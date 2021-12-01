Blue Origin's Ariane Cornell is coming to TC Sessions: Space 2021

It's hardly an exaggeration to say that Blue Origin had a banner year in 2021 — the company flew people to space for the first time using its reusable New Shepard launch vehicle. The company has now sent up passengers (including Amazon and Blue Origin founder Jeff Bezos, and Captain James T. Kirk) on two separate launches, and it has another planned for next week.

A lot of hard work and preparation has gone into making Blue Origin effectively the first private spaceflight company offering regular service to paying customers. But one of the more interesting and novel aspects of the business has to be actually selling the expensive tickets for the spectacular suborbital views that a ride on New Shepard provides. That's why we're excited to be hosting Blue Origin's Senior Director of Astronaut & Orbital Sales Ariane Cornell at the all-virtual TechCrunch Sessions: Space this December 14-15.

Cornell came to Blue Origin from the Space Generation Advisory Council in Support of the United Nations Programme on Space Applications, where she focused on representing the organization at the UN and industry conferences all over the world, as well as handling its operations, policy and strategy activities.

At Blue Origin, she's spent the past seven years building the company's approach to developing and selling products across its government, enterprise and private individual spaceflight customers. We'll hear from her what the company's success this past year has meant for the business, and how it envisions its product offerings evolving and growing in the future.

TC Sessions: Space 2021 takes place on December 14-15. The countdown is on, and your time is running out. Buy your pass before December 3, and you’ll save $100.

https://tcprotectedembed.com/protected-iframe/054de807d08247a54a95307c1ca7ea3f ( function() { var func = function() { var iframe = document.getElementById('wpcom-iframe-054de807d08247a54a95307c1ca7ea3f') if ( iframe ) { iframe.onload = function() { iframe.contentWindow.postMessage( { 'msg_type': 'poll_size', 'frame_id': 'wpcom-iframe-054de807d08247a54a95307c1ca7ea3f' }, "https:\/\/tcprotectedembed.com" ); } } // Autosize iframe var funcSizeResponse = function( e ) { var origin = document.createElement( 'a' ); origin.href = e.origin; // Verify message origin if ( 'tcprotectedembed.com' !== origin.host ) return; // Verify message is in a format we expect if ( 'object' !== typeof e.data || undefined === e.data.msg_type ) return; switch ( e.data.msg_type ) { case 'poll_size:response': var iframe = document.getElementById( e.data._request.frame_id ); if ( iframe && '' === iframe.width ) iframe.width = '100%'; if ( iframe && '' === iframe.height ) iframe.height = parseInt( e.data.height ); return; default: return; } } if ( 'function' === typeof window.addEventListener ) { window.addEventListener( 'message', funcSizeResponse, false ); } else if ( 'function' === typeof window.attachEvent ) { window.attachEvent( 'onmessage', funcSizeResponse ); } } if (document.readyState === 'complete') { func.apply(); /* compat for infinite scroll */ } else if ( document.addEventListener ) { document.addEventListener( 'DOMContentLoaded', func, false ); } else if ( document.attachEvent ) { document.attachEvent( 'onreadystatechange', func ); } } )();