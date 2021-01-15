U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    3,768.25
    -27.29 (-0.72%)
     

  • Dow 30

    30,814.26
    -177.26 (-0.57%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    12,998.50
    -114.14 (-0.87%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,123.20
    -32.15 (-1.49%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    52.04
    -1.53 (-2.86%)
     

  • Gold

    1,827.70
    -23.70 (-1.28%)
     

  • Silver

    24.83
    -0.97 (-3.77%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.2085
    -0.0071 (-0.58%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.0970
    -0.0320 (-2.83%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3583
    -0.0108 (-0.79%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    103.8000
    -0.0160 (-0.02%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    36,260.19
    +479.02 (+1.34%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    701.93
    -33.21 (-4.52%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    6,735.71
    -66.25 (-0.97%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,519.18
    -179.08 (-0.62%)
     

Blue Origin's upgraded New Shepard vehicle completes its first flight

Mariella Moon
·Associate Editor
·1 min read

Blue Origin has successfully demonstrated its upgraded New Shepard suborbital vehicle for crewed flights. The rocket system’s crew capsule separated from its reusable booster two and a half minutes after liftoff before reaching a peak altitude of 107 kilometers (66.5 miles). It landed with the help of parachutes 10 minutes and 15 seconds after the rocket left the ground. As for the booster, it successfully rotated at 2 to 3 degrees per second, which will give future passengers a 360-degree view of space in the future. It’s New Shepard’s 14th mission overall, but it’s the first for both the redesigned crew capsule and its booster.

The upgraded six—seater crew capsule, called the RSS First Step, comes with new features that’s all about giving the best “astronaut experience” possible. It has speakers in the cabin, along with mics that’ll enable passengers to talk to ground control. Each seat has a crew alert system relaying safety messages to every spacefarer. The vehicle also has cushioned wall linings, sound suppression devices to reduce ambient noise inside the capsule, a cooling system and humidity controls.

According to CNBC, this mission is the first of two “stable configuration” test flights, which means Blue Origin is hoping not to have to make any major changes before its first crewed flight. The news organization also said that the company is planning to launch its first crewed flight in early April.

  • 3 tax breaks included Biden's economic 'rescue plan'

    President-elect Joe Biden’s $1.9 trillion “rescue plan” released on Thursday calls for three key tax improvements for 2021 that would help Americans across the income spectrum.

