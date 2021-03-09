U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    3,875.44
    +54.09 (+1.42%)
     

  • Dow 30

    31,832.74
    +30.30 (+0.10%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    13,073.82
    +464.66 (+3.69%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,245.06
    +42.07 (+1.91%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    63.82
    -1.23 (-1.89%)
     

  • Gold

    1,713.20
    +35.20 (+2.10%)
     

  • Silver

    26.00
    +0.73 (+2.87%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1902
    +0.0049 (+0.42%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.5460
    -0.0500 (-3.13%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3885
    +0.0064 (+0.46%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    108.4550
    -0.4460 (-0.41%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    54,325.65
    +2,567.18 (+4.96%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,097.55
    +8.28 (+0.76%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    6,730.34
    +11.21 (+0.17%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    29,027.94
    +284.69 (+0.99%)
     

Blue Origin will upgrade New Shepard rocket with the ability to simulate lunar gravity

Darrell Etherington
·2 min read

Jeff Bezos' Blue Origin will be providing NASA with a valuable scientific tool ahead of the U.S. space agency's goal of returning to the Moon: The ability to run experiments in simulated lunar gravity much closer to home, in suborbital space.

NASA revealed that Blue Origin will be modifying its reusable New Shepard sub-orbital launch vehicle to add Moon gravity approximation via rotation of the spacecraft's capsule. That'll effectively turn it into one big centrifuge, which will mean that objects inside will experience a gravitational force very close to that found on the lunar surface.

It's not like there aren't already ways to simulate lunar gravity, but the way that New Shepard will implement its system will provide two benefits that none of these existing methods can match: Longer duration, offering over two minutes of continuous artificial Moon gravity exposure, and larger payload capacity, which will unlock experimental capabilities that are currently impossible just due to space restrictions.

SpaceX alumni are helping build LA’s startup ecosystem

Blue Origin anticipates that this new capability for New Shepard will be ready to roll by 2022 – important timing because the whole idea is to help support NASA's Artemis program, which is its mission series that will see a return to human Moon exploration, including establishment of a more permanent crewed research presence both in lunar orbit and on the surface.

Gravity on the surface of the Moon is about one-sixth as powerful as that here on Earth. NASA also points out that it will require experimentation not only in preparation for lunar missions, but also to support eventually crewed launches to Mars, which has gravity that's just over one-third as strong as it is here.

Blue Origin is also working with NASA on human landers for its lunar missions, through a space industry team-up that includes Lockheed Martin, Northrop Grumman and Draper.

Blue Origin’s space industry all-star team submits proposal for landing system to carry humans back to the moon

Recommended Stories

  • NASA-SpaceX launch of next International Space Station crew pushed to April 22

    The next launch window for a NASA crew to the International Space Station aboard a SpaceX rocket has been pushed back by at least another two days, to no earlier than April 22, the space agency said. SpaceX, the private rocket company of billionaire entrepreneur Elon Musk, had been scheduled to carry its second "operational" space station team into orbit for NASA in late March from Kennedy Space Center in Florida.

  • Golden Globe organizers hire advisers to tackle diversity and ethical issues

    The organizers of the Golden Globes on Tuesday announced they have hired experts to tackle concerns around diversity and ethics following a furor over the lack of Black members in the group. The Hollywood Foreign Press Association (HFPA) said in a statement that Dr. Shaun Harper, founder of the Race and Equity Center at the University of Southern California, would conduct a review to help develop "a comprehensive, multi-year, diversity, equity and inclusion strategy." The HFPA said it has also retained a law firm that will develop a system "for investigating alleged violations of our ethical standards and code of conduct."

  • IBD 50 Stock To Watch: D.R. Horton Is Suited Up For A Market Rally

    D.R.Horton stumbled in a January/February breakout attempt, but is now ready to rally with housing data and Lennar earnings due out next week.

  • FBI releases video of suspect who planted pipe bombs at DNC, RNC headquarters

    The FBI stepped up its search for a suspect who on Jan. 5 planted explosive devices near the Democratic and Republican committee headquarters in Washington, releasing a new video on Tuesday and calling on the public to watch it and submit any tips that may lead to that person's arrest. The bombs, which were later defused by law enforcement, were placed sometime between 7:30 p.m. and 8:30 p.m. on the night before then-President Donald Trump's supporters stormed the U.S. Capitol in a failed bid to block Congress from certifying Joe Biden as the winner of the presidential election. Although more than 300 people and counting have been charged in connection with the deadly Jan. 6 riots at the Capitol, the FBI has still not managed to identify the suspect who planted the bombs.

