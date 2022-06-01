U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,101.23
    -30.92 (-0.75%)
     

  • Dow 30

    32,813.23
    -176.89 (-0.54%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    11,994.46
    -86.93 (-0.72%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,854.82
    -9.22 (-0.49%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    114.75
    +0.08 (+0.07%)
     

  • Gold

    1,850.30
    +1.90 (+0.10%)
     

  • Silver

    21.88
    +0.19 (+0.86%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0656
    -0.0080 (-0.75%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.9310
    +0.0870 (+3.06%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2492
    -0.0110 (-0.87%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    130.1600
    +1.4840 (+1.15%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    29,510.76
    -2,214.72 (-6.98%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    640.67
    -43.54 (-6.36%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,532.95
    -74.71 (-0.98%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,457.89
    +178.09 (+0.65%)
     

BLUE OWL CAPITAL ANNOUNCES LAUNCH OF SECONDARY OFFERING OF CLASS A COMMON SHARES

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·4 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • OWL
  • OWL-WS

NEW YORK, June 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Blue Owl Capital Inc. (the "Company" or "Blue Owl Capital") (NYSE:OWL) announced today that NBSH Blue Investments II, LLC (the "Selling Stockholder"), intends to offer in an underwritten public offering 10,698,180 shares of the Company's Class A common stock (the "Offering"). The underwriters will have a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional 1,604,727 shares from the Selling Stockholder. The Offering consists entirely of secondary shares to be sold by the Selling Stockholder.  The Company will not receive any of the proceeds from the shares sold in the Offering.

BofA Securities and Citigroup are acting as joint bookrunning managers for the Offering.

A registration statement (including a prospectus) relating to the Class A common stock was initially filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC") on June 17, 2021, which was declared effective on August 2, 2021 and amended by Post-Effective Amendment No. 1 filed on April 21, 2022, which was declared effective on May 2, 2022 (together with all supplements, the "Prospectus"). A copy of the preliminary prospectus supplement relating to the Offering was filed with the SEC on June 1, 2022. The Offering will be made only by means of a prospectus supplement and the accompanying Prospectus. Before you invest, you should read the registration statement, prospectus and prospectus supplement the Company has made available with the SEC for information about the Company and the Offering.  You may obtain these documents free of charge by visiting EDGAR on the SEC website at www.sec.gov. Alternatively, copies of the Prospectus and preliminary prospectus supplement may be obtained from the office of BofA Securities, Attention: Prospectus Department, NC1-004-03-43, 200 North College Street, 3rd floor, Charlotte, NC 28255-0001 or via e-mail at dg.prospectus_requests@bofa.com, or the office of  Citigroup Global Markets Inc., Attention: Prospectus Department, c/o Broadridge Financial Solutions, 1155 Long Island Avenue, Edgewood, NY 11717, via telephone: (800) 831-9146.

This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy these Class A common shares, nor shall there be any sale of these Class A common shares in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or jurisdiction.

About Blue Owl Capital

Blue Owl is a global alternative asset manager with $102.0 billion of assets under management as of March 31, 2022. Anchored by a strong permanent capital base, the firm deploys private capital across Direct Lending, GP Capital Solutions and Real Estate strategies on behalf of Institutional and Private Wealth clients. Blue Owl's flexible, consultative approach helps position the firm as a partner of choice for businesses seeking capital solutions to support their sustained growth. The firm's management team is comprised of seasoned investment professionals with more than 25 years of experience building alternative investment businesses. Blue Owl employs over 400 people across 10 offices globally.