  • Raymond James: 2 Big 7% Dividend Stocks to Buy Now

    Watching the markets with an eye to the main chance, Raymond James strategist Tavis McCourt sees both risk and opportunity in current market conditions. The opportunity, in his opinion, stems from the obvious factors: the Democrats won both Georgia Senate seats in the recent runoff vote, giving the incoming Biden Administration majority support in both Houses of Congress – and increasing the odds of meaningful fiscal support getting signed into law in the near term. More importantly, the coronavirus vaccination program is proceeding, and reports are showing that Pfizer’s vaccine, one of two approved in the US, is effective against the new strain of the virus. A successful vaccination program will speed up the economic recovery, allowing states to loosen lockdown regulations – and get people back to work. The risks are also coming from the political and public health realms. The House Democrats have passed articles of impeachment against President Trump, despite the imminent natural closure of his term of office, and that passage reduces the chances of political reconciliation in a heavily polarized environment. And while the COVID strain is matched by current vaccines, there is still a risk that a new strain will develop that is not covered by existing vaccinations – which could restart the cycle of lockdowns and economic decline. Another risk McCourt sees, beyond those two, would be a sharp rise in inflation. He doesn’t discount that, but sees it as unlikely to happen soon. “…product/service inflation is only really a possibility AFTER re-openings, so the market feels a bit bullet proof in the very near term, and thus the continued rally, with Dems winning the GA races just adding fuel to the stimulus fire,” McCourt noted. Some of McCourt’s colleagues among the Raymond James analyst cadre are keeping these risks in mind, and putting their imprimatur on strong dividend stocks. We’ve looked into Raymond James' recent calls, and using the TipRanks database, we’ve chosen two stocks with high-yield dividends. These Buy-rated tickers bring a dividend yield of 7%, a strong attraction for investors interested in using the current good times to set up a defensive firewall should the risks materialize. Enterprise Products Partners (EPD) We’ll start in the energy sector, a business segment long known for both high cash flows and high dividends. Enterprise Products Partners is a midstream company, part of the network that moves hydrocarbon products from the wellheads to the storage farms, refineries, and distribution points. Enterprise controls over 50,000 miles worth of pipelines, shipping terminals on Texas’ Gulf coast, and storage facilities for 160 million barrels oil and 14 billion cubic feet of natural gas. The company was hurt by low prices and low demand in 1H20, but partially recovered in the second half. Revenues turned around, growing 27% sequentially to reach $6.9 billion in Q3. That number was down year-over-year, slipping 5.4%, but came in more than 6% above the Q3 forecast. Q3 earnings, at 48 cents per share, were just under the forecast, but were up 4% year-over-year and 2% sequentially. EPD has recently declared its 4Q20 dividend distribution, at 45 cents per common share. This is up from the previous payment of 44 cents, and marks the first increase in two years. At $1.80 annualized, the payment yields 7.9%. Among the bulls is Raymond James' Justin Jenkins, who rates EPD a Strong Buy. The analyst gives the stock a $26 price target, which implies a 15% upside from current levels. (To watch Jenkins’ track record, click here) Backing his bullish stance, Jenkins noted, "In our view, EPD's unique combination of integration, balance sheet strength, and ROIC track record remains best in class. We see EPD as arguably best positioned to withstand the volatile landscape… With EPD's footprint, demand gains, project growth, and contracted ramps should more than offset supply headwinds and lower y/y marketing results…" It’s not often that the analysts all agree on a stock, so when it does happen, take note. EPD’s Strong Buy consensus rating is based on a unanimous 9 Buys. The stock’s $24.63 average price target suggests an upside of 9% from the current share price of $22.65. (See EPD stock analysis on TipRanks) AT&T, Inc. (T) AT&T is one of the market’s instantly recognizable stock. The company is a member in long standing of the S&P 500, and it has reputation as one of the stock market’s best dividend payers. AT&T is a true large-cap industry giant, with a market cap of $208 billion and the largest network of mobile and landline phone services in the US. Its acquisition of TimeWarner (now WarnerMedia), in a process running between 2016 and 2018, has given the company a large stake in the mobile content streaming business. AT&T saw revenues and earnings decline in 2020, under pressure from the corona pandemic – but the decline was modest, as that same pandemic also put a premium on telecom and networking systems, which tended to support AT&T’s business. Revenues in 3Q20 were $42.3 billion, 5% below the year-ago quarter. On positive notes, free cash flow rose yoy from $11.4 billion to $12.1 billion, and the company reported a net gain of 5.5 million new subscribers. The subscriber growth was driven by the new 5G network rollout – and by premium content services. The company held up its reputation as a dividend champ, and has made its most recent dividend declaration for payment in February 2021. The payment, at 52 per common share, is the fifth in a row at current level and annualizes to $2.08, giving a yield of 7.2%. For comparison, the average dividend among tech sector peer companies is only 0.9%. AT&T has kept its dividend strong for the past 12 years. Raymond James analyst Frank Louthan sees AT&T as a classic defensive value stock, and describes T’s current state as one with the bad news ‘baked in.’ “[We] believe there is more that can go right during the next 12 months than can get worse for AT&T. Throw in the fact that shares are heavily shorted, and we believe this is a recipe for upside. Large cap value names are hard to come by, and we think investors who can wait a few months for a mean reversion while locking in a 7% yield should be rewarded for buying AT&T at current levels,” Louthan opined. In line with these comments, Louthan rates T an Outperform (i.e. Buy), and his $32 price target implies room for 10% growth from current levels. (To watch Louthan’s track record, click here) What does the rest of the Street think? Looking at the consensus breakdown, opinions from other analysts are more spread out. 7 Buy ratings, 6 Holds and 2 Sells add up to a Moderate Buy consensus. In addition, the $31.54 average price target indicates ~9% upside potential. (See AT&T stock analysis on TipRanks) To find good ideas for dividend stocks trading at attractive valuations, visit TipRanks’ Best Stocks to Buy, a newly launched tool that unites all of TipRanks’ equity insights. Disclaimer: The opinions expressed in this article are solely those of the featured analysts. The content is intended to be used for informational purposes only. It is very important to do your own analysis before making any investment.

  • IRS says this tax season will be ‘one of the nation’s most important.’ Make note of these key dates

    At a time when millions of people are strapped for money and counting on their income tax refund or a stimulus check, they’ll have to wait a little longer before they can file their taxes. Feb. 12 marks the first date the Internal Revenue Service will start accepting and processing returns. Tax season started Jan. 27 last year.

  • Joe Biden's $1.9 trillion stimulus plan could wreck Wall Street's favorite money-making trade

    Tech stocks could come under pressure as President-elect Joe Biden's stimulus plan works its way through the U.S. economy.

  • This crypto startup is offering 8.6% interest on savings accounts — 123 times the national average

    At 8.6% interest on its savings accounts, crypto fintech platform BlockFi is offering an interesting option for savers disappointed with low rates.

  • Is the stock market open on Martin Luther King Jr. Day? Here are trading hours

    Most financial markets will be closed for the celebration of the civil rights leader's life, the first one since protests over the killing of George Floyd touched off massive protests across the nation.

  • Value stocks are about to come out of their coma, says index fund powerhouse Vanguard

    The idea that value stocks are finally about to awaken after a decadelong slumber is almost a joke in financial circles. What is at least slightly different about Vanguard’s perspective is that its model suggests that investors have been correct in shunning value stocks, at least until the last few years. “Our research indicates that a value premium does exist and that the recent outperformance of growth stocks can be partially explained by downward-trending long-term inflation levels and the lack of material acceleration in earnings growth over the last decade,” the firm says.