  • U.S. Senate panel chairman hopes for vote on China measures as soon as April

    Senator Bob Menendez, the chairman of the Senate Foreign Relations Committee, said on Tuesday he hoped the Senate could vote as soon as April on a sweeping bi-partisan package of legislation to address threats from China. "I would hope that we would be looking as soon as April on the floor," he said on a call with reporters, weeks after starting his second stint as committee chairman as his fellow Democrats took control of the Senate in January. Menendez said he was working with Republicans on the legislation and there were many issues where the two parties agreed.

  • Meghan and Harry's revelations not yet fatal for British monarchy

    Prince Harry and Meghan's TV interview in which they talked of racism, neglect and feuding inside the royal family is the biggest challenge to the British monarchy this century, but supporters say it will survive, at least while Elizabeth is queen. Meghan and Harry's accusations underscore just how hard the taxpayer-funded institution, which traces its roots through 1,000 years of British and English history, has found it to adapt to a meritocratic world and intense media scrutiny. The monarchy, headed by Queen Elizabeth, will try to ride out the turmoil and then quietly reform - as it did in the abdication crisis in 1936 when Edward VIII gave up his throne for American divorcee Wallis Simpson, or in the public anger following the death of Harry's mother Princess Diana in 1997.

  • Nvidia stock leads chip rally as tech shares bounce back

    Nvidia Corp.'s stock and the broader chip sector logged their best day in nearly a year as beaten-down tech stocks staged a rally Tuesday.

  • One in three Americans on unemployment benefits struggle to pay for food, housing - survey

    Nearly a third of U.S. households receiving unemployment benefits are struggling to cover routine expenses such as food, housing and medical treatment, according a survey published by the Commerce Department's Census Bureau on Tuesday. The findings of the Census Bureau's experimental Household Pulse Survey, conducted from Feb. 3-15, underscore the hardships wrought by the year-long COVID-19 pandemic. About one in 10 households reported using unemployment checks to meet spending needs during the survey period.

  • Cathie Wood’s Flagship ETF Notches Its Best-Ever Rally

    (Bloomberg) -- Cathie Wood’s primary ETF joined the broader tech rally, delivering a reprieve from a month of selling.On Tuesday, the $20.2 billion ARK Innovation ETF (ARKK) joined a spectacular rebound in beaten-down tech shares, rising 10% for its biggest advance since it started in 2014. Tesla Inc., the ETF’s biggest holding, almost 20% for its steepest climb in a year, while other large stakes like Square Inc. and Teladoc Health Inc. climbed 12% and 11%, respectively.ARKK has been in a tailspin since hitting a record last month, plunging 30% from the Feb. 12 high before Tuesday’s rebound. It’s still down almost 2% so far in 2021 after rallying 149% last year.“It’s an impressive bounce, but we’ll see just how long it lasts,” said James Pillow, managing director at Moors & Cabot Inc. “It’s hard to get excited about it when it -- and its largest holdings -- are in a short-term downtrend. It may take some work to regain its momentum.”Wood has risen to prominence by backing technology companies she believes will disrupt the markets in which they operate, from electric vehicle makers to fintech firms and genomics researchers.Despite a trickle of outflows recently, her family of funds has attracted more than $15 billion so far this year.For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Why QuantumScape, ElectraMeccanica (SOLO), and Romeo Power Stocks Surged Higher Today

    Shares of several electric-vehicle-related stocks moved sharply higher on Tuesday, a rally spurred by a Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA) rebound and good news from a key interest rate bellwether. Romeo Power (NYSE: RMO) was up about 21.2%. A rise in rates on the 10-year Treasury has historically foreshadowed increases in U.S. interest rates; that's bearish for aggressive-growth companies that aren't yet profitable, like the three here.

  • Major Crypto Exchange Coinbase Closes In On Going Public With Pre-IPO Valuation Of $100B

