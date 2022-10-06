U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    3,744.52
    -38.76 (-1.02%)
     

  • Dow 30

    29,926.94
    -346.93 (-1.15%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    11,073.31
    -75.33 (-0.68%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,752.51
    -10.18 (-0.58%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    88.88
    +1.12 (+1.28%)
     

  • Gold

    1,721.40
    +0.60 (+0.03%)
     

  • Silver

    20.70
    +0.16 (+0.78%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    0.9795
    -0.0089 (-0.90%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.8260
    +0.0670 (+1.78%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1167
    -0.0155 (-1.37%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    145.1240
    +0.5140 (+0.36%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    20,043.96
    -61.54 (-0.31%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    456.11
    -7.01 (-1.51%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    6,997.27
    -55.35 (-0.78%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,311.30
    +190.80 (+0.70%)
     

Blue Owl Capital Inc. to Announce Third Quarter 2022 Results

·3 min read

NEW YORK, Oct. 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Blue Owl Capital Inc. (NYSE: OWL) ("Blue Owl") today announced it will release its financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2022 on Friday, November 4, 2022 before market open. Blue Owl invites all interested persons to its webcast / conference call at 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time on November 4 to discuss its results.

Blue Owl Logo (PRNewsfoto/Blue Owl Capital)
Blue Owl Logo (PRNewsfoto/Blue Owl Capital)

Conference Call Information:

The conference call will be broadcast live on the Investor Resources section of Blue Owl's website at www.blueowl.com.

Participants are also invited to access the conference call by dialing one of the following numbers:

Domestic (Toll Free): +1 (888) 330-2454
International: +1 (240) 789-2714
Conference ID: 4153114

All callers will need to enter the Conference ID followed by the # sign and reference "Blue Owl Capital" once connected with the operator. All callers are asked to dial in 10-15 minutes prior to the call so that name and company information can be collected.

Replay Information:

An archived replay will be available for 14 days via a webcast link located on the Investor Resources section of Blue Owl's website, and via the dial-in numbers listed below:

Domestic (Toll Free): +1 (800) 770-2030
International: +1 (647) 362-9199
Conference ID: 4153114

About Blue Owl Capital Inc.

Blue Owl is a global alternative asset manager with $119.1 billion of assets under management as of June 30, 2022. Anchored by a strong permanent capital base, the firm deploys private capital across Direct Lending, GP Capital Solutions and Real Estate strategies on behalf of Institutional and Private Wealth clients. Blue Owl's flexible, consultative approach helps position the firm as a partner of choice for businesses seeking capital solutions to support their sustained growth. The firm's management team is comprised of seasoned investment professionals with more than 30 years of experience building alternative investment businesses. Blue Owl employs over 450 people across 10 offices globally. For more information, please visit us at www.blueowl.com.

Certain statements made in this presentation are "forward looking statements" within the meaning of the "safe harbor" provisions of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. When used in this press release, the words "estimates," "projected," "expects," "anticipates," "forecasts," "plans," "intends," "believes," "seeks," "may," "will," "would," "should," "future," "propose," "target," "goal," "objective," "outlook" and variations of these words or similar expressions (or the negative versions of such words or expressions) are intended to identify forward-looking statements.

These forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance, conditions or results, and involve a number of known and unknown risks, uncertainties, assumptions and other important factors, many of which are outside Blue Owl's control, that could cause actual results or outcomes to differ materially from those discussed in the forward-looking statements.

Important factors, among others, that may affect actual results or outcomes include the inability to recognize the anticipated benefits of acquisitions; costs related to acquisitions; the inability to maintain the listing of Blue Owl's shares on the New York Stock Exchange ("NYSE"); Blue Owl's ability to manage growth; Blue Owl's ability to execute its business plan and meet its projections; potential litigation involving Blue Owl; changes in applicable laws or regulations; the possibility that Blue Owl may be adversely affected by other economic, business, geopolitical and competitive factors; and the impact of the continuing COVID-19 pandemic on Blue Owl's business.

Investor Contact:

Ann Dai
+1 (212) 651-4719
blueowlir@blueowl.com

Media Contact:

Prosek Partners
David Wells / Nick Theccanat
pro-blueowl@prosek.com

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/blue-owl-capital-inc-to-announce-third-quarter-2022-results-301643162.html

SOURCE Blue Owl Capital

Recommended Stories

  • Why Ford, Tesla, and Nio Stocks Fell Today

    Tic-tac-toe, three in a row, shares of Ford Motor Company (NYSE: F), Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA), and Nio (NYSE: NIO) are down 2%, 1.9%, and 5.9%, respectively. In the case of electric vehicle (EV) specialists Tesla and Nio, it's basically Wall Street to blame for today's declines. Granted, yesterday's announcement that Elon Musk has apparently decided he will buy Twitter after all is probably still having an effect on Tesla stock -- but there's new news, too.

  • Stocks slump ahead of the close, cannabis stocks jump on President Biden's marijuana pardons

    Most stocks slumped heading into the close aside from the cannabis sector, which surged on news of President Biden pardoning all prior federal offenses for simple marijuana possession.