  • Short Seller Andrew Left Goes Sour On Lemonade, Says Company Lies To Shareholders

    Andrew LeftCitron Research's Andrew Left criticized insurance company Lemonade Inc (NYSE: LMND) on Friday, saying its stock multiple is based on empty marketing tactics.The Lemonade Bear Case: In a Twitter live video, Left dismissed Lemonade Inc's claims of bringing new technology to the insurance industry, saying the company's technology is no different from insurers like Progressive Corp. (NYSE: PGR) or State Farm."They've been lying to their customers and their shareholders," said the noted short seller.The company has not responded to a request for comment.Not An ESG Company: He also blasted Lemonade's claims of being a "social good" company as an easy marketing ploy.Left said Lemonade is taking advantage of younger investors' interest in supporting companies that have a positive social impact, like Tesla Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA)."It's playing on the millennial investors," he said, adding that the company has a higher multiple than Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ: ZM), Uber Technologies Inc (NYSE: UBER) or Tesla Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA).Lemonade insiders have sold $400 million in the past six months but gave just $1 million to charity last year, he said.Left said the Securities and Exchange Commission and the Federal Trade Commission should look more closely at companies that make claims of being socially responsible.Price Action: Shares of Lemonade ended Friday's trading down 6.79% at $147.74 on Friday. Left's video posted to Twitter at 11:30 a.m.Related Link: XL Fleet Spikes On CEO's CNBC Plug, Citron's Long CallSee more from Benzinga * Click here for options trades from Benzinga * Hillman Group In Talks With Tilman Fertitta SPAC: Bloomberg * 6 Sports SPACs To Consider For Your Investing Playbook(C) 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

  • This little-known tax break can give you up to $2,000 in free money

    If you haven't heard about the saver's credit, you'll want to get up to speed.

  • Rally Quickly Turns 7 Penny Stocks Into Billion-Dollar Companies

    Some left-for-dead penny stocks are now billion-dollar companies, thanks to the rally in the S&P 500 and other indexes.

