Blue Owl Capital Inc. to Announce Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2021 Results

NEW YORK, Jan. 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Blue Owl Capital Inc. (NYSE: OWL) ("Blue Owl") today announced it will release its financial results for the fourth quarter and full year ended December 31, 2021 on Thursday, February 17, 2022 before market open. Blue Owl invites all interested persons to its webcast / conference call at 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time on February 17 to discuss its results.

Blue Owl Logo (PRNewsfoto/Blue Owl Capital)
Blue Owl Logo (PRNewsfoto/Blue Owl Capital)

Conference Call Information:

The conference call will be broadcast live on the Investor Resources section of Blue Owl's website at www.blueowl.com.

Participants are also invited to access the conference call by dialing one of the following numbers:

Domestic (Toll Free): +1 (833) 921-1672
International: +1 (236) 389-2673
Conference ID: 2145658

All callers will need to enter the Conference ID followed by the # sign and reference "Blue Owl Capital" once connected with the operator. All callers are asked to dial in 10-15 minutes prior to the call so that name and company information can be collected.

Replay Information:

An archived replay will be available for 14 days via a webcast link located on the Investor Resources section of Blue Owl's website, and via the dial-in numbers listed below:

Domestic (Toll Free): +1 (800) 585-8367
International: +1 (416) 621-4642
Conference ID: 2145658

About Blue Owl Capital Inc.

Blue Owl is a global alternative asset manager with $82.9* billion in assets under management as of September 30, 2021. Anchored by a strong permanent capital base, the firm deploys private capital across Direct Lending, GP Solutions and Real Estate strategies on behalf of Institutional and Private Wealth clients. Blue Owl's flexible, consultative approach helps position the firm as a partner of choice for businesses seeking capital solutions to support their sustained growth. The firm's management team is comprised of seasoned investment professionals with more than 25 years of experience building alternative investment businesses. Blue Owl employs over 350 people across 10 offices globally. For more information, please visit us at www.blueowl.com.

*Pro forma as of 9/30/21 to include AUM attributable to Oak Street which became a division of Blue Owl on December 29, 2021.

Certain statements made in this release are "forward looking statements" within the meaning of the "safe harbor" provisions of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. When used in this press release, the words "estimates," "projected," "expects," "anticipates," "forecasts," "plans," "intends," "believes," "seeks," "may," "will," "would," "should," "future," "propose," "target," "goal," "objective," "outlook" and variations of these words or similar expressions (or the negative versions of such words or expressions) are intended to identify forward-looking statements.

These forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance, conditions or results, and involve a number of known and unknown risks, uncertainties, assumptions and other important factors, many of which are outside Blue Owl's control, that could cause actual results or outcomes to differ materially from those discussed in the forward-looking statements.

Important factors, among others, that may affect actual results or outcomes include the inability to recognize the anticipated benefits of the recently completed business combination and other strategic acquisitions; costs related to the recently completed business combination; the inability to maintain the listing of Blue Owl's shares on the New York Stock Exchange ("NYSE"); Blue Owl's ability to manage growth; Blue Owl's ability to execute its business plan and meet its projections; potential litigation involving Blue Owl; changes in applicable laws or regulations; the possibility that Blue Owl may be adversely affected by other economic, business, and competitive factors; and the impact of the continuing COVID-19 pandemic on Blue Owl's business.

Investor Contact:

Ann Dai
+1 (212) 651-4719
blueowlir@blueowl.com

Media Contact:

Prosek Partners
David Wells / Josh Clarkson
pro-blueowl@prosek.com

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/blue-owl-capital-inc-to-announce-fourth-quarter-and-full-year-2021-results-301468011.html

SOURCE Blue Owl Capital

