U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,101.23
    -30.92 (-0.75%)
     

  • Dow 30

    32,813.23
    -176.89 (-0.54%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    11,994.46
    -86.93 (-0.72%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,854.82
    -9.22 (-0.49%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    113.51
    -1.75 (-1.52%)
     

  • Gold

    1,849.90
    +1.20 (+0.06%)
     

  • Silver

    21.85
    -0.06 (-0.27%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0656
    0.0000 (-0.00%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.9310
    +0.0870 (+3.06%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2484
    -0.0002 (-0.02%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    130.1480
    +0.0140 (+0.01%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    29,851.35
    -1,996.21 (-6.27%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    641.16
    -43.05 (-6.29%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,532.95
    -74.71 (-0.98%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,457.89
    +178.09 (+0.65%)
     

Blue Safari Group Acquisition Corp. Announces Contribution to Trust Account to Extend Period to Consummate Business Combination

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·2 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • BSGA
  • BSGAU

HONG KONG, June 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Blue Safari Group Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:  BSGA, the "Company"), a special purpose acquisition company, announced today that it has deposited into the Company's trust account (the "Trust Account") an aggregate of $575,000 (representing $0.10 per Class A ordinary share), in order to extend the period of time the Company has to complete a business combination (the "Combination Period") for an additional three (3) months period, with the applicable deadline (the "Applicable Deadline) extended from June 14, 2022 to September 14, 2022. As previously disclosed, pursuant to the First Amendment Amended & Restated Agreement and Plan of Merger dated May 30, 2022 by and among the Company, Bitdeer Technologies Holding Company ("Bitdeer") and other parties named therein, Bitdeer has agreed to loan the Company an aggregate principal amount of $1.99 million in two tranches to fund any and all amounts required to extend the Combination Period for up to two (2) times for an additional three (3) months period each time. The loan bears no interest and is repayable only at the closing of a business combination by the Company. On June 1, 2022, the Company used $575,000 of the loan amount received to extend the Applicable Deadline to September 14, 2022.

About Blue Safari Group Acquisition Corp.

Blue Safari Group Acquisition Corp. is a British Virgin Islands company incorporated as a blank check company for the purpose of entering into a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, recapitalization, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release includes forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Forward-looking statements are statements that are not historical facts. Such forward-looking statements, including the successful consummation of the Company's initial public offering, are subject to risks and uncertainties, which could cause actual results to differ from the forward-looking statements. The Company expressly disclaims any obligations or undertaking to release publicly any updates or revisions to any forward-looking statements contained herein to reflect any change in the Company's expectations with respect thereto or any change in events, conditions or circumstances on which any statement is based.

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/blue-safari-group-acquisition-corp-announces-contribution-to-trust-account-to-extend-period-to-consummate-business-combination-301559476.html

SOURCE Blue Safari Group Acquisition Corp

Recommended Stories

  • Why Block Stock Dropped 5% Today

    Shares of fintech giant Block (NYSE: SQ), formerly Square, tumbled in Wednesday morning trading after The Wall Street Journal warned that business is getting tough in the buy now, pay later (BNPL) space. As of 11:40 a.m. ET, Block stock is down 5%. The company was an early entrant into the BNPL space, bidding $29 billion in August 2021 to acquire Australian BNPL leader Afterpay and its 16 million installment-paying customers.

  • Why Nio Stock Jumped 9% Early Today

    Nio (NYSE: NIO) stock surged this morning and had shot up 8.9% as of 10 a.m. ET as investors lapped up the latest delivery numbers from the electric vehicle (EV) maker, which seem to put to rest some of the market's major concerns. This morning, Nio reported it delivered 7,024 EVs in May, which was up 38% from April and just about 5% year over year. Nio confirmed its production picked up pace in May after a shutdown, and said it plans to ramp up production and deliveries even further in June.

  • ‘It is like watching a plane crash’ — Michael Burry thinks the market has plenty of room to plunge. But he finally sees value in these 4 stocks

    Burry’s not bullish. But he’s beginning to nibble.

  • Why Bitcoin, Coinbase, and Silvergate Capital Are Falling Today

    Over the last 24 hours, the price of the world's largest cryptocurrency, Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC), had fallen roughly 5% as of 12:55 p.m. ET today. Meanwhile, shares of the large crypto exchange Coinbase Global (NASDAQ: COIN) traded more than 12% lower, while crypto bank Silvergate Capital (NYSE: SI) was down nearly 10%. Bitcoin rebounded over the weekend and early this week, with some investors eying a potential bottom.