  • 3 5G Stocks That Could Benefit From the Next Revolution in Tech

    Some technological advances are evolutionary, a simple next step from where we are now, but others are revolutionary, bringing us more than just more and better than what we have. 5G, the new wireless tech that has been rolling out since 2018, is shaping up to fall into the latter category. It started out looking like that simple next step. 5G would be a faster network, just as 4G once had been. But as it has come online, the other advantages have started to pile up: clearer signals, lower latency, far greater data carrying capacity. That last may be the key – the greater data transfers available in 5G offers to bring the promise of the connected world and the Internet of Things to full fruition. Everything from industrial IoT to autonomous vehicles to remotely operated microsurgery may benefit from 5G, and once that happens, our world will never be the same. The vista opening up as 5G's expansion is not limited to the tech world. Finance and investment will also be impacted; companies with a direct – or even an indirect – link to underlying work of 5G will find the expansion of the networks to be a golden opportunity. Look for 5G to provide a potential boost for the stock of companies involved in providing wireless network services, infrastructure and hardware, handset devices, and semiconductor chips. Against this backdrop, we used TipRanks' database to find three 5G names that earned some praise recently from 5-star analysts. Not to mention, the analysts see a double-digit growth potential for each. Applied Optoelectronics (AAOI) 5G won’t go anywhere unless the transmitting towers get a signal – and they get that signal over cable connections. That’s where Applied Optoelectronics comes in. The company designs and produces a range of optical-based communication products, from fiber optic cables to analog and digital lasers. AAOI supplies optical transceivers to data centers and cable hardware to networking providers. Applied Optoelectronics has had several difficult years. The company relied heavily on Amazon in the mid-2010s, but saw that collapse when the online retail giant cut its orders in 2017. Since then, AAOI has had difficulty regaining traction in the competitive optical networking niche. However, the company is now entering 2021 on a positive note. Shares are up 23% in the first two weeks of the year, and new products in the 5G front-haul application niche are expected to do well. The company announced early last year a line of 25Gbps LWDM cooled transistor laser diodes, which now – due to high demand – make up a majority of current production. The demand is coming from data center and 5G telecom wireless providers, and AAOI has expanded its manufacturing capabilities to meet the customer orders. The result was strong Q3 revenues, with the top line growing 66% year-over-year to reach $76.6 million. Gross margins, at 25%, were up sequentially from the 21% recorded in Q2. The solid results come on the back of record laser production, which reached 1.1 million units by the end of July 2020. This figure marks a 65% increase from pre-COVID production levels – and reflects increased demand as 5G networkers expand their hardware. Tim Savageaux, 5-star analyst with Northland, rates AAOI as Outperform (i.e. Buy) based on his belief that the company’s product line will clear a path forward. His $14 price target suggests ~34% one-year upside from current levels. (To watch Savageaux’s track record, click here) Backing his bullish stance, Savageaux writes, “We believe the strength in Cable optics revenue seen at AAOI in Q3… is sustainable… This is especially the case given AAOIs focus on upstream transmission/Cable node technologies, the primary focus for Cable MSOs looking to relieve upstream bandwidth bottlenecks via node splits… we expect AAOI's cable optics unit could account for 25%+ of total [revenues]… Recent press reports and forecasts from China point to 5G base station deployments from 600K-1M in CY21 vs ~580K in CY20, supporting a 1H21 recovery in AAOI 25G laser shipments for 5G fronthaul…” Is the rest of the Street in agreement? As it turns out, the analyst consensus is more of a mixed bag. Split almost right down in the middle, 3 Buy ratings and 4 Holds were assigned in the last three months, giving AAOI a Moderate Buy status. (See AAOI stock analysis on TipRanks) T-Mobile US (TMUS) T-Mobile is well known as one of the largest wireless providers in the US – in fact, it has the third largest market share. In April 2020, the company completed its takeover of rival mobile carrier Sprint. The combined company is hoping to use its new pool of resources to expand its 5G capabilities. The company introduced 5G in December 2019, and added 121 cities and towns to its mid-band 5G network in 3Q20. T-Mobile is also launching mobile hotspots, with capacity for up to 30 devices, allowing customer to take 5G on the road. In all, T-Mobile has the largest 5G network in the US, with low band extended range systems covering 1.4 million square miles and more an estimated 270 million people. T-Mobile’s third quarter results showed top line revenue of $19.3 billion, up 73% year-over-year on the strength of the Spring merger. We’ll have to wait until next month to get the Q4 and full year 2020 numbers – but some preliminary indicators are looking good. The company recently reached a 100 million-strong customer base for the first time, and early Q4 numbers show an additional 1.7 million subscribers added. Among the fans is Oppenheimer analyst Tim Horan, who sees the company in a solid position. “We expect TMUS will aggressively launch 5G fixed wireless this year and its mid-band spectrum assets will help because of its favorable propagation characteristics… We expect TMUS's network quality to improve as it deploys more of Sprint's 2.5GHz this year. Customers will notice a difference in performance to LTE once 5G devices are widely adopted,” the 5-star analyst noted. These bullish comments back an Outperform (i.e. Buy) rating, and Horan’s $160 price target indicates confidence in a 28% upside potential for the year ahead. (To watch Horan’s track record, click here) Wall Street’s confidence on the telecommunications giant speaks for itself; TMUS has received a whopping 15 Buy ratings in the last three months vs. just two Holds. Meanwhile, the $147.44 consensus price target suggests a potential upside of 18% from the current share price. (See TMUS stock analysis on TipRanks) II-VI, Inc. (IIVI) Last but not least is II-VI, a manufacturer of engineered materials and optoelectronic components for industrial use, optical communications, and semiconductor capital equipment, among other uses. II-VI’s products are found in the manufacture of computer chips and telecommunication equipment – and this is where it finds a connection with 5G. The company has focused its efforts on communications lasers, a vital component of 5G wireless tech, and in February of 2020 introduced a line of high-speed indium phosphide electro-absorption modulated lasers for 5G optical infrastructure. II-VI expects to find strong growth in Asia, as Chinese 5G networks expand outside of the major urban areas. Anticipated growth has come on the back of earnings and revenue growth. In its fiscal Q1, reported in November, II-VI reported a 47% year-over-year increase in EPS, from 55 cents to 84 cents. Revenue came in just below expectation, but were still up 113% yoy and reached $728 million. Merrill Lynch analyst Vivek Arya likes II-VI’s industry position, noting: “II-VI strengthened its product portfolio within its communications business (~70% of sales evenly split across datacom/telecom), levered to some of our favorite secular themes in 2021 including 5G infrastructure and cloud… II-VI continues to remain our top SMid-cap pick, with its leading position in the optical market well levered to 5G/cloud…” To this end, Arya rates IIVI a Buy along with a $100 price target. This figure implies ~13% upside from current levels. (To watch Arya’s track record, click here) Turning now to the rest of the Street, it appears that other analysts are generally on the same page. With 15 Buy ratings and 5 Holds assigned in the last three months, the consensus rating comes in as a Moderate Buy. (See IIVI stock analysis on TipRanks) To find good ideas for 5G-related stocks trading at attractive valuations, visit TipRanks’ Best Stocks to Buy, a newly launched tool that unites all of TipRanks’ equity insights. Disclaimer: The opinions expressed in this article are solely those of the featured analysts. The content is intended to be used for informational purposes only. It is very important to do your own analysis before making any investment.

  • How do I reduce the taxes on my estate?

    Q.: To lessen the death tax on my estate, if I put my Roth IRA in an irrevocable trust now and after my spouse and I die four years later, do my children afterward have six years or 10 years to invest all the money before they must dispose of the Roth money from the trust under the new rules of the 2019 SECURE Act? A.: John, you cannot put a Roth IRA in a trust while you are alive. You can move the assets in the Roth IRA out of the Roth IRA and then put those assets into the trust but trusts can only own Roth IRAs as Inherited Roth IRAs.

  • Dow Jones Futures: Stock Market Rally, Tesla Have Healthy Pullbacks As Biden Stimulus Buzz Wanes

    Biden stimulus buzz may be waning, as the market rally had a healthy pullback. So did Tesla. Qualcomm and JPMorgan are near buy points.

  • 3M Stock Is Unloved and Underpriced. Here’s Why It Could Shoot Up Higher.

    While it’s known as the maker of Post-it Notes, Scotch tape, and Ace bandages, 3M makes the adhesives, abrasives, and chemicals companies need to do what they do. It’s poised to ride an economic rebound.

