BLUE SHAREHOLDER FILING DEADLINE: Bernstein Liebhard LLP Reminds Investors of the Deadline to File a Lead Plaintiff Motion in a Securities Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against bluebird bio, Inc.

NEW YORK, April 06, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bernstein Liebhard, a nationally acclaimed investor rights law firm, reminds investors of the deadline for investors to file a lead plaintiff motion in a securities class action lawsuit that has been filed on behalf of investors who purchased or acquired the securities of bluebird bio, Inc. ("bluebird" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: BLUE) from May 11, 2020 through November 4, 2020 (the “Class Period”). The lawsuit currently pending in the United States District Court for the District of Massachusetts alleges violations of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934.

If you purchased bluebird securities, and/or would like to discuss your legal rights and options please visit BLUE Shareholder Class Action Lawsuit or contact Matthew E. Guarnero toll free at (877) 779-1414 or MGuarnero@bernlieb.com

The complaint alleges that throughout the Class Period, defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements, as well as failed to disclose to investors: (i) data supporting bluebird's BLA submission for LentiGlobin for SCD was insufficient to demonstrate drug product comparability; (ii) Defendants downplayed the foreseeable impact of disruptions related to the COVID-19 pandemic on the Company's BLA submission schedule for LentiGlobin for SCD, particularly with respect to manufacturing; (iii) as a result of all the foregoing, it was foreseeable that the Company would not submit the BLA for LentiGlobin for SCD in the second half of 2021; and (iv) as a result, the Company's public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

On November 4, 2020, post-market, bluebird disclosed that it would no longer apply for FDA approval of its LentiGlobin product as a treatment for SCD in the second half of 2021 as expected. Instead, citing "feedback" from the FDA requiring the Company to provide additional data "to demonstrate drug product comparability" for LentiGlobin for SCD, "alongside COVID-19 related shifts and contract manufacturing organization COVID-19 impacts," bluebird adjusted its submission timing to late 2022.

On this news, bluebird's stock price fell $9.72 per share, or 16.6%, to close at $48.83 per share on November 5, 2020.

If you wish to serve as lead plaintiff, you must move the Court no later than April 13, 2021. A lead plaintiff is a representative party acting on behalf of other class members in directing the litigation. Your ability to share in any recovery does not require that you serve as lead plaintiff. If you choose to take no action, you may remain an absent class member.

If you purchased bluebird securities, and/or would like to discuss your legal rights and options please visit https://www.bernlieb.com/cases/bluebirdbioinc-blue-shareholder-class-action-lawsuit-stock-fraud-361/apply/ or contact Matthew E. Guarnero toll free at (877) 779-1414 or MGuarnero@bernlieb.com

Since 1993, Bernstein Liebhard LLP has recovered over $3.5 billion for its clients. In addition to representing individual investors, the Firm has been retained by some of the largest public and private pension funds in the country to monitor their assets and pursue litigation on their behalf. As a result of its success litigating hundreds of lawsuits and class actions, the Firm has been named to The National Law Journal’s “Plaintiffs’ Hot List” thirteen times and listed in The Legal 500 for ten consecutive years.

ATTORNEY ADVERTISING. © 2021 Bernstein Liebhard LLP. The law firm responsible for this advertisement is Bernstein Liebhard LLP, 10 East 40th Street, New York, New York 10016, (212) 779-1414. The lawyer responsible for this advertisement in the State of Connecticut is Michael S. Bigin. Prior results do not guarantee or predict a similar outcome with respect to any future matter.

Contact Information

Matthew E. Guarnero
Bernstein Liebhard LLP
https://www.bernlieb.com
(877) 779-1414
MGuarnero@bernlieb.com