Forward-Looking Statements

Statements included herein may constitute "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, which relate to future events or the Company's future performance or financial condition. When used in this press release, the words "estimates," "projected," "expects," "anticipates," "forecasts," "plans," "intends," "believes," "seeks," "may," "will," "would," "should," "future," "propose," "target," "goal," "objective," "outlook" and variations of these words or similar expressions (or the negative versions of such words or expressions) are intended to identify forward-looking statements. These statements are not guarantees of future performance, condition or results and involve a number of risks, assumptions and uncertainties. Actual results may differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements as a result of a number of factors, including those described from time to time in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Any such forward-looking statements are made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions available under applicable securities laws and speak only as of the date of this press release. Blue Owl Capital undertakes no duty to update any forward-looking statements made herein.

Investor Contact
Ann Dai
Head of Investor Relations
owlir@blueowl.com

Media Contact
Prosek Partners
David Wells / Nick Theccanat
Pro-blueowl@prosek.com

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/blue-owl-capital-announces-launch-of-secondary-offering-of-class-a-common-shares-301559573.html

SOURCE Blue Owl Capital Inc.

Recommended Stories

  • Why Bitcoin, Coinbase, and Silvergate Capital Are Falling Today

    Over the last 24 hours, the price of the world's largest cryptocurrency, Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC), had fallen roughly 5% as of 12:55 p.m. ET today. Meanwhile, shares of the large crypto exchange Coinbase Global (NASDAQ: COIN) traded more than 12% lower, while crypto bank Silvergate Capital (NYSE: SI) was down nearly 10%. Bitcoin rebounded over the weekend and early this week, with some investors eying a potential bottom.

  • Why Nio Stock Jumped 9% Early Today

    Nio (NYSE: NIO) stock surged this morning and had shot up 8.9% as of 10 a.m. ET as investors lapped up the latest delivery numbers from the electric vehicle (EV) maker, which seem to put to rest some of the market's major concerns. This morning, Nio reported it delivered 7,024 EVs in May, which was up 38% from April and just about 5% year over year. Nio confirmed its production picked up pace in May after a shutdown, and said it plans to ramp up production and deliveries even further in June.

  • Why Lithium Americas Stock Crashed Today

    Despite being not yet operational, and having no revenue to its name (much less profits), Lithium Americas stock has had a terrific run as investors bid up lithium assets in anticipation of booming demand for the metal, which is used to make the batteries that power electric vehicles. With lithium currently priced at $60,000 a ton, Goldman sees that slipping 10% to $54,000 later this year -- a pothole that precedes a bigger fall off a cliff. By next year, the banker believes, lithium prices will average just $16,000, a staggering 73% decline from present-day prices.

  • ‘It is like watching a plane crash’ — Michael Burry thinks the market has plenty of room to plunge. But he finally sees value in these 4 stocks

    Burry’s not bullish. But he’s beginning to nibble.

  • Why Digital Turbine Stock Plunged Today

    The share price took a hit after management offered soft revenue guidance and made changes to the company's financial reporting.

  • Amazon's Stock Split Is Almost Here, but This Tiny Nasdaq Stock Is Stealing the Show Wednesday

    The stock market remained volatile on Wednesday, and the Nasdaq Composite (NASDAQINDEX: ^IXIC) wasn't able to escape the downward pressure. After rising near the open, the Nasdaq was down nearly 1% as of 1 p.m. ET. Amazon.com (NASDAQ: AMZN) rose as investors look forward to the completion of its long-anticipated stock split later this week.

  • China stocks gain, Amazon approves 20-for-1 stock split, bitcoin rallies

    Yahoo Finance Live looks at several stocks tied to leading industry stories, including how Chinese stocks are recovering from China's COVID lockdowns.

  • This Steel Giant Has a Plan for Inflation

    Having built itself into a major North American steel player, Cleveland-Cliffs is ready for this massive headwind.

  • 3 Warren Buffett Stocks to Buy Hand Over Fist in June

    Although there are a lot of successful strategies to make money on Wall Street, riding Warren Buffett's coattails has, arguably, been one of the most profitable for the past 57 years. Since the Oracle of Omaha, as Buffett has come to be known, became CEO of conglomerate Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE: BRK.A)(NYSE: BRK.B) in 1965, he's overseen the creation of close to $695 billion for his company's shareholders, and has led Berkshire's Class A shares (BRK.A) to an annual average return of 20.1%. In other words, when Warren Buffett buys shares of a publicly traded company, Wall Street and investors rightly take notice.