  • Benzinga's Weekly Bulls And Bears: AMD, Marathon, Tesla, Uber, Walgreens And More

    * Benzinga has examined the prospects for many investor favorite stocks over the past week. * The week's bullish calls included the electric vehicle leader and a recovering retailer. * A ride-sharing company and a semiconductor maker were among the bearish calls.As the fourth-quarter earnings reporting season got underway last week, the major U.S. indexes lost a little ground. The Dow Jones industrial average concluded the week down about 1%, and the S&P 500 and Nasdaq retreated a little more.Of course, much of the attention during the week was focused on the political drama in Washington, D.C. The U.S. president became the first ever to be impeached twice, after the prior week's chaos at the U.S. Capitol. Social media pulled the plug on the president and others who fomented the insurrection. The outgoing president also kept up the pressure on China, while the incoming president laid out a huge pandemic and economic recovery program.In corporate news, the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission opened a probe into a petroleum giant, a semiconductor leader announced management changes, a casino owner and Republican megadonor passed away, and the Detroit Auto Show was canceled.Through it all, Benzinga continued to examine the prospects for many of the stocks most popular with investors. Here are a few of this past week's most bullish and bearish posts that are worth another look.Bulls Tesla Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA) is not an auto company but rather a disruptive technology company. So says Shivdeep Dhaliwal's "Tesla Reaching T Valuation In 2 Years? Here's What Inspires Daniel Ives' Optimistic Target." Are U.S. political developments bullish for the Elon Musk-led company?Priya Nigam's "Marathon Oil Gets Upgrade Due To Higher Oil Prices, More Cash Return To Shareholders" is focused on how Marathon Oil Corporation (NYSE: MRO) is likely to generate around $2 billion over the next couple of years.In Jayson Derrick's "Baird Upgrades Walgreens Boots, Expects Turnaround Of 'Train Wreck' Performance," see the several catalysts that could help turn around specialty retailer Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc (NASDAQ: WBA)."Nvidia's Comprehensive Involvement In Gaming Market Continues Strong Demand: Rosenblatt" by Shanthi Rexaline examines how the competitive position of NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ: NVDA) in the gaming GPU market will only get better.In "Cantor Analyst Raises Aphria And Tilray Price Targets Amid Merger," Jelena Martinovic discusses why the impending merger with Tilray Inc. (NASDAQ: TLRY) has overshadowed the recent disappointing quarterly results from Aphria Inc. (NASDAQ: APHA).For additional bullish calls of the past week, also have a look at the following: * Study: Investors Say Tesla, Apple And Microsoft Were 2020's Top Stocks * Why KeyBanc Is Bullish On These 4 Casino StocksBears A Japanese tech investment giant has trimmed its stake in Uber Technologies Inc (NYSE: UBER), according to "SoftBank Dumps B Worth Of Uber Shares After Stock's Rally" by Aditya Raghunath. See how much of the stake in the ride-sharing company remains and whether it is still the largest investment in the firm's portfolio.Shanthi Rexaline's "Why Intel's CEO Transition Is A Negative For AMD: Analyst" argues that the "blue sky" scenario for Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMD) may start to crumble as its rival gets back on its feet. How much are AMD's share gains in servers likely to moderate?In Chris Katje's "Palantir Vulnerable With Valuation And Lockup Concerns, Citi Says," see whether shares of software company Palantir Technologies Inc (NYSE: PLTR) have run too far. Plus, a large share lockup expires around the same time as the upcoming earnings report."JPMorgan Says Hydrogen Stock Plug Power Trades At 'Steep Price,' Downgrades FuelCell Energy" by Jayson Derrick shows why the "compelling" path to $1.2 billion in sales by 2024 for Plug Power Inc (NASDAQ: PLUG) did not impress one top analyst.For more bearish takes, be sure to check out these posts: * Why Investment Strategist Ed Yardeni Is Worried About A Tech Stocks, Bitcoin-Led Market Meltdown * 'You're A Fool' Who Will 'Lose Everything' If You Take On Debt To Invest In Crypto, Mark Cuban Says * How Did Retail Perform During The Holidays?At the time of this writing, the author had no position in the mentioned equities.Photo Courtesy of PixabayKeep up with all the latest breaking news and trading ideas by following Benzinga on Twitter.See more from Benzinga * Click here for options trades from Benzinga * Barron's Picks And Pans: Dividend Aristocrats, Alibaba, GameStop, Walmart And More * Notable Insider Buys Of The Past Week: Howard Hughes, Party City, Perrigo And More(C) 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

