase of its auction. The process will conclude in a final phase on June 12 with a live online auction. The rocket company is targeting July 20 for its first suborbital sightseeing trip on its spacecraft, a landmark moment in a competition to usher in a new era of private commercial space travel.

  • Bidding for the first journey on Blue Origin’s suborbital spaceship exceeds $2 million

    Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos’ Blue Origin space venture has begun unsealing the bids for an open seat on its New Shepard suborbital spaceship, and the high bid hit the $2.4 million mark with more than three weeks to go in the online auction. Blue Origin says the auction has drawn out more than 5,200 bidders from 136 countries — including yours truly, who most definitely does not have the high bid. Bidding started on May 5 and will conclude with a live auction on June 12. Proceeds from the sale will be donated to Blue Origin’s educational foundation, the Club… Read More

  • Super raises $50M to cover home repairs and maintenance via a subscription model

    The real estate sales market has been in an upswing this year, and today a startup that's addressing one of homeowners' biggest needs -- repair and maintenance services, and specifically the stress of sorting these out when things break down -- is announcing some funding on the heels of strong growth. Super -- which has built a business providing repair and maintenance for electrical and mechanical systems, appliances, and plumbing by way of a monthly subscription -- has closed a growth round of $50 million. The startup plans to use the funding to expand into new markets, to hire more people, and to continue adding more maintenance/repair services and partnerships into its wider home-warranty-by-subscription proposition.

  • Formlabs raises $150M

    A massive raise for the 3D printing industry this morning, as Massachusetts-based Formlabs has announced a $150 million Series E. The round, led by Softbank’s Vision Fund 2, effectively doubles the value of the unicorn to $2 billion dollars. The news arrives as technology is improving, materials are diversifying and companies are looking for ways to introduce additive manufacturing into mass production. Founded in 2011 by MIT Media Lab students, Formlabs has been something of an anomaly in the world of 3D printing.

  • Inmate dies after being found unresponsive in Mecklenburg County jail

    Since 2008, there have been 22 in-custody deaths, Sheriff’s Office says.

  • Lawmakers quiz Boeing, FAA about recent issues with planes

    Two key members of Congress are seeking records from Boeing and the Federal Aviation Administration about production problems with two of the company’s most popular airliners. The lawmakers are focusing on the Boeing 737 Max and a larger plane, the 787, which Boeing calls the Dreamliner. House Transportation Committee Chairman Peter DeFazio, D-Ore., said Tuesday there are “new and ongoing issues (at Boeing) that point to problems in maintaining quality control and appropriate FAA oversight of production issues.”

  • Is This Burberry’s New ‘It’ Bag?

    The brand is spotlighting its Olympia bag with a new campaign featuring Kendall Jenner, FKA Twigs and Shygirl.

  • What to know before buying a smartwatch

    Here’s a list of the best smartwatches you can buy, plus advice on how to choose one.

  • Is Salesforce Stock A Buy? Digital Transformation Powerhouse Struggles Amid Slack Deal

    Rising corporate spending on digital transformation projects has boosted CRM stock while Salesforce’s acquisitions raise issues. Now there's growing competition with Microsoft Dynamics.

  • Unbounce snags Snazzy.ai to add automated copywriting to platform

    Unbounce, a Vancouver startup best known for helping marketers create automated landing pages, added a new wrinkle this morning when it announced it has acquired Snazzy.ai, an early stage automated copywriting startup. Unbounce Chief Strategy Officer Tamara Grominsky says that her company focuses on helping customers convert their customers into sales, and with Snazzy, it gets some pretty nifty technology based on GPT-3 artificial intelligence technology. "We're focused right now on building conversion intelligence software that will allow marketers to work with machines to really unlock their true conversion potential, [...] and we saw a huge opportunity with Snazzy to focus particularly on the content creation and copy creation space to help us accelerate that strategy," Grominsky explained.

  • What has four wheels and loses money?

    Hello and welcome back to Equity, TechCrunch’s venture capital-focused podcast, where we unpack the numbers behind the headlines. This time Natasha and Alex corralled TechCrunch transportation editor Kirsten Korosec to talk to us about the endless parade of EV SPACs, and more. Why is every electric vehicle company going public via a SPAC, and why is there so much potential fraud in the space?

  • Price of Gold Fundamental Daily Forecast – Gold Bulls Reaping Benefits of Listening to Fed

    I think the main driver of the rally is that gold investors believe the Fed when it says it is going to hold policy accommodative.