    What Happened: Leading cryptocurrency exchange Coinbase Global Inc could soon be valued at $100 billion after officially going public, based on Nasdaq's private auction results last week. According to Bloomberg, shares of Coinbase traded between $350 and $375 per share, giving the company a pre-IPO valuation of between $90 to $100 billion. Bloomberg reported that the private auction ended with shares trading at a price of $350 per unit. See also: How to Buy Coinbase IPO (CBASE) Stock Why It Matters: While private trading is more restrictive and volumes are more constrained than public markets, the Nasdaq private market serves as an important part of determining a reference price for investors ahead of the direct listing. Coinbase’s last funding round in 2018 put it at a valuation of $8 billion. In January 2021, the company saw its valuation increase to around $50 billion based on privately traded shares on a private forum created by Coinbase. The exchange’s CEO Brian Armstrong is likely to see a compensation package of over $1 million per working day, based on his $15 billion stake in the company, Bloomberg has reported. What Else: The cryptocurrency exchange opted for a direct listing rather than a traditional Initial Public Offering (IPO), making this the first major direct listing on the Nasdaq. Based on Coinbase’s filings, owners of Class A common stock will be allowed to sell in the direct listing and will not be subject to lock-up agreements. The filings also disclose that Class A stock carries one vote per share, while Class B carries 20 votes per share. Coinbase has also stated that it will not raise any proceeds in the transaction. See also: Coinbase Review Coinbase is the largest U.S based cryptocurrency exchange, and with a 24-hour trading volume of $3.2 billion, it accounts for a large portion of cryptocurrency trading worldwide. At the time of writing, the market-leading cryptocurrency Bitcoin was up by almost 8%, trading at $53,883 as most altcoins were also trending higher in price. See more from BenzingaClick here for options trades from BenzingaJPMorgan Adds 56 Blockchain-Related Jobs With Renewed Focus On JPM CoinIRS Is Coming For Crypto You Hide, Launches 'Operation Hidden Treasure'© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

  • E-mini S&P 500 Index (ES) Futures Technical Analysis – Weakens Under 3839.75, Strengthens Under 3868.00

    The early price action suggests the direction of the March E-mini S&P 500 Index on Monday will be determined by trader reaction to 3840.00.

  • When to expect payments, other benefits from relief package

    As the latest federal pandemic relief package makes its way to President Joe Biden’s desk, Americans may be wondering when the benefits will reach them. It includes direct payments to most Americans, aid to small businesses, financial help for schools and much more to help the country recover from the financial ravages of the pandemic. The house is expected to give its final approval early this week and then it heads to Biden for his signature.

  • Is your income just over the threshold for the $1,400 stimulus check? Tax preparers give tips to help you qualify

    'There are only two tax codes in the world: One for the informed and one for the uniformed,' one adviser says.

  • The third stimulus checks are very close. How much can you get, and how soon?

    The new payments are just a vote and a presidential signature away from becoming reality.

  • The IRS may have more than a stimulus check for you following refund delays

    File early and electronically in the face of a massive backlog at the tax agency.