  • Sorrento Stock Could Hit $30, Says Analyst

    The major U.S. equity-indexes are hovering around all-time highs, and a question that frequently pops up these days, is whether some companies’ valuations might be overstretched. However, some operate at the opposite end of the spectrum, and could yet offer investors untapped opportunities. H.C. Wainwright analyst Ram Selvaraju points in the direction of Sorrento Therapeutics (SRNE), as one such company. Selvaraju rates SRNE a Buy along with a $30 price target, which implies a 275% upside from current levels. (To watch Selvaraju’s track record, click here) So, what’s behind the optimistic outlook? Well, for starters, Sorrento has a stake in two cell-based immunotherapy companies that could “drive value in Sorrento shares over the coming months.” One is Celularity, a clinical-stage cell therapeutics company focused on cellular medicines for cancer, infectious diseases, and degenerative diseases. Celularity is expected to go public later this year via a SPAC merger with GX Acquisition Corp. The merged company’s equity value following the transaction’s closure will land at roughly $1.7 billion. Selvaraju estimates Sorrento's position should be worth in the $200 million region. The second company is NantKwest, which recently signed a deal to merge with ImmunityBio. The transaction is expected to close in 1H21. Sorrento owns roughly 8.2 million shares of the clinical-stage immunotherapy company. These are currently worth around $121 million, going by NantKwest’s recent share price. Additionally, the analyst highlights Sorrento’s “burgeoning portfolio of assets spanning three distinct therapeutic areas (non-opioid pain management, oncology and COVID-19).” In fact, on the Covid-19 front alone, Sorrento has taken a broad-based approach and has a long list of diagnostic, prophylactic and therapeutic offerings in the pipeline, with “updates likely to come fast and furious.” These include two rapid detection tests; COVI-STIX, for which the company filed for Emergency Use Authorization (EUA) in the U.S. in December, and COVI-TRACE, which Selvaraju claims could come in handy at any mass gathering event. “We believe that the incentive to facilitate the large-scale and indeed ubiquitous deployment of the COVI-TRACE test is extremely high and governments worldwide may seek to implement this in their respective regions,” the 5-star analyst opined. Other Covid-19 candidates include COVIGUARD - a SARS-CoV-2 neutralizing antibody, COVI-AMG - an affinity-matured version of the COVIGUARD neutralizing antibody, a neutralizing antibody cocktail named COVI-SHIELD and COVIDTRAP, an ACE2 receptor decoy, intended to imitate the mammalian ACE2 receptor that acts as the primary portal for the SARS-CoV-2 virus to penetrate human cells. It has been relatively quiet when it comes to other analyst activity. In the last three months, only 2 analysts have issued ratings. However, as they were both Buys, the word on the Street is that SRNE is a Moderate Buy. Based on the $25.50 average price target, shares could climb 219% higher in the next twelve months. (See SRNE stock analysis on TipRanks) To find good ideas for healthcare stocks trading at attractive valuations, visit TipRanks’ Best Stocks to Buy, a newly launched tool that unites all of TipRanks’ equity insights. Disclaimer: The opinions expressed in this article are solely those of the featured analyst. The content is intended to be used for informational purposes only. It is very important to do your own analysis before making any investment.

  • The Ultimate Warren Buffett Stock Is Near Buy Zone, But Should You Buy It?

    Berkshire Hathaway is the ultimate Warren Buffett stock. But is it a good buy? Here's what the earnings and chart show for Berkshire stock.

  • Big Pension Bought Up Tesla, Apple, Microsoft, and GE Stock

    The Louisiana State Employees’ Retirement System initiated a large position in electric-vehicle giant Tesla, and added to stakes in Apple, Microsoft, and General Electric in the fourth quarter.

  • The Week In Cannabis: Stocks Spike By Double Digits On Earnings, Strong Sales, Financings