  • Huarong Volatility Intensifies as Beijing Keeps Traders Guessing

    (Bloomberg) -- Another week of silence from Beijing on the fate of China Huarong Asset Management Co. is stoking renewed volatility in the company’s bonds, as traders juggle competing narratives about the prospect of a debt restructuring.Price swings have intensified in recent days amid a slew of media reports on whether China’s government will allow Huarong to default, a move that would shatter the decades-long assumption that Beijing always stands behind the debt of companies owned by the central government. Questions have been swirling about the distressed debt manager’s financial health since early April, when it missed a deadline to report 2020 results.The latest bout of volatility began on May 12, after Caixin Media’s WeNews reported that authorities had urged Huarong to solve its issues on its own. Bonds slumped anew on Tuesday after the New York Times said China’s government is “strongly committed” to making sure both foreign and domestic bondholders don’t receive full repayment of their principal.Meanwhile, Huarong has continued to repay its maturing bonds on time and said it had seen no change in government support. The company has reached funding agreements with state-owned banks to ensure it can repay debt through at least the end of August, by which time the company aims to have finalized its 2020 results, people familiar with the matter told Bloomberg this week. Huarong’s plan to overhaul its business is complicated, but it doesn’t mean the company is willing to default, Caixin reported Tuesday, citing an unnamed industry insider close to the company.Through all of this, Chinese officials who will ultimately decide Huarong’s fate have kept quiet. Beijing has offered few clues about its stance since the bond-market drama began, apart from a brief statement from the financial regulator last month saying Huarong was operating normally and had ample liquidity. A final decision on what to do with the company will likely come from Liu He, President Xi Jinping’s economy czar, or possibly from Xi himself.Huarong’s 5.5% bond due 2025 dropped about 3.7 cents on the dollar to 67 cents on Wednesday and its 4.5% perpetual note fell 6 cents to 50 cents, Bloomberg-compiled prices show. Prices for Huarong’s thinly traded onshore bond due 2022 swung between 98.1 yuan and 79.8 yuan, adding to last week’s volatility.A resolution on how to deal with the company’s challenges may come around late July or early August, said Dan Wang, a credit analyst at Bloomberg Intelligence. Huarong has the equivalent of about $2.83 billion in offshore and onshore bonds coming due through August, including a dollar note that matures Thursday, data compiled by Bloomberg show. Huarong has already wired funds to repay that $300 million bond, according to a person familiar with the matter.What Bloomberg Intelligence Says“The NYT story was a surprise to the market as it suggested a significant haircut to both onshore and offshore holders. The Caixin report is one of the first more supportive reports from the magazine since early April and the change of tone suggests government and regulators are still working on a resolution.”- Dan Wang, analystDefaults at state-owned Chinese companies have increased in recent years as Xi’s government dialed back support for weaker borrowers to reduce moral hazard, though none of the companies that missed payments were as systemically important as Huarong.The financial giant owes domestic and international bondholders the equivalent of about $41 billion, following an ill-fated expansion under former Chairman Lai Xiaomin, who was executed for crimes including bribery in January. Huarong is majority owned by China’s Ministry of Finance and is deeply intertwined with the nation’s $54 trillion financial industry.The turbulence in Huarong bonds has so far had a limited impact on Chinese credit markets more broadly, with yields on top-rated three-year onshore corporate notes falling to the lowest levels since July. Some analysts have said a lack of market contagion from Huarong could embolden authorities to limit support for the company.(Updates today’s trading in sixth paragraph.)More stories like this are available on bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • U.S. Equities Extend Slide Amid Crypto Plunge: Markets Wrap

