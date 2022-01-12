U.S. markets open in 39 minutes

Blue Owl Capital Hires Marc Pillemer as Managing Director

Former Executive at Blackstone Strategic Capital Group to Bolster and Further Scale Dyal Capital's GP Solutions Business

NEW YORK, Jan. 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Blue Owl Capital Inc. ("Blue Owl") (NYSE: OWL), a leading alternative asset manager, has hired Marc Pillemer as Managing Director, effective January 3, 2022. Pillemer joins Blue Owl's Dyal Capital division, which seeks to acquire minority equity stakes in and provide financing to established alternative asset managers. Pillemer will report to Michael Rees, Blue Owl's Co-Founder and Co-President and Head of Blue Owl's Dyal Capital division.

Blue Owl Logo (PRNewsfoto/Blue Owl Capital)
Blue Owl Logo (PRNewsfoto/Blue Owl Capital)

"We are thrilled to welcome Marc, who has an unparalleled understanding and extensive experience within the alternative asset management industry," said Michael Rees. "Specifically, his long track-record of evaluating investments and expanding GP platform strategic capabilities will prove invaluable as we continue to scale Dyal's GP Solutions business to better meet the growing demand for growth capital across the alternatives space."

Pillemer previously spent seven years at Blackstone's Strategic Capital Group (BSCG) which acquires equity stakes in hedge funds and private equity firms. In this role, Pillemer acted in a leadership position on the Investment Team responsible for sourcing, negotiating, and executing transactions and managing relationships with BSCG's partner GPs. He also served as a member of the Investment Committees for Blackstone Strategic Capital Holdings funds. In addition, Pillemer served as the Head of BSCG's Strategic Support team, advising BSCG's partner GPs on all facets of their business.

Prior to Blackstone, Pillemer spent fourteen years at Goldman Sachs & Co, where he served as a Managing Director in the Financial Institutions Group within the Investment Banking Division, advising alternative asset managers on M&A and capital raising transactions, and on strategic initiatives. Earlier in his career at Goldman, Pillemer served in various roles in the bank's Investment Management and Securities divisions. Pillemer holds a Bachelor of Commerce (Actuarial Studies and Finance) from Macquarie University in Sydney, Australia.

"I am excited to join Blue Owl at this critical juncture when the appetite for private markets capital solutions is just getting started and has so much momentum," said Pillemer. "Blue Owl has established itself as a market leader in GP stakes, and I look forward to leveraging my experience within the alternatives space to expand the Dyal GP Solutions business going forward."

ABOUT BLUE OWL
Blue Owl is a global alternative asset manager with $82.9* billion in assets under management as of September 30, 2021. Anchored by a strong permanent capital base, the firm deploys private capital across Direct Lending, GP Solutions and Real Estate strategies on behalf of Institutional and Private Wealth clients. Blue Owl's flexible, consultative approach helps position the firm as a partner of choice for businesses seeking capital solutions to support their sustained growth. The firm's management team is comprised of seasoned investment professionals with more than 25 years of experience building alternative investment businesses. Blue Owl employs over 350 people across 10 offices globally. For more information, please visit us at www.blueowl.com.

*Proforma as of 9/30/21 to include AUM attributable to Oak Street which became a Blue Owl Company on 12/29/21.

Investor Contact
Ann Dai
Head of Investor Relations
owlir@blueowl.com

Media Contact
Prosek Partners
David Wells / Nick Theccanat
Pro-blueowl@prosek.com

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/blue-owl-capital-hires-marc-pillemer-as-managing-director-301458889.html

SOURCE Blue Owl Capital