    Cannabis stocks widely outperformed the markets after a slew of financing deals and strong earnings reports."The cannabis industry is off to a great start this year with New York state pushing hard for legalization," Green Market Report editor-in-chief Debra Borchardt said. "In addition to that several companies like GrowGeneration and GW Pharmaceuticals reported stellar earnings. Plus, Subversive Capital closed on the largest SPAC in the industry. Hopefully, the good news in 2021 will continue unlike the curveball thrown at us in 2020."ETFs were all up by double digits. Over the last five trading days: * The ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF (NYSE: MJ): gained almost 18% * The AdvisorShares Pure Cannabis ETF (NYSE: YOLO): was up almost 12% * The Cannabis ETF (NYSE: THCX): rose 18.4% * The Amplify Seymour Cannabis ETF (NYSE: CNBS): advanced 13.9s% * The SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (NYSE: SPY) was down 1.57%Benzinga Cannabis content is now available in Spanish on El Planteo. Sale TrendsCannabis sales in Michigan hit $984.6 million in 2020. Medical cannabis sales accounted for $474 million for the year, while adult-use sales reached $510.7 million.Rhode Island and the Soboba Band of Luiseno Indians received approvals from the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) for its hemp regulatory proposals.The Christmas and New Year's holidays marked the single biggest cannabis sales period of 2020. The period between Dec. 18 and Dec. 24 generated roughly $427 million, according to Akerna (NASDAQ: KERN). The largest sale day of the period was Wednesday, Dec. 23, with $87.3 million, making it the third largest cannabis sales of the year, just behind Green Wednesday with $87.4 million. Exceeding all expectations, New Year's Eve was the single biggest sales day of 2020 with $89.4 million. "The last two weeks of 2020 were easily one of the most profitable weeks of the year for cannabis retail," Akerna CEO Jessica Billingsley told Benzinga. "If we've learned anything from 2020, it's that cannabis is resilient, profitable, and exceedingly popular with U.S. consumers."Financings And M&A Ayr Strategies Inc. (OTCQX: AYRWF) is offering 4 million voting shares with a price of CA$34.25 per share for total gross proceeds of around CA$137 million.Cresco Labs Inc. (CSE: CL) (OTCQX: CRLBF) acquired Bluma Wellness Inc. (CSE: BWEL) (OTCQX: BMWLF) in an all-share transaction worth $213 million.PureK Holdings Corp. (TSXV: PKAN) announced plans to acquire the BudaPets brand.Curaleaf Holdings Inc. (OTCQX: CURLF) finalized a $50 million, three-year secured revolving credit facility.Gold Flora formed a strategic partnership with Stately Capital Corporation to bolster development of the company's California-based vertically integrated operation. Stately Brands also agreed to inject CA$10 million ($7.8 million) and contribute other assets to support the Gold Flora's expansion.Red White & Bloom Brands Inc. (CSE: RWB) (OTCQX: RWBYF) wrapped up its purchase of Platinum Vape after making a final cash payment of $13 million to the sell-side of the $35 million deal.Vext Science Inc. (CSE: VEXT) (OTCQX: VEXTF) disclosed plans sto raise $18 million through a bought deal offering of its units.The Blinc Group, Inc. announced the closing of a pre-Series A bridge financing of $1.5 million. The round was led by Equitas Partners Fund, WGD Capital, LP, and 7thirty Capital.Kaya Holdings Inc. (OTCQB: KAYSD) agreed to buy a 50% interest in Athens, Greece-based Greekkannabis SA. Through its subsidiary, Kaya Brands International Inc., the company initially acquired a 25% interest in Greekkannabis via a share transfer deal with current Greekkannabis shareholders on Jan. 11. Village Farms International Inc. (NASDAQ: VFF) (TSX: VFF) raised some $135 million through a direct offering of about 10.9 million shares.A consortium made up of CMG Partners Inc., Left Coast Ventures Inc. and Shawn Carter (Jay-Z) --with his company Roc Nation -- finalized a deal with Subversive Capital Acquisition Corp. (OTCQX: SBVCF). The newly formed company has been dubbed TPCO Holding Corp., or The Parent Company.French energy company Qairos Energies is financing a project that will use locally grown hemp for the production of hydrogen and methane. The Mareil-en-Champagne-based company will fund a new facility with almost €18.8 million ($23 million).Power REIT (AMEX: PW) purchased a 4.3-acre property in Ordway, Colorado. The property has been leased by The Apotheke, a Minority Woman-Owned Business run by dispensary operator Viviana Fernandez. Power REIT is set to financially support the 21,558 square-foot property -- which includes a greenhouse and processing facility -- with $1.8 million.Earnings Aphria Inc. (TSX: APHA) (NASDAQ: APHA) posted net cannabis revenue of CA$67.9 million for the second quarter of 2021 -- 99% higher than in the prior-year quarter. Overall, net revenue hovered CA$160.5 million ($126.6 million). That's up by 33% from the same period in fiscal 2020.GW Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ: GWPH) released preliminary unaudited financial results for the fourth quarter. Net sales are expected to be around $148 million. For the full year, GW anticipates net sales of $526 million while its total Epidolex preliminary net product sales reach around $510 million -- compared to $296 million in 2019. The company also revealed it held cash and cash equivalents of around $486 million at the end of the year.Organigram Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: OGI) (TSX: OGI) posted financial results for the first quarter of fiscal 2021, reporting a net loss of $34.4 million, or 17 cents per share on a diluted basis, which compares to a net loss of $900,000, or one cent per share in the same quarter of fiscal 2020.GrowGeneration Corp. (NASDAQ: GRWG) made $192 million in revenue over the last year. That's a year-over-year increase of 140%. The company expects its full-year 2021 revenue to range between $335 million-$350 million.KushCo Holdings Inc. (OTCQX: KSHB) achieved $26.8 million in revenue over the first quarter of 2021. That's down by 23% compared to the prior year. Cypress, a California-based company, attributed the decline in revenue to the elimination of the hemp trading division, as well as