  • Amazon's Stock Split Is Almost Here, but This Tiny Nasdaq Stock Is Stealing the Show Wednesday

    The stock market remained volatile on Wednesday, and the Nasdaq Composite (NASDAQINDEX: ^IXIC) wasn't able to escape the downward pressure. After rising near the open, the Nasdaq was down nearly 1% as of 1 p.m. ET. Amazon.com (NASDAQ: AMZN) rose as investors look forward to the completion of its long-anticipated stock split later this week.

  • 10 Food Stocks to Buy Amid Upcoming Global Crisis

    In this article, we discuss 10 food stocks to buy amid the upcoming global crisis. If you want to see more stocks in this selection, click 5 Food Stocks to Buy Amid Upcoming Global Crisis. The Russian invasion of Ukraine led to a harrowing global food crisis, raising the already inflated food prices. The war […]

  • Amazon Splits Its Stock Next Week. Who’s Next, and Why It Matters.

    Some of a flurry of recently announced splits are nearing completion, with potential consequences for the Dow industrials.

  • Why Digital Turbine Stock Plunged Today

    The share price took a hit after management offered soft revenue guidance and made changes to the company's financial reporting.

  • Earnings: Chewy stock flies higher on surprise profit

    Yahoo Finance's Jared Blikre breaks down Chewy's Q1 earnings beat.

  • Why Roku, Peloton, and Beyond Meat Fell Today

    Rising long-term rates and negative commentary from a big CEO sent high-growth consumer discretionary names downwards.

  • HPE earnings fall short amid inflation, supply chain challenges

    Yahoo Finance's Jared Blikre breaks down quarterly earnings for Hewlett Packard Enterprise.&nbsp;

  • 5 large companies that will emerge from the tech wreck as even more fearsome

    Technology companies that provide a real value for the economy will stand apart from those that benefited from pandemic-era hype.

  • Jamie Dimon Says JPMorgan Is Bracing Itself for Economic ‘Hurricane’

    (Bloomberg) -- Jamie Dimon warned investors to prepare for an economic “hurricane” as the economy struggles against an unprecedented combination of challenges, including tightening monetary policy and Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. Most Read from BloombergElon Musk’s Ultimatum to Tesla Execs: Return to the Office or Get OutJamie Dimon Says JPMorgan Is Bracing Itself for Economic ‘Hurricane’One-Third of Americans Making $250,000 Live Paycheck-to-Paycheck, Survey FindsReady to Buy a House? Just Wai

  • Google investors shoot down racial-equity audit while approving stock split

    Alphabet Inc. investors rejected 17 shareholder proposals at the Google parent company's annual meeting Wednesday, including a racial-equity audit, but approved a company proposal to increase the share count that will allow for a planned stock split.

  • Amazon Stock Extends Gains Into 20-For-1 Split Slated For Friday

    Amazon shares moved higher Wednesday, potentially extending their recent winning streak to a sixth consecutive session, ahead of an end-of-week stock split for the world's biggest online retailer. Amazon said shareholders approved the 20-for-1 split, which was first made public in March, in a Securities and Exchange Commission filing last Friday. Amazon said shareholders of record on May 24 will receive 19 extra shares of the group for each one held.

  • As Amazon Preps Its Stock Split, Let's See If It's Past Its Prime

    Let's take a close -- and critical -- look at the dogmatic bullishness for Amazon. I did, and here's what surprised me.

  • China stocks gain, Amazon approves 20-for-1 stock split, bitcoin rallies

    Yahoo Finance Live looks at several stocks tied to leading industry stories, including how Chinese stocks are recovering from China's COVID lockdowns.

  • Meta’s Sheryl Sandberg Is Stepping Down

    "It is time for me to write the next chapter of my life," said Sandberg, who joined Facebook in 2008 and has served as the company's COO.

  • ‘Brace yourself’: JPMorgan's Dimon warns on economy as stocks fall

    Yahoo Finance Live anchors discuss the stock market's performance after JPMorgan's Dimon warns of significant risks to the U.S. economy.

  • Nasdaq Bear Market: 3 Brand-Name Stocks You'll Regret Not Buying on the Dip

    While the blue-chip-heavy Dow Jones Industrial Average is down 11% from its all-time high, the growth-tilted Nasdaq Composite is officially in a bear market, having fallen 27% from its previous high. Adding some growth stocks to your nest egg can grow your money a little faster over time. Three Motley Fool contributors recently selected three top stocks that could rebound strongly once the dust clears.