  • Billionaire David Tepper Bets Big on These 2 “Strong Buy” Dividend Stocks

    Anyone trying to keep track of where the markets might be heading, could be forgiven for displaying signs of dizziness. The markets are being violently pulled in opposite directions lately, making it difficult to form a coherent investing strategy. It is in time like this that some expert advice might provide a clearer picture. Hardly any on the Street come more highly regarded than billionaire David Tepper. The co-founder of global hedge fund Appaloosa Management, Tepper is known for his brash and confident style, traits which could come in handy in today’s confused climate. Tepper made his fortune – and built his hedge fund – by investing in distressed assets and profiting mightily when markets reversed later on. And with $14 billion worth of assets under Appaloosa’s management, it’s natural for Wall Street to take notice when Tepper has something to say. “Basically, I think rates have temporarily made the most of the move and should be more stable in the next few months, which makes it safer to be in stocks for now,” Tepper noted. The billionaire believes the rising rates should settle and points out that with the Senate’s approval of the coronavirus fiscal stimulus package, it is currently “very difficult to be bearish.” With this in mind, we’ve opened up the TipRanks database to get the scoop on two of Tepper’s recent new positions. These are Strong Buy stocks – and perhaps more interestingly, both are strong dividend payers, with annual yields exceeding 7%. We can turn to the Wall Street analysts to find out what else might have brought these stocks to Tepper’s attention. MPLX LP (MPLX) We’ll start with a long-established name in the energy sector. Marathon Petroleum, one of the giants of Big Oil, operates across the US, in the Rocky Mountains, the Midwest, and along the Gulf Coast, moving oil and natural gas products from the wells to the storage and distribution facilities. MPLX has benefited from the general economic reopening in the second half of 2020, with the stock gaining as more people returned to work and demand for fuel increased. Overall, shares are up 98% in the last 12 months. At the top line, revenues have rebounded from a dip in 2Q20, gaining 8.5% to reach $2.17 billion by Q4. Earnings, which turned sharply negative in 1Q20, rose steadily through the rest of the year, and came in at 64 cents per share in Q4. But perhaps the most important metric, for investors, was MPLX’s net cash position – for the full year 2020, the company generated $4.5 billion in cash, and returned over $3 billion of that to shareholders. In its most recent dividend declaration, the company announced a 68.75 cent payment per common share, or $2.75 annualized. This gives a yield of 10.5%, far above the average yield. And David Tepper, in the last quarter, bought heavily into MPLX, picking up more than 3.45 million shares of the stock. At current prices, these shares are now worth $89.77 million. As noted, this is a new position for Tepper, and it is a substantial one. Covering this stock for RBC Capital, 5-star analyst TJ Schultz believes the company’s strong balance sheet justifies a positive sentiment. “[We] think MPLX is well positioned to continue steady cash flow and distributions into 2021+. Management reinforced MPC's commitment to MPLX contract renewals. Some modest price slippage on near-term barge renewables, but the chunkier contracts were either set more recently (longer runway) or are already tied to FERC oil dynamics. We like MPLX's improving FCF profile and solid balance sheet, which we think gives management more options for returning value through unit buybacks over the next year," Schultz wrote. To this end, Schultz gives MPLX a $29 price target, implying a 12% upside, to go along with his Outperform (i.e. Buy) rating. (To watch Schultz’s track record, click here) MPLX’s strong share appreciation has pushed the stock price close to the average price target. Shares are selling for $25.92 now, with an average target of $27.67 suggesting room for ~7% further growth. The stock holds a Strong Buy consensus rating, based on 5 Buys and 1 Hold given over the past 3 months. (See MPLX stock analysis on TipRanks) Enterprise Products Partners (EPD) Sticking with the energy sector, we’ll look at another midstream company that caught Tepper’s attention. Enterprise Products Partners, with a $50 billion market cap, is a major player in the midstream segment, and operates a network of assets including more than 50,000 pipeline miles, storage facilities for 160 million barrels of oil and 14 billion cubic feet of natural gas, and shipping terminals on the Gulf Coast in Texas. The story here is similar to that for MPLX. Enterprise was hurt by the lockdowns put in place to combat the COVID pandemic, but in the last six months has seen a rebound in share value and revenues. Shares are up 40% in that time, while revenues in Q4 broke back above $7 billion. Overall, Enterprise’s 2020 performance showed declines from 2019 – but one important metric showed a gain. Of the company’s total cash flow, $5.9 billion, $2.7 billion was free cash flow (FCF), or cash available for distribution. This was up 8% year-over-year, and allowed the company to keep up its regular dividend payment – and even to raise the payment in the most recent declaration, from 44 cents per common share to 45 cents. With a $1.80 annualized payout per share, this gives a robust yield of 7.7%. Tepper’s new position in EPD is substantial. The hedge fund leader bought up 1.09 million shares of the stock for his first position, a buy that is now worth $25.23 million. Analyst Matt O’Brien, of JPMorgan, sides with the bulls, reiterating a Buy rating and $28 price target. This target conveys his confidence in EPD's ability to climb 20% from current levels. (To watch O’Brien's track record, click here) “With capex needs slowing, EPD expects to reach positive discretionary free cash flow in 2H21, enabling fully funding capex, growing cash distributions, and opportunistic buybacks... Overall, we continue to believe EPD offers the optimal mix of offense and defense, with attractive embedded operating leverage, notable barriers to entry, low leverage, and best-in-class financial flexibility,” O’Brien commented. Wall Street’s analysts can be a contentious lot – but when they agree on a stock, it’s a positive sign for investors to take note. That’s the case here, as all of the recent reviews on EPD are Buys, making the consensus rating a unanimous Strong Buy. The analysts have given an average price target of $27, which indicates ~15% upside from the current share price of $23.38. (See EPD stock analysis on TipRanks) To find good ideas for dividend stocks trading at attractive valuations, visit TipRanks’ Best Stocks to Buy, a newly launched tool that unites all of TipRanks’ equity insights. Disclaimer: The opinions expressed in this article are solely those of the featured analysts. The content is intended to be used for informational purposes only. It is very important to do your own analysis before making any investment.

  • Wisconsin court dismisses suit alleging Foxconn violated commitment to state

    Dairy State's then–Republican governor, Scott Walker, had delivered $3 billion in tax incentives to the Taipei-based contract electronics manufacturer.

  • German Private Bank to Offer Cryptocurrency Services

    The private bank is also investigating tokenization of assets, it announced Sunday.

  • Forget Nio and XPeng. This company and Tesla will be the top two electric-vehicle plays by 2025, says UBS.

    Within the next four years it will be Volkswagen competing with Tesla for the crown of most EV sales globally, according to UBS.