the implementation of its comprehensive strategic plan. KushCo also achieved positive adjusted EBITDA of $500,000 compared to a $6.8 million loss in the previous year.Next Green Wave Holdings Inc. (CSE: NGW) (OTCQX: NXGWF) generated approximately $4.7 million in revenue, compared to $3.6 million in the prior period and $150,000 in the corresponding quarter of 2019. Adjusted positive EBITDA of $2.3 million compared to a $2.15 million loss in the fourth quarter of last year.See all on these results at Benzinga Cannabis' Earnings Center.More News Truss CBD USA, a joint venture between Molson Coors Beverages Co. (NYSE: TAP) and HEXO Corp. (NYSE: HEXO), is launching a new line of CBD beverage in Colorado. The product, dubbed Veryvell, is a sparkling CBD water and non-alcoholic CBD beverage with zero sugar and calories.Israeli cannabis company Together Pharma (TLV: TGTR) completed the import of 1.7 tons of medical grade cannabis from the Uganda farm of that it own."We continue our efforts in growing and selling high quality medical cannabis consisting of strains that are in high demand on the market, while strengthening our presence in the cannabis supply chain through increased market presence"' Nir Sosinsky, co-founder and managing director at Together Pharma, told Benzinga.BIOMEDICAN will spin off a new company, SciFeed, and produce a compound called Astaxanthin -- an antioxidant with a market value of more than $1 billion. "The largest segment of the Astaxanthin market is salmon and trout feed," President Dennis O'Neill said. "Although human consumption is increasing, it is still a much smaller piece of this market. Focusing on the fish farms will create a better and more focused effort for maximizing these markets."Tyson Ranch, a packaging and licensing company founded by Mike Tyson, announced it is expanding into Oklahoma. The Cookies store in Oklahoma City will begin carrying Tyson Ranch's Undisputed 87 Pre-Rolls starting on Saturday, Dec. 19."With Oklahoma being one of the hottest cannabis markets in the United States, it made a lot of sense to partner with Tyson Ranch to bring the best in health and wellness to the medical cannabis patients of Oklahoma," Tyler Dodd, founder and CEO of Arca Bellum, Tyson Ranch's Oklahoma partner, told Benzinga.TILT Holdings Inc (OTCQX: TLLTF)'s inhalation technology subsidiary Jupiter Research can now supply the U.S. and European medical cannabis markets with medical-grade inhalation devices. TILT CEO Mark Scatterday said the successful completion of the ISO certification process "opens the door for the expansion of growth opportunities with the development of inhalation device"s created specifically for the medical cannabis community. It's also expected to provide more pathways into the European medical marijuana market.Arrive Market launched a digital marketplace for lab-tested cannabidiol (CBD) products."We've seen the significant increase in companies entering the CBD space over the last few years, but we noticed that consumers were left with questions about the integrity of products and brands. Many products are not properly lab tested, and many that are 'mystery tested' by third parties are later found to have presented wildly inaccurate information," said Emily Lee, director of marketing at Arrive Market. "The need for an approachable, trustworthy resource and one-stop-shop for CBD became very apparent, so we launched Arrive Market to help fill that gap."Terra Vera launched in the U.S., offering solutions to replace conventional pesticides and increase product safety and consumer confidence within the cannabis industry. Using patented technologies compliant with EPA regulations, Terra Vera provides cannabis companies with a safe, effective, and sustainable approach to rid crops of contaminants while preserving the quality and yield of their products.Media compliance company Fyllo partnered with OpenGov, a leader in modern cloud ERP software for governments and state agencies, to create a comprehensive cannabis licensing, regulatory, and compliance tracking solution. Cannabis brand Cookies is expanding its line to include non-psychoactive mushroom formulations.The California-based company is rolling out a capsule line called "Caps." The three-in-one item combines mushrooms with cannabinoids and terpenes.Top Stories Of The Week: * 2020 Was The Year Of Edibles Due To The Global Pandemic, Report Shows * These 3 US States Could Legalize Weed In 2021 * Regulatory Update: Arizona, Kansas, Montana, And New Jersey * Kiva Confections, Airfield Supply Co. Launch 'Check Yourself' Breast Cancer Prevention Campaign * New Cannabis Products: Canned Cocktails, Post-Workout CBD Seltzers, Flower Products, And Oral Strips * Viridian Chart Of The Week: Who Gains From The Georgia Senate Flip? * Cannabis SPACs Will Remain Popular In 2021 Despite Several ChallengesTop Spanish stories: * Guia Practica: Como Comprar Acciones * Las SPAC de Cannabis Seguiran Siendo Populares en 2021 a Pesar de los Desafios * ¿Puede el Cannabis Ayudar con la Menopausia? * Bitcoin: ¿Es Realmente una Buena Inversion? * 'Vamos a Meter un Indoor dentro de la Facultad': la UNICEN Tendra su Propio Cultivo de Cannabis Experimental * Hablamos Seriamente de Alfajores con El Catador de Alfajores * Como Cultivar Marihuana Hidroponica * Se Puede Cultivar con Semillas de Prensado y te Enseñamos las Claves para Lograrlo * MDMA o Éxtasis: Todo lo que Necesitas Saber * Éxodo Lirical, Revelacion de la Red Bull Internacional Confiesa: 'Aczino me Dio el Reconocimiento mas Grande de mi Vida'Top Portuguese stories: * Como Investir em Açoes de Maconha * Conheça os Dois Argentinos que Fizeram a Maior Exportaçao de Maconha da HistoriaLead image by Ilona Szentivanyi. Copyright: Benzinga.See more from Benzinga * Click here for options trades from Benzinga * The Week In Cannabis: Stocks Surge On Heels Of Georgia Runoff; NY Legalization; M&A And Financings Spike * The Week In Cannabis: DEA Research Licenses, Wisconsin, An Israeli Index, M&A, And More(C) 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

  • Is Moderna Stock A Buy As CEO Says World Will Live With Covid 'Forever'?

    Moderna has emerged as a strong competitor after getting authorization for a coronavirus vaccine. But Moderna stock remains on a wild ride. Is Moderna stock a buy now?