    There are so many businesses out there that deal with a lot of cash, from restaurants and bars to ATM owners and more. Aren't you getting at least a little tired of counting all those bills by hand? In the past, the only alternative has been to shell out hundreds or even over $1,000 for a money counter machine that does all the hard work for you. Even at that steep price though, a money counter is more than worth it for many businesses since they can help cut down on wasted time and on accounting errors. But on Tuesday, for one day only, you can pick up the best-selling Aneken NX-580 Portable Money Counter Machine for just $64.99 instead of $130. That's a new all-time low price that's a whopping $12 less than the last big sale we covered! Aneken's NX-580 Portable Money Counter Machine might be missing a few high-end features like denomination counting, but it's still loaded with way more features than you might expect in a machine with a retail price of $130. Oh, and if you do want denomination counting, the upgraded Aneken NX-620 that retails for $210 is on sale right now for $179.99 thanks to a $30 coupon you can clip on Amazon. When it comes to the NX-580, this popular money counter is fast and accurate. On top of that, it uses three tried and true technologies to detect counterfeit bills as well as bills that are torn or damaged. In addition to UV and IR detection methods, this great money counter also senses the special magnetic ink that's used to print on US currency notes. At $130, the Aneken NX-580 money counter is already a tremendous value. Check out with the coupon code V8IWAIO8 before the end of the day, however, and you'll pick one up for just $64.99. That's an unbeatable deal! Here are some key details from Amazon's product listing: 【PRECISER IDENTIFY】 - UV/Ultraviolet, MG/Magnetic, and IR/Infrared - three powerful methods to detect counterfeit cash, ripped, or damaged bills. Three modes can be enabled simultaneously or separately. ATTENTION: NX-580 money counter only counts the number of bills, NOT the denomination. 【DUAL DISPLAYS】 - With a built-in LED screen, changing the operating modes and checking bill counts is easier. The external LED display showing the client how many bills clearly. 【HIGH EFFICIENCY & LARGE CAPACITY】 - This money counter utilizes a high-speed motor it can count up to 1,000 bills per minute, there is only a 1 in 1,000,000 chance of missing counterfeit currency. The hopper and stacker capacity is more than 200 bills. 【MULTIPLE MODES】 Count, Add, and Batch modes make money counting easy. In add mode, the money counter can add multiple batches together to give you a total amount of bills; In batch mode, set the machine to count bills in a batch of your choice, like 10 bills a batch. 【WHAT YOU GET】Package Includes - 1 * NX-580 Bill Counter, 1 * Power cord, 1 * Brush, 1 * External display, and 1 * User manual (If you received money counter with signs of damage or wear during the shipping, please contact us and we promise to help you solve the problem)