    (Bloomberg) -- U.S. stocks extended their slide on Wednesday as Bitcoin’s plunge sent cryptocurrency-linked shares tumbling and commodity prices fell amid mounting concern about inflation.The Nasdaq 100 Index retreated for a third day, extending the loss from its mid-April record to about 7%. Crypto-exposed shares including Coinbase Global Inc., Marathon Digital Holdings Inc. and Riot Blockchain Inc. tumbled after Bitcoin sank to the lowest since January. Tesla Inc. slipped after data showed a slowdown in China sales. Target Corp. touched a record high after predicting a more profitable year as quarterly sales soared. All 11 of the main S&P 500 industry groups declined, led by energy and raw materials, as investors awaited the release of the minutes from the Federal Reserve’s last meeting.Bitcoin plunged to as low as $30,000, erasing all the gains it had notched after Tesla said Feb. 8 that it would use corporate cash to buy the digital asset and accept it as payment. Other cryptocurrencies followed, pressured in part by a Tuesday statement from the People’s Bank of China reiterating that digital tokens can’t be used as a form of payment.“Tactically, it seems a bit overdone as fundamentals have changed modestly,” Mike Bailey, director of research at FBB Capital Partners, said of the crypto rout. “However, this type of volatility is a reminder that the asset class is pure. This type of move could flush out some of the casual crypto investors, since we haven’t seen this type of downward volatility in some time.”Read More: Crypto Exchanges Creak Under Swift Pace of Transactions: TopLiveStocks have lost steam in recent sessions, with pricier sectors such as technology tumbling on worries about inflation and a Covid-19 resurgence in some countries. While policymakers have signaled they intend to maintain an accommodative stance for some time to come, traders will parse the Fed’s minutes for clues about the outlook. The Bloomberg Commodity Index fell for a second day.“Debate on whether inflation rebound is transitory or persistent might not end soon and could keep markets unnerved during summer,” Barclays Plc strategists led by Emmanuel Cau said in a note. “The risk of another taper tantrum is low at this stage,” while economic and earnings growth should favor equities over bonds, they added.Elsewhere, oil dropped on rising U.S. stockpiles and the possibility of more supply from Iran.Here are some key events this week:The Fed publishes minutes from its April meeting Wednesday, which may provide clues to officials’ views on the recovery and how they define “transitory” when it comes to inflationEIA crude oil inventory report WednesdaySt. Louis Fed President James Bullard and Atlanta Fed President Raphael Bostic to speak at separate events WednesdayIMF Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva and ECB President Christine Lagarde speak at the Vienna Economic Dialogue ThursdayEuro-area finance ministers and central bank chiefs hold an informal meeting. A larger group of EU finance ministers and central bank chiefs will meet May 22These are some of the main moves in markets:StocksThe S&P 500 fell 1.2% as of 10:54 a.m. New York timeThe Nasdaq 100 fell 0.8%The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 1.3%The Stoxx Europe 600 fell 1.7%The MSCI World index fell 1.2%CurrenciesThe Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index rose 0.1%The euro was little changed at $1.2217The British pound fell 0.3% to $1.4144The Japanese yen rose 0.2% to 108.63 per dollarBondsThe yield on 10-year Treasuries declined two basis points to 1.62%Germany’s 10-year yield declined one basis point to -0.12%Britain’s 10-year yield declined three basis points to 0.84%CommoditiesWest Texas Intermediate crude fell 5.2% to $62 a barrelGold futures rose 0.7% to $1,881 an ounceMore stories like this are available on bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • QIA Mulls Injecting HSBC Headquarters Into Singapore REIT

    (Bloomberg) -- Qatar Investment Authority is in talks to inject HSBC Holdings Plc’s London headquarters building into a planned property trust being listed by City Developments Ltd., people with knowledge of the matter said.The potential deal would boost the value of the real estate investment trust portfolio to 1.8 billion pounds ($2.6 billion) from 600 million pounds, said the people, who asked not to be identified as the information is private.The Gulf sovereign wealth fund and the Singaporean homebuilder aim to raise 500 million pounds from an initial public offering of the sterling-denominated REIT, the people said. The IPO could take place in the city-state as soon as the third quarter, they said.Deliberations are ongoing and there is no certainty that a deal will proceed, said the people. A representative for City Developments declined to comment. A representative for QIA did not immediately respond to requests for comment.The IPO denominated in sterling would be only the second such offering in Singapore, after Elite Commercial REIT’s first-time share sale raised about 135 million pounds last year. City Developments has been working with DBS Group Holdings Ltd. and Oversea-Chinese Banking Corp. on the planned REIT IPO, Bloomberg News reported last year.City Developments has constructed more than 46,000 homes and owns over 24 million square feet of properties in 29 countries and regions, according to its website. Its portfolio includes residences, offices, hotels and shopping malls.Shares in City Developments slipped about 1% in early trading in Singapore on Wednesday, giving the company a market value of about $5.1 billion.QIA manages about $300 billion of assets and ranks as the world’s 11th-largest wealth fund, according to the Sovereign Wealth Fund Institute. It bought 8 Canada Square, the building in London’s Canary Wharf financial district that houses HSBC’s head office, in 2014 from South Korea’s National Pension Service for an undisclosed amount.Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani, QIA’s chairman and Qatar’s foreign affairs minister, told Bloomberg TV in January that the fund is looking to Asia for deals in an effort to diversify an investment portfolio heavily weighted toward North America and Europe.(Adds City Developments’ share price in seventh paragraph.)More stories like this are available on bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • EU’s Prelude to Landmark Recovery Bond Sales Ends With a Whimper