  • Lumen (LUMN) Completes Sale of ILEC Business to Brightspeed

    Lumen (LUMN) closes the sale of ILEC business in 20 states to Brightspeed.

  • These 3 Oil Stocks Are Wildly Undervalued as Crude Surges Toward $90 a Barrel

    Oil prices have been all over the place this year. WTI, the primary U.S. oil price benchmark, started 2022 at around $75 a barrel before rocketing over $120 a barrel following Russia's invasion of Ukraine. The move could keep a floor under crude prices and potentially push them higher depending on demand and other supplies.

  • Why Scotts Miracle-Gro Stock Was Withering Today

    As of mid-afternoon trading on Wednesday, Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE: SMG) stock was doing the opposite of growing. On news of a payout for one of the agricultural and cannabis cultivation retailer's departed executives, investors were trading the shares down by over 4%. After market hours Tuesday, Scotts Miracle-Gro detailed in a regulatory filing the pay package it's doling out to former CFO Cory Miller.

  • Why Upstart Rallied Today

    Shares of artificial intelligence (AI)-based lending platform Upstart Holdings (NASDAQ: UPST) rallied 5.3% on Thursday, as of 1:44 p.m. ET. The beaten-down fintech stock has fallen some 95% from all-time highs posted last year; however, with a lot of fear baked into the stock already, the stock is in rally mode as investors look for a path to recovery. Upstart is a financially sensitive stock, and investors seemed to take heart in some economic data this week that indicated inflation may be softening.

  • What the Smartest Investors Know About Carnival Stock

    Cruise line Carnival (NYSE: CCL) has become a popular comeback story on Wall Street. COVID-19 did a lot of damage to tourism-focused companies like Carnival, which are just now getting their sea legs back under them. Carnival could hit the high seas at full capacity over the next several years.

  • Pinterest stock jumps on a Goldman Sachs upgrade

    Yahoo Finance Live anchors discuss the move in Pinterest stock after Goldman Sachs upgraded the stock.

  • Buy Verizon Stock for a Turnaround and Its Big Dividend, Says Analyst

    Oppenheimer analyst Timothy Horan upgraded Verizon stock to Outperform from Perform, citing its cheap valuation and attractive 6.6% dividend yield.

  • Top Marijuana Stocks on the Nasdaq for October 2022

    These are the marijuana stocks on the Nasdaq with the best value, fastest growth, and best performance for October 2022.

  • Oil price forecasts predict $110 per barrel amid OPEC+ production cut

    Yahoo Finance's Ines Ferre looks at how oil markets are performing amid news that OPEC+ is cutting its production.

  • 3 Stocks Savvy Investors Are Buying Hand Over Fist

    While the SPDR S&P Healthcare ETF is down 10% year to date, the SPDR S&P Biotech ETF has plummeted 29%. Investors should always keep the long-term potential of businesses in mind when investing in the stock market. Sunosi, purchased from Jazz Pharmaceuticals in May, has been Axsome's blockbuster drug.

  • 12 Best EV Stocks to Buy Now

    In this article, we discuss the 12 best EV stocks to buy now. If you want to see more stocks in this selection, check out the 5 Best EV Stocks to Buy Now. Countries around the world are pushing policies to fight climate change and reduce greenhouse gas emissions. Under the Inflation Reduction Act, the […]

  • Warren Buffett Is Getting a Helping Hand From a Surprising Source

    Warren Buffett has been making a bold bet on oil prices over the past year. While oil prices have cooled off on fears that we're about to enter a global recession, that slump has reversed recently thanks to OPEC.

  • Why Shares of Annaly and AGNC Were Falling Today

    Two of the most prominent mortgage real estate investment trusts (REITs), Annaly Capital Management (NYSE: NLY) and AGNC Investment (NASDAQ: AGNC), were down sharply during trading on Wednesday. Annaly Capital was down as much as 9% on the day at around noon ET, while AGNC fell as far as 9.7% on the day at around the same time. As both Annaly Capital and AGNC Investment are mortgage REITs, they were each negatively affected by the latest news from the housing industry.

  • 5 Stocks To Avoid Like The Plague When The Recession Starts

    Many S&P 500 investors are convinced a recession is on the way. And if it is, you'll want to know which stocks to avoid.

  • Top 20 Drug Companies in the World in 2022

    In this article, we will be taking a look at the top 20 drug companies in the world in 2022. To skip our detailed analysis, you can go directly to see the top 5 drug companies in the world in 2022. While major pharmaceutical companies have always been derided for considering profits over the well-being […]

  • Down 19%, This Top Dividend Stock Looks Set to Soar in the Coming Years

    With the market stumbling again over the last few weeks, shares of Enbridge (NYSE: ENB) have plunged 19% below their recent high. The sell-off has pushed the energy infrastructure giant's dividend yield up to 7%. Enbridge recently enhanced its ability to grow by making several value-enhancing moves.

  • The Fed's reverse repo use just hit a fresh record of $2.4 trillion — why that's one of the clearest 'bad signs' for the market

    The volatile market has investors playing it safe.

  • There's No Escaping Micron Technology, Inc.'s (NASDAQ:MU) Muted Earnings

    When close to half the companies in the United States have price-to-earnings ratios (or "P/E's") above 15x, you may...