    (Bloomberg) -- Credit Suisse Group AG emerged as the big loser in global investment banks’ race to the exits following the implosion of Archegos Capital Management, with the fiasco leading to a quarterly loss and a major shakeup at the top of the Swiss bank.The firm will take a 4.4 billion franc ($4.7 billion) writedown tied to its Archegos exposure, forcing it to cut its dividend and suspend share buybacks. The company’s investment bank head and chief risk officer were among more than half a dozen executives replaced over the worst trading debacle in over a decade.While Credit Suisse was far from the only bank that allowed Bill Hwang’s family office to lever up large positions in a few stocks, others managed to unwind their exposure quickly with minimal damage. That raised questions over Chief Executive Officer Thomas Gottstein’s handle on the firm’s risk just weeks after the lender was caught up in another implosion of a little-known financial player.“Serious lessons will be learned,” Gottstein said Tuesday in a statement. The Archegos loss “is unacceptable.”Credit Suisse has now offloaded the bulk of its Archegos exposure, helped by a $2.3 billion sale this week. But the impact of that latest sale and any remaining positions could affect second-quarter results, according to a person with knowledge of the matter, after the Archegos hit caused a 900 million-franc pretax loss in the first quarter.The firm is still set to give an update on the effect of last month’s collapse of Greensill Capital, which helped manage $10 billion of investment funds the Swiss bank offered to asset management clients. Credit Suisse is leaning toward letting clients take the hit of expected losses in those funds, a person familiar with the discussions said. Analysts expect years of legal costs tied to the matter.For a QuickTake Glossary on the Collapse of Archegos click here“The long-term consequences will be felt in the bank over time” as Credit Suisse needs to prioritize capital preservation over growth, analysts Kian Abouhossein and Amit Ranjan at JPMorgan Chase & Co. wrote in a note.Credit Suisse rose 0.7% at 2:34 p.m. in Zurich trading, paring losses this year to 10%. The bank’s bonds gained in early trading as the dividend cut and suspension of buybacks prevented a bigger hit to its capital strength.Among the executives to leave are investment bank head Brian Chin and risk chief Lara Warner. Gottstein previously removed Eric Varvel from his role running asset management after Greensill’s downfall. In a memo to staff Monday, Credit Suisse also announced at least five other departures, including equities trading chief Paul Galietto.Christian Meissner, the former Bank of America Corp. executive who joined Credit Suisse in October, will take over from Chin next month. Joachim Oechslin will become risk chief in the interim, a role he held until 2019 when Warner took over. Thomas Grotzer was named interim head of compliance.The bank cut its dividend proposal for 2020 to 10 centimes a share, from about 29 centimes, and suspended its share buyback until its common equity Tier 1 ratio, a key measure of capital strength, returns to the targeted level. Credit Suisse said it expects a CET1 ratio of at least 12% in the first quarter. It had aimed for at least 12.5% in the first half of this year.Chairman Urs Rohner offered to forgo his compensation for 2020 of 1.5 million francs and bonuses for the executive board have been scrapped for that year. Rohner is set to step down later this month when Lloyds Banking Group Plc CEO Antonio Horta-Osorio takes over.What Bloomberg Intelligence Says:Credit Suisse’s buyback pause and reduced dividend to get its capital position back on track isn’t the cure-all for its financial woes, though may fall short of more bearish fears. Our near-term concerns remain the fallout from Greensill costs, knock-on revenue dents to its prime and asset-management units and elevated control costs, along with lingering regulatory and legal challenges.-- Alison Williams, BI banking analystCredit Suisse Payout Pause Won’t Halt Archegos Fallout: ReactThe Zurich-based bank was one of several global investment banks to facilitate the leveraged bets of Archegos, and had tried to reach some sort of standstill to figure out how to unwind positions without sparking panic, people familiar with the matter have said. The strategy failed as rivals rushed to cut their losses.Global banks including Goldman Sachs Group Inc., Deutsche Bank AG and Wells Fargo & Co. have told investors that they shed their Archegos-linked positions with little financial impact. Nomura Holdings Inc. has signaled it could lose as much as $2 billion.Credit Suisse’s latest trades came more than a week after several rivals dumped their shares. The bank hit the market with block trades tied to ViacomCBS Inc., Vipshop Holdings Ltd. and Farfetch Ltd., a person with knowledge of the matter said. The stocks traded substantially below where they were last month before Bill Hwang’s family office imploded.In addition to the Archegos writedown, Credit Suisse may need to set aside 2 billion francs over the coming years for litigation tied to Greensill, according to the JPMorgan analysts.Startup lender Greensill Capital had borrowed from the bank and helped manage a group of debt funds that were marketed as among its safest products. Now the funds are frozen and being wound down after Lex Greensill’s firm collapsed amid doubts about its lending practices.Credit Suisse said it will provide an update on the funds in the “next few days.”Gottstein took over in February 2020 in the wake of a spying scandal that took down his predecessor and pledged a clean slate for 2021 after legacy issues marred his first year. Instead, he’s been overwhelmed by repeated lapses in oversight.For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Tesla’s Blowout Deliveries Lift Shares Even as Smaller Peers Lag

    (Bloomberg) -- Tesla Inc. first-quarter delivery numbers blew past analysts’ estimates, helping the stock fend off a slide in the broader electric vehicle industry amid growing skepticism about the future of President Joe Biden’s infrastructure bill.Shares of the Elon Musk-led company closed up 4.4% in New York, leaving it down 2.1% year to date. Over the past 12 months, the stock has advanced more than 600%. Other EV stocks like Workhorse Group Inc. and Lordstown Motors Corp. dropped on Monday.EV companies overall have received some good news in the past week, including a big push into electric vehicles in the infrastructure spending bill unveiled last week, and the estimate-crushing delivery figures from Tesla. But that may not be enough to stop a decline in the stocks that has seen investor interest wane this year. Auto stocks, EV and otherwise, have also been plagued by a global shortage of semiconductors.“The rhetoric around Biden’s infrastructure stimulus is what’s creating the weakness,” Roth Capital Partners analyst Craig Irwin said in an interview, discussing the EV selloff. “There is low certainty this will pass as proposed,” the analyst said.However, the underperformance in EVs is probably misplaced, Irwin said, noting that both political parties like the domestic success story of Tesla and would welcome a revival of Detroit with EVs.Biden’s infrastructure bill has already started facing its challenges, with Republicans saying they want no part of the corporate tax hikes needed to pay for the plan and some progressive Democrats saying the package would not spend nearly enough.Most EV companies’ shares fell on Monday. Workhorse lost 6.4% and Lordstown Motors closed down 4%. Nikola Corp. tumbled 7.8%, while Fisker Inc. and XPeng Inc. both ended the day 2.5% lower.Tesla on Friday said it delivered 184,800 cars worldwide for the first quarter of the year, outpacing the 169,850 average of analysts’ estimates in a Bloomberg survey. While the company does not break out sales by geography, the U.S. and China are its largest markets and the company said it was “encouraged by the strong reception of the Model Y in China.”‘Sentiment Shifter’“These delivery numbers are a paradigm and sentiment shifter for the space going forward,” Wedbush analyst Daniel Ives wrote in a note, calling Tesla’s delivery numbers a “jaw dropper.”Models 3 and Y, which accounted for almost all of the sales in the period, are manufactured in Tesla’s plants in Fremont, California, and in Shanghai, China.“Receptivity to the Model Y in China was always a gray area in our minds since there was never disclosure on deposit/interest levels from Tesla,” Cowen analyst Jeffrey Osborne wrote in a note, adding that the strength in that country appeared to have driven sales.Several Wall Street analysts raised their estimates and price targets on Tesla after the sales results. JPMorgan Chase analyst Ryan Brinkman said its ability to produce roughly the same amount of vehicles in the first quarter as in the last three months of 2020, stands out in the industry, given global light vehicle production is estimated to have declined about 16% sequentially in the same period because of the chip shortage.For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • SoftBank to Lead $1.2 Billion Investment in Invitae, Reports Dow Jones