  • 5 large companies that will emerge from the tech wreck as even more fearsome

    Technology companies that provide a real value for the economy will stand apart from those that benefited from pandemic-era hype.

  • Nasdaq Bear Market: 3 Brand-Name Stocks You'll Regret Not Buying on the Dip

    While the blue-chip-heavy Dow Jones Industrial Average is down 11% from its all-time high, the growth-tilted Nasdaq Composite is officially in a bear market, having fallen 27% from its previous high. Adding some growth stocks to your nest egg can grow your money a little faster over time. Three Motley Fool contributors recently selected three top stocks that could rebound strongly once the dust clears.

  • Jeremy Grantham warns the S&P 500 will ‘likely’ plunge another 40% minimum — here are 3 shockproof stocks in his portfolio to help limit the pain

    Grantham remains ultra bearish. But this trio may offer some protection.

  • Amazon Stock Extends Gains Into 20-For-1 Split Slated For Friday

    Amazon shares moved higher Wednesday, potentially extending their recent winning streak to a sixth consecutive session, ahead of an end-of-week stock split for the world's biggest online retailer. Amazon said shareholders approved the 20-for-1 split, which was first made public in March, in a Securities and Exchange Commission filing last Friday. Amazon said shareholders of record on May 24 will receive 19 extra shares of the group for each one held.

  • Micron Technology, Inc.'s (NASDAQ:MU) Fundamentals Look Pretty Strong: Could The Market Be Wrong About The Stock?

    With its stock down 21% over the past three months, it is easy to disregard Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU). But if you...

  • Stocks slide to start June after data impresses, Dimon warns

    U.S stocks decline on Wednesday as Wall Street entered a fresh month of trading.

  • 3 High-Yielding Dividend Stocks That Are Trading Below Their Book Values

    These stocks are incredibly cheap, and aren't as risky as their low multiples suggest they might be.

  • Dimon says brace for U.S. economic 'hurricane' due to inflation

    Jamie Dimon, Chairman and Chief Executive of JPMorgan Chase & Co described the challenges facing the U.S. economy akin to an "hurricane" down the road and urged the Federal Reserve to take forceful measures to avoid tipping the world's biggest economy into a recession. Dimon's comments come a day after President Joe Biden met with Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell to discuss inflation, which is hovering at 40-year highs. "It's a hurricane," Dimon told a banking conference, adding that the current situation is unprecedented.

  • Google investors shoot down racial-equity audit while approving stock split

    Alphabet Inc. investors rejected 17 shareholder proposals at the Google parent company's annual meeting Wednesday, including a racial-equity audit, but approved a company proposal to increase the share count that will allow for a planned stock split.

  • Aurora Cannabis Inc. Closes Previously Announced Bought Deal Financing

    Aurora Cannabis Inc. ("Aurora" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: ACB) (TSX: ACB), the Canadian company defining the future of cannabinoids worldwide, has announced today the closing of its previously announced bought deal offering of units of the Company (the "Units") for gross proceeds of approximately US$172.5 million (the "Offering"). The Company sold approximately 70.4 million Units at a price of US$2.45 per Unit, including approximately 9.2 million Units sold pursuant to the exercise in full of th

  • Why Airline Stocks Are Losing Altitude Today

    What happened Airline stocks started Wednesday on an up note, fueled by positive commentary from Delta Air Lines (NYSE: DAL). But a grim forecast from JPMorgan Chase CEO Jamie Dimon gave rise to fresh recession fears, causing shares of Delta, American Airlines Group (NASDAQ: AAL), United Airlines Holdings (NASDAQ: UAL), and JetBlue Airways (NASDAQ: JBLU) to all trade down 5% or more.