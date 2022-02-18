U.S. markets closed

Blue Owl Capital Hires Pak-Seng Lai as Head of Private Wealth Distribution in APAC

·3 min read
In this article:
  • OWL
  • OWL-WS

Former UBS Managing Director to Accelerate Growth of Blue Owl's Private Wealth Business in Region

NEW YORK, Feb. 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Blue Owl Capital Inc. ("Blue Owl") (NYSE: OWL), a leading alternative asset manager, has hired Pak-Seng Lai as Managing Director and Head of Private Wealth Distribution in APAC. Lai joined in January. In this role, Lai will spearhead the expansion of Blue Owl's private wealth business across APAC markets. Lai will be located in the firm's Hong Kong office and will report to Blue Owl Securities CEO Derek O'Leary.

Blue Owl Logo
Blue Owl Logo

"Pak-Seng brings over two decades of experience fundraising and constructing portfolios in global private markets," said O'Leary. "Asia has a growing demographic of high-net worth investors looking for access to alternative investments, and Pak-Seng's deep-expertise in the region will be invaluable in helping our private wealth business meet that demand."

Blue Owl's private wealth business is focused on providing high-net worth individuals access to the same market-leading products it offers institutional clients. The business has well established relationships with over 85 private wealth management platforms, positioning the firm well to accelerate growth of the business with its push into Asia.

"I am excited to join Blue Owl and help bring its private wealth business to the APAC region," said Lai. "Blue Owl has entrenched itself in the fast-growing market of alternatives and has a reputation for providing innovative capital solutions to sophisticated investors. Recently, the demand for alternative products globally has significantly increased and I believe Blue Owl is well positioned to provide access to these solutions for private wealth investors and advisors."

Previously, Lai was Head of Private Markets for Asia Pacific at UBS AG where he advised on private equity investments and portfolio construction for the firm in the region. Prior to UBS, Lai held various management positions at global alternative asset managers including HQ Capital and Schroder Adveq. He also held positions at private equity firms 3W Partners Capital, Vision Knight Capital and Transpac Capital.

In December 2021, Blue Owl acquired Hong Kong-based Ascentium to further establish its presence in APAC. The firm plans to expand its team to around 20 by the end of the second quarter.

About Blue Owl Capital Inc.

Blue Owl is a global alternative asset manager with $94.5 billion in assets under management as of December 31, 2021. Anchored by a strong permanent capital base, the firm deploys private capital across Direct Lending, GP Solutions and Real Estate strategies on behalf of Institutional and Private Wealth clients. Blue Owl's flexible, consultative approach helps position the firm as a partner of choice for businesses seeking capital solutions to support their sustained growth. The firm's management team is comprised of seasoned investment professionals with more than 25 years of experience building alternative investment businesses. Blue Owl employs over 350 people across nine offices globally. For more information, please visit us at www.blueowl.com.

Investor Contact
Ann Dai
Head of Investor Relations
Blueowlir@blueowl.com

Media Contact
Prosek Partners
David Wells / Nick Theccanat
Pro-blueowl@prosek.com

SOURCE Blue Owl Capital