    (Bloomberg) -- SoftBank Group Corp. led an investment of $1.15 billion in genetic-testing company Invitae Corp. to help expand the use of its platform.The funding will be in the form of convertible debt, Invitae said in a statement Monday. The convertible senior notes due in 2028 will have an initial conversion price of $43.18 per share, a 20% premium to the company’s trailing volume-weighted five-day average price as of April 1, according to the company. San Francisco-based Invitae’s shares have tripled in the past 12 months and closed Thursday at $39.19 in U.S. trading, pushing its market valuation to $7.7 billion. The stock jumped 5.4% Monday morning in New York.“With the support of our long-term shareholders, we’re creating the platform to support the routine use of genetics in mainstream medicine to result in better healthcare for everyone,” said Sean George, co-founder and chief executive officer.SoftBank founder Masayoshi Son has been expanding his investments in publicly traded companies in recent months, including in Amazon.com Inc., Facebook Inc. and Alphabet Inc. Bloomberg News reported in February that the Japanese-based company planned to spend billions of dollars investing in the biotech and health-care sector. The Invitae investment was made through SoftBank’s asset management group, SB Management, which earlier this year also took a stake of about 6% in Pacific Biosciences of California Inc., a DNA-sequencing company. As of Dec. 31, SoftBank’s public holdings also included 4D Molecular Therapeutics Inc. and AbCellera Biologics Inc.Son had previously set up a $100 billion Vision Fund to invest in private startups, making bets on companies such as Didi Chuxing and DoorDash Inc.While SB Northstar was forced to wind down controversial derivative positions in big tech companies after a backlash from investors, it has taken equity stakes in a variety of other businesses. It recently invested in Norway-based education software provider Kahoot! AS, and bought one-tenth of Swedish cloud-based platform provider Sinch AB.Widely followed investor Catherine Wood is the biggest holder of Invitae shares through her exchange-traded fund Ark Innovation ETF, which owns about 14%, according to data compiled by Bloomberg. Wood told CNBC earlier this month that Invitae is one of the fund’s most under appreciated holdings.Invitae offers genetic testing for a range of diseases, including hereditary cancer, cardiology, neurology, pediatric genetics, as well as reproductive health in the U.S. and abroad. Invitae also announced Monday that it is buying Genosity Inc., a company that offers software and laboratory solutions, for $200 million.J. Wood Capital Advisors LLC and Perella Weinberg Partners LP acted as financial advisors and J.P. Morgan acted as placement agent to Invitae on the transaction.(Updates with share trading in second paragraph.)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Stocks Climb to Record After Strong Economic Data: Markets Wrap

