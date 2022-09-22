U.S. markets closed

Blue Ridge Construction Capital Acquires Matthews Sand and Gravel and Edge Aggregates, LLC

0
·2 min read

CHARLOTTE, N.C., Sept. 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Blue Ridge Construction Capital LLC ("BRCC"), in partnership with aggregate industry veteran Anthony Minshew, is pleased to announce the acquisitions of Matthews Sand and Gravel ("MSG") and Edge Aggregates, LLC ("Edge"). MSG, founded in 1963, is based in Smithfield, NC and is a leading supplier of asphalt sand and concrete sand to the Raleigh, NC construction market. Edge, founded in 2021 by Minshew, is based in Battleboro, NC and has quickly established itself as a high quality, reliable aggregate supplier to the Raleigh, NC concrete market. MSG and Edge have combined to form Matthews-Edge Sand ("Matthews-Edge" or the "Company") and will operate as one of the largest, high-quality suppliers of construction sand serving the Raleigh, NC market with approximately 30 years of sand reserves.

Anchored in the principals of "customer first," Matthews-Edge offers a leading combination of service and commitment to quality to its customers. BRCC Managing Partner and Co-Founder, Casey Rentch, commented, "We are thrilled to partner with Anthony Minshew in creating one of the preeminent aggregate suppliers in the Carolinas. Both MSG and Edge were family-owned business that individually were great companies, but together create a Raleigh market leader with uniquely attractive operating and financial attributes."

Anthony Minshew added, "These high-quality businesses are a perfect fit together, and our customers are thrilled with the added production and service capability. I look forward to leading the combined organization."

Ben Hughes, Partner and Co-Founder of BRCC, stated, "This transaction represents a great opportunity for BRCC to leverage our deep building products and construction aggregates expertise. To better serve the Matthews-Edge customer base, we have a focused effort to grow through a combination of organic investment and add-on acquisitions."

About Blue Ridge Construction Capital, LLC

Blue Ridge Construction Capital is a building products and materials focused private equity firm investing in family and founder owned businesses that are seeking a collaborative, experienced partner to empower growth.

www.blueridge-cc.com

About Matthew-Edge Sand

Matthews-Edge Sand produces, delivers, and coordinates the supply of a wide variety of aggregates for construction, roads, landscaping and more. Matthews-Edge serves construction companies and ready-mix plants in Raleigh area as well as homeowners and landscapers in the Research Triangle area.

https://www.matthewsedgesand.com/

For more information, please contact:

Casey Rentch
Managing Partner
Casey@blueridge-cc.com

Anthony Minshew
CEO – Matthew-Edge
Anthony@matthewsedgesand.com

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/blue-ridge-construction-capital-acquires-matthews-sand-and-gravel-and-edge-aggregates-llc-301631700.html

SOURCE Blue Ridge Construction Capital

