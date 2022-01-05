U.S. markets open in 38 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,780.25
    -4.00 (-0.08%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    36,663.00
    -12.00 (-0.03%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    16,210.00
    -65.75 (-0.40%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,264.60
    -1.90 (-0.08%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    77.69
    +0.70 (+0.91%)
     

  • Gold

    1,825.60
    +11.00 (+0.61%)
     

  • Silver

    23.21
    +0.15 (+0.67%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1329
    +0.0040 (+0.35%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.6580
    -0.0100 (-0.60%)
     

  • Vix

    17.09
    +0.49 (+2.95%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3555
    +0.0028 (+0.20%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    115.7740
    -0.3520 (-0.30%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    46,358.95
    -484.98 (-1.04%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,182.66
    +11.31 (+0.97%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,520.00
    +14.85 (+0.20%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    29,332.16
    +30.37 (+0.10%)
     

Blue Owl Capital Hires Madeleine Sinclair as Head of North American Distribution

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·3 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

Former BlackRock Head of iShares Canada Will Expand Development of Blue Owl's Wealth Management Business Across U.S. and Canada

NEW YORK, Jan. 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Blue Owl Capital Inc. ("Blue Owl") (NYSE: OWL), a leading alternative asset manager, has hired Madeleine Sinclair as Managing Director and Head of North American Distribution, effective January 3, 2022. In this newly created role, Sinclair will spearhead the expansion of the Company's private wealth management business across both U.S. and Canadian markets.

Blue Owl Logo (PRNewsfoto/Blue Owl Capital)
Blue Owl Logo (PRNewsfoto/Blue Owl Capital)

"We are excited to welcome Madeleine, who brings two decades of sales and management experience in private wealth distribution," said Derek O'Leary, CEO of Blue Owl Securities. "Her expertise will be instrumental in accelerating the growth of Blue Owl's private wealth business and comes at a time when we are experiencing exponential investor demand for our products and alternative expertise."

Blue Owl's private wealth management business is focused on providing high net worth investors access to the same alternative investment solutions as its institutional client base. With well-established and growing relationships across 85 private wealth management platforms, including several of the largest platforms in North America, Blue Owl is well positioned to continue its market leading momentum. Sinclair will join a global team comprised of professionals in the U.S., Canada, Europe, and Asia. Driven to develop and launch innovative alternative solutions for clients, Blue Owl intends to multiply its $6 billion in capital commitments (as of September 2021) with private wealth clients.

"I am thrilled to join Blue Owl to expand the company's private wealth distribution in the United States and Canada," said Sinclair. "This is a fast-growing and dynamic firm with a strong track-record of providing innovative capital solutions to sophisticated investors. I believe we can continue to leverage this expertise and provide compelling alternative investment products geared towards private wealth investors and advisors."

Sinclair previously spent 19 years at BlackRock, most recently serving as Head of iShares Canada. In this role, she was a member of the Americas Executive Committee and oversaw institutional and private wealth distribution, product development, and capital markets. Prior to that, she served as Head of iShares Sales within BlackRock's U.S. Wealth Advisory business, where she led the design of a strategy to grow the portfolio adoption of fixed income, ESG, and factor ETFs with advisors. She has a proven track record for building client partnerships and inspiring high performing teams. During her leadership tenure, the iShares channel consistently drove industry leading results and contributed to the multitrillion-dollar growth of ETFs.

Sinclair holds an MBA from NYU Stern and a BA from DePauw University. She is also on the Board of Directors for 10,000 Degrees, a nationally recognized leader in supporting college success, which empowers students from low-income backgrounds to make a transformative impact on their lives, families and communities.

ABOUT BLUE OWL
Blue Owl is a global alternative asset manager with $82.9* billion in assets under management as of September 30, 2021. Anchored by a strong permanent capital base, the firm deploys private capital across Direct Lending, GP Solutions and Real Estate strategies on behalf of Institutional and Private Wealth clients. Blue Owl's flexible, consultative approach helps position the firm as a partner of choice for businesses seeking capital solutions to support their sustained growth. The firm's management team is comprised of seasoned investment professionals with more than 25 years of experience building alternative investment businesses. Blue Owl employs over 350 people across 10 offices globally. For more information, please visit us at www.blueowl.com.

*Proforma as of 9/30/21 to include AUM attributable to Oak Street which became a Blue Owl Company on 12/29/21.

Investor Contact
Ann Dai
Head of Investor Relations
owlir@blueowl.com

Media Contact
Prosek Partners
David Wells / Nick Theccanat
Pro-blueowl@prosek.com

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/blue-owl-capital-hires-madeleine-sinclair-as-head-of-north-american-distribution-301453933.html

SOURCE Blue Owl Capital

Recommended Stories

  • Warren Buffett is ready to ride out 2022 with these dividend stocks — 3 picks to help you prioritize safety this year

    The majority of Berkshire Hathaway’s holdings are now dividend stocks.

  • Will Novavax Stock Hit $300 in 2022?

    This year could be a big one for Novavax (NASDAQ: NVAX). The biotech company fell behind in the coronavirus vaccine race last year. Novavax just completed its data submission to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA).

  • Why Hubspot, Shopify, and Snowflake All Sank on Tuesday

    A general rotation out of growth stocks and into value stocks is propelling a round of profit-taking in these long-term winners.

  • Charlie Munger’s Firm Doubles Down on Alibaba Investment. Again.