    (Bloomberg) -- The European Union’s final bond sales for its regional jobs program failed to live up to the hype of previous editions, a concerning sign for its landmark borrowing spree that’s due to start in the second half of the year.Investors placed 88.7 billion euros ($108 billion) of orders for eight- and 25-year securities tied to the SURE social program, little more than a third of the record set for a dual-tranche issue last year. It comes as yields across the region climb as investors prepare for European Central Bank to scale back its bond purchases in the face of growing inflationary pressures. The bloc is ready to start sales for its 800 billion-euro recovery fund by July.It marks a stark turnaround for one of the hottest new triple-A rated bond markets in town. When the EU launched the securities last year, Europe was still firmly in the throes of lockdowns, the ECB was committed to pumping money into debt markets and investor demand for the securities was enormous. Now, with economies reopening and consumer prices expected to accelerate, they’re becoming a less attractive asset.“We had been used to some very strong demand for the EU bonds,” said Jens Peter Sorensen, chief analyst at Danske Bank AS. “Why buy today, if you can buy cheaper tomorrow? That’s becoming a self-fulfilling prophecy.”The bloc is set to become a major issuer of bonds in the coming years, potentially creating a debt market akin to the size of Spain’s. The securities have also been touted as a one-day rival to U.S. Treasuries, given the current scarcity of German bonds -- the region’s haven asset -- and the risks associated with holding riskier peripheral debt.In another sign of waning demand, the yield on 10-year SURE bonds has climbed more than 40 basis points since they were issued in October. That mirrors moves elsewhere in Europe, with German 10-year bond yields climbing to their highest level since 2019 last week.Goldman Sachs Group Inc. expects them to breach 0% for the first time since 2019 this year. Italian 10-year bond yields rose to the highest level since July on Monday as investors speculated an economic growth rebound could mean less central bank support.“The first few EU SURE syndications were a smashing success in terms of demand,” said Martin van Vliet, a strategist at Robeco. “There will be structural demand for triple AAA paper such as the EU, so the recovery fund issuance will be digested, but we’re not sure demand will be as astronomical.”The Commission announced Monday that it would use an auction system operated by France’s central bank to issue debt later in the year, relying on syndications in the meantime. Sales are expected to average around 150 billion euros per year for the duration of the program, though all member states need to ratify the recovery program for funds to start flowing.Still, EU bonds will outperform “core” European sovereign peers because investors face a serious shortage of notes in both the short- and long-term, Commerzbank AG analysts wrote in a note to clients last month. Any attempt to extend the size of the package is likely to be politically difficult, they argue.The EU mandated Deutsche Bank AG, LBBW, Morgan Stanley, Natixis SA and NatWest Markets for the sale of SURE bonds. Commerzbank expects the EU will sell as much as 15 billion euros of bonds. The sale of eight-year securities was given a price of two basis points below midswaps, while the 25-year was marked at 17 basis points above.“Over the last couple of weeks things have definitely turned more challenging,” said Christoph Rieger, head of fixed-rate strategy at Commerzbank. “Lower ECB buying may require somewhat higher premiums.”(Updates to include final demand from first paragraph.)More stories like this are available on bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Bitcoin’s 40% crash ‘does feel like capitulation,’ says crypto specialist, but here’s where the next crucial support level stands

    Crypto markets shift from buy, buy, bitcoin to bye, bye bitcoin, in a nanosecond --- and market technicians say that the digital asset may have more room to fall in the near-term as a monthslong bullish trend unravels.

  • Bitcoin slides below $40,000 after China's new crypto ban

    Bitcoin tumbled below the $40,000 mark on Wednesday to a 3-1/2 month low as selling in digital coins intensified after China banned financial and payment institutions from providing cryptocurrency services. Bitcoin, the biggest and best-known cryptocurrency, had already been under pressure from a series of tweets from Tesla boss Elon Musk, but the news from China sent it as low as $36,250, a 15% drop in the trading session. The cryptocurrency has tumbled 40% from a record high of $64,895 hit on April 14.

  • Bitcoin Drops to $36K, Triggering $8B in Liquidations

    The price of bitcoin is now down more than 30% so far in May, on track for its worst month since November 2018.

  • Bitcoin tumbles below $40,000 after China issues crypto warning

    The warning from China's central bank was posted on its WeChat account, according to analysts and media reports.