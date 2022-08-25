Blue Ridge Mountain Recovery Center Named One of Georgia’s Top Addiction Treatment Centers

Newsweek’s third annual list ranked 330 facilities nationwide

BALL GROUND, Ga., Aug. 25, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Blue Ridge Mountain Recovery Center is proud to announce that it ranked No. 5 in Newsweek’s list of best addiction treatment centers in Georgia for 2022.

To create the Best Addiction Treatment Centers 2022 list, Newsweek partnered with Statista, a global market research and consumer data firm. They invited more than 4,000 medical professionals to participate in the survey, which took place from June to July.

The list is based on two data sources — an online survey by state, and accreditation data on addiction treatment centers provided by the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration (SAMHSA). Facilities were assigned scores based on a variety of factors, including quality of care, follow-up services, accommodations, amenities, and accreditation.

This year, Newsweek and Statista included 330 addiction treatment centers in their final list, which represents the top 8%-17% of providers from 25 states. The 25 states that were included in this year’s evaluation are those that have the highest number of addiction treatment centers according to SAMHSA.

“At Blue Ridge, we strive to provide the most amazing experience to any individual who walks through our doors, whether it be a person seeking treatment or a local vendor making their weekly delivery,” said Blue Ridge Mountain Recovery Center CEO Todd Stumbo. “Our staff desires to make everyone feel accepted, that they belong and that they become competent about the disease of addiction and the process of recovery. We utilize empathy, understanding, and compassion to soften the sometimes hardened hearts and minds of some of our clients and their families in hopes to make them hungry for a new life and new purpose. So to be named as one of the top five programs in Georgia is truly an honor to the dedication and commitment of our staff and the culture that we believe has set us apart. One that will continue to not only transform the lives of those we serve but also our local community and our nation.”

Blue Ridge Mountain Recovery Center is a premier provider of treatment for adults who are struggling with addictions and co-occurring mental health concerns, offering residential treatment, detoxification services, a family program, a veterans affairs program, and continuing care options. The team at Blue Ridge is dedicated to providing well-rounded treatment that exceeds the standards of clinical excellence. Located on 40 acres of wooded countryside in the foothills of the Blue Ridge Mountains in Ball Ground, Georgia, Blue Ridge Mountain Recovery Center offers the ideal setting for people to step away from the stressors of everyday life and fully focus on their recovery. For more information, please visit www.blueridgemountainrecovery.com.