    Daily Journal, chaired by Berkshire Hathaway’s Charlie Munger, doubled its investment in Alibaba in the fourth quarter, a period when shares fell 20%.

  • 'China is uninvestable,' says Bond king Jeffrey Gundlach

    DoubleLine founder Jeffrey Gundlach sends a warning to those looking to put money to work in China.

  • Better Buy: General Electric vs. Honeywell

    General Electric (NYSE: GE) and Honeywell (NASDAQ: HON) had a disappointing 2021 and underperformed the S&P 500. Then again, the list of companies with heavy exposure to commercial aviation in the midst of a global pandemic that beat the market was pretty short.

  • 5 Top Dividend Kings to Buy in 2022 and Hold Forever

    Dividend Kings are companies that are part of the S&P 500 index and have increased their annual payouts to shareholders annually for at least 50 years. Providing a half-century of annual payout growth signals that a company has a relatively strong underlying business and has been able to survive and thrive through big changes and shakeups along the way. If you're seeking companies that can reliably increase their dividend payouts, read on for a look at five top Dividend King stocks to buy in 2022 and hold for the long term.

  • AT&T exceeds HBO Max subscriber outlook

    Shares of AT&T Inc. are up about 1% in premarket trading Wednesday after the telecommunications company offered some fourth-quarter metrics ahead of an investor conference.

  • Why Cloudflare Stock Plummeted Today

    Shares of Cloudflare (NYSE: NET) sank 8.9% on Tuesday. The tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite index ended the day's trading session down roughly 1.3%, and Cloudflare ranked among the day's biggest large-cap technology losers. The Federal Reserve has also recently indicated that it will significantly cut back on bond purchases in the near future and that it will potentially raise interest rates three times this year, which generally points to a less-favorable backdrop for growth stocks and could lead to more volatility in the near term.

  • Why CrowdStrike Stock Fell Today

    Shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: CRWD), a cybersecurity company, tumbled again today on no company-specific news. Rather, the tech stock likely fell as U.S. Treasury yields rose today, which put pressure on growth stocks. Crowdstrike's stock was down by 4.8% as of 3:46 p.m. ET.

  • Short Seller Who Bet Against Wirecard Wagers Tesla Is Overpriced

    (Bloomberg) -- Fraser Perring, the short seller who accused Wirecard AG of fraud years before the German payment processing company’s collapse, is betting Tesla Inc.’s stratospheric valuation will come back down to earth.Most Read from BloombergU.S. Logs Record 1 Million Virus Cases With Data DelayWHO Downplays Threat of Covid-19 Variant Found in FranceOmicron Cases Are Hitting Highs, But New Data Put End in SightHong Kong Scraps Flights, Shuts Bars, Gyms on Omicron ThreatHow Safe Is Flying With

  • 2 Growth Stocks Down 65% to 77% That Could Soar in 2022, According to Wall Street

    Volatile technology stocks aren't for the fainthearted, but they could deliver big rewards for investors as part of a balanced portfolio.

  • Stock market news live updates: Stock futures dip, tech shares add to losses

    U.S. stock futures pointed to a lower open Wednesday morning to extend a decline in technology shares during the prior trading day.

  • $5,000 Invested in These 3 Stocks Could Make You Rich Over the Next 20 Years

    Starting rich isn't a requirement to become rich from investments in the stock market. A simple $5,000 stock purchase in the right company can be all that it takes -- if it's the right company. Twenty years ago, it wasn't obvious to everyone that Amazon would become the company is it before it became, well, Amazon.

  • Beyond Meat Stock Is Climbing Because ‘Beyond Fried Chicken’ Is Coming to KFC

    Beyond Meat said its plant-based fried chicken product is coming to KFC locations in the U.S. next week. Beyond Meat (ticker: BYND) and KFC said in a joint news release Tuesday that the plant-based fried chicken, called Beyond Fried Chicken, will be available at U.S. KFC locations on Monday. “We couldn’t be prouder to partner with KFC to offer a best-in-class product that not only delivers the delicious experience consumers expect from this iconic chain, but also provides the added benefits of plant-based meat,” Beyond Meat CEO Ethan Brown said in the news release.

  • Ford Stock Beat Tesla Last Year. Here’s What It Will Do Next.

    Ford stock is on a tear. After rocketing in 2021, and a big start to 2022, here's what could happen next.

  • 3 Reasons to Sell AMD in 2022

    Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ: AMD) stock has crushed the broader market in the past three years due to rapid growth in the company's revenue and earnings. AMD's performance has been fueled by market share gains against bigger rivals such as Intel (NASDAQ: INTC) and its presence in popular products like Sony's (NYSE: SONY) PlayStation and Microsoft's (NASDAQ: MSFT) Xbox consoles. It won't be surprising to see AMD sustain its impressive momentum in 2022 and remain a top growth stock thanks to the catalysts it is sitting on.

  • 7 Stocks That Could Make You Richer in 2022

    Do you make New Year's resolutions? Of course, the toughest part of making New Year's resolutions is actually achieving them. Devon Energy (NYSE: DVN) shares don't have to go up at all to make you plenty of money this year.

  • Want to be Uncle Sam's landlord? Earn up to 8.7% yield with these REITs that rent to the US government

    We all pay taxes, so why not get some money back?

  • Why Zoom Video Communications, Zscaler, and Just Eat Takeaway.com Fell Hard Today

    "Stay at home" growth stocks suffered amid rising bond yields, high oil prices, and optimism about the duration of the omicron surge.