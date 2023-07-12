Blue Origin rocket engine explodes during testing in blow to Jeff Bezos

Jeff Bezos and astronaut Wally Funk celebrate the first Blue Origin human spaceflight in 2021 - BLUE ORIGIN/REUTERS

Jeff Bezos’ space company Blue Origin has suffered a setback after a rocket explosion during testing, in a blow to the billionaire’s space business.

The blast occurred last month during testing of its BE-4 rocket, according to CNBC.

An engine detonated about 10 seconds into the test during a firing on June 30 at the company’s facility in West Texas, it was reported.

A Blue Origin spokesperson confirmed to CNBC that the company “ran into an issue while testing Vulcan’s Flight Engine 3.”

No one was injured in the incident and the company said it was assessing the “root cause,” adding “we already have a proximate cause and are working on remedial actions.”

The company said it “immediately” made its customer ULA aware of the incident.

ULA is the rocket-building joint venture of Boeing and Lockheed Martin, which competes with Elon Musk’s SpaceX to win lucrative military launch contracts.

BE-4’s test failure threatens to further push back the already-delayed first launch of ULA’s Vulcan rocket, which was recently rescheduled to the fourth quarter of this year.

Blue Origin was founded in 2000 by Amazon entrepreneur Jeff Bezos as a private space company. Alongside manufacturing rockets for corporate clients, the company ran its first private space tourism flight in 2021 and has been running missions since. Star Trek actor William Shatner is among the people to have visited space on a Blue Origin flight alongside Mr Bezos.

Space tourism has become a battleground for high-profile billionaires, with Sir Richard Branson and Elon Musk both operating competing rocket and space exploration businesses.

Sir Richard Branson beat Mr Bezos into space on a Virgin Galactic mission in July 2021, just nine days before Blue Origin’s first flight.

Elon Musk’s SpaceX also launched its first private crewed flight into orbit last September, although Mr Musk himself did not go.

Technical faults and explosions are not unusual in the sector. SpaceX’s giant Starship rocket exploded over the Gulf of Mexico during a test flight in April. Mr Musk said his company had “learned a lot” from the failure.

