Blue Ridge Bank Announces Its First Electric Vehicle Charging Station Installation

RICHMOND, Va., Sept. 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Blue Ridge Bank, N.A. (the "Bank"), the national bank subsidiary of Blue Ridge Bankshares, Inc. (NYSE American: BRBS), announces the installation of its first branch electric vehicle charging station, located at 11450 Robious Road, North Chesterfield, Virginia, 23235. Drivers can use the charging station to power up their electric vehicles, free of charge, while they do their banking or visit other local businesses.

(PRNewsfoto/Blue Ridge Bankshares, Inc.)
(PRNewsfoto/Blue Ridge Bankshares, Inc.)

"Blue Ridge Bank supports our local communities while embracing innovation," said Brian K. Plum, President and Chief Executive Officer of Blue Ridge Bank. "The new charging station at our Robious branch is not only an investment to help improve the quality of life in the community, but it also supports our desire to improve our environment in the communities we serve."

Blue Ridge Bank partnered with ChargePoint, the world's largest electric vehicle charging network, to install the ChargePoint dual output CT4021 charger. The bank is also participating in ChargePoint's Smart Charging Infrastructure Pilot Program (SCIP), which supports electric vehicle (EV) adoption in Virginia.

"Stewardship and sustainability are values we believe in," added Plum. "This announcement is the first small step of additional actions we will be taking around our efforts to be a catalyst for positive change while continuing to grow and enhance the way we improve the financial lives of our customers and communities."

"We are so excited about the leadership in building a cleaner world from Blue Ridge Bank and look forward to their success." Alleyn Harned, Director of Virginia Clean Cities said. "Transportation is 48% of Virginia's greenhouse gases, at 20 pounds a gallon of gasoline, and electric vehicles reduce emissions by 75% on today's grid and tailpipe emissions to zero. This is a major step forward for the region and adds meaningfully to charging locations in the Commonwealth."

Blue Ridge Bank is holding a ribbon cutting ceremony at the Bank's Robious Road branch beginning at 12:00 P.M. on September 28, 2021, to celebrate the installation of the charger and the Bank's commitment to clean energy. Virginia Clean Cities, a nonprofit organization that promotes air quality improvement, and the Chesterfield Chamber of Commerce will be in attendance along with other county representatives. The public is invited to attend.

About Blue Ridge Bank:

Blue Ridge Bank, N.A., is the wholly owned banking subsidiary of Blue Ridge Bankshares, Inc. Through its subsidiaries and affiliates, Blue Ridge Bank provides a wide range of financial services including retail and commercial banking, payroll, insurance, card payments, wholesale and retail mortgage lending, and government-guaranteed lending. Visit mybrb.bank to learn more.

About Virginia Clean Cities:

Virginia Clean Cities advances air quality improvement, economic opportunity, and energy security through deployment of alternative fuel vehicles and infrastructure, education programs, and other petroleum reduction activities. More information at www.vacleancities.org and www.driveelectricva.org.

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/blue-ridge-bank-announces-its-first-electric-vehicle-charging-station-installation-301383152.html

SOURCE Blue Ridge Bank, N.A.