    (Bloomberg) -- Stocks rallied to a record after solid U.S. economic data added to evidence the recovery is gaining momentum. The dollar fell while Treasuries were little changed. Oil sank.Most major groups in the S&P 500 rose, with the gauge extending gains into a third session. The Nasdaq 100 advanced 2%. Google’s parent Alphabet Inc. jumped as the U.S. Supreme Court ruled the company didn’t commit copyright infringement when it used Oracle Corp.’s programming code in the Android operating system. Tesla Inc. rallied after blowout delivery numbers from the electric-vehicle maker. GameStop Corp. slumped on plans to sell up to $1 billion worth of additional shares.Traders pushed up the value of stocks after data highlighted an economic pickup as more Americans are vaccinated against the coronavirus, restrictions are rolled back and fiscal relief takes hold. U.S. service providers had the fastest growth on record in March as orders jumped to new highs. The figures from the Institute for Supply Management followed a Friday report showing that employers added the most jobs in seven months.“It’s hard to look around and find a lot of reasons to be negative,” said Ross Mayfield, investment strategy analyst at Baird. “We had a big beat on March payrolls, Treasuries have mostly been unchanged. It’s one of those situations where good news is actually good news.”Despite the gains in stocks in recent days, speculators have been pulling back their bets for lower volatility. Net short non-commercial positions in Cboe Volatility Index futures have shrunk for six straight weeks to their lowest since the beginning of December. The U.S. equity volatility benchmark fell to its lowest in over a year on Thursday as the S&P 500 closed at a record high.Some key events to watch this week:The 2021 Spring Meetings of the International Monetary Fund and the World Bank Group take place virtually. U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen is among the participants of a climate discussion on Tuesday. Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell takes part in a panel about the global economy on Thursday.The Fed publishes minutes from its March meeting on Wednesday.Japan releases its balance of payments numbers Thursday.China’s consumer and producer prices data are due Friday.These are some of the main moves in markets:StocksThe S&P 500 rose 1.4% as of 4 p.m. New York time.The Dow Jones Industrial Average added 1.1%.The Nasdaq Composite Index climbed 1.7%.CurrenciesThe Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index declined 0.3%.The euro increased 0.4% to $1.1811.The Japanese yen appreciated 0.4% to 110.21 per dollar.BondsThe yield on two-year Treasuries sank two basis points to 0.17%.The yield on 10-year Treasuries fell one basis point to 1.71%.The yield on 30-year Treasuries declined less than one basis point to 2.35%.CommoditiesWest Texas Intermediate crude dipped 4.3% to $58.78 a barrel.Gold was little changed at $1,728.26 an ounce.For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Toshiba Set to Surge After CVC Capital Makes Buyout Offer

    (Bloomberg) -- Toshiba Corp. is poised to surge after confirming it received an initial buyout offer from CVC Capital Partners, setting the stage for potentially the largest private equity-led acquisition in years.The Japanese conglomerate issued the statement after reports about a possible agreement, saying it would seek more information as it weighs the proposal. Its board plans to meet Wednesday to discuss the potential deal, one person familiar with the matter said.Shares of Toshiba were set to surge by the 18% limit in Tokyo Wednesday, with a glut of bids outweighing offers to sell. Toshiba had gained 33% in Japanese trading this year through Tuesday, giving the company a market value of more than 1.74 trillion yen ($15.9 billion).Private equity firms have announced $15.1 billion of deals targeting Japanese firms over the past 12 months, according to data compiled by Bloomberg. The Nikkei reported earlier that CVC plans to propose a deal to take Toshiba private through a tender offer that could be worth more than $20 billion. That would make it the largest private-equity led buyout since 2013, and CVC’s biggest acquisition on record. A formal proposal may be unveiled as soon as Wednesday, according to the newspaper.“The question is whether shareholders would accept such a bid as it looks perhaps a little light,” LightStream Research analyst Mio Kato wrote in a note on Smartkarma. Such a deal could also face opposition from Japan’s finance ministry, the analyst added.Read more: Toshiba Investors Back Hedge Fund’s Call to Probe AGM VotingRead more: Japan’s Kioxia Is Said to Focus on IPO in Next Few MonthsToshiba Chief Executive Officer Nobuaki Kurumatani was a senior executive at CVC before joining Toshiba in 2018 as the first outsider to lead the company in more than 50 years. Since then, he has been trying to regain investor confidence after Toshiba was battered by accounting scandals and record losses.Toshiba, once synonymous with the global ascent of corporate Japan, had been forced to sell its crown-jewel memory-chip business to avoid being delisted from the Tokyo Stock Exchange. More recently, Toshiba investors passed a resolution backing an overseas hedge fund’s call to investigate voting at its last annual general meeting, heaping further pressure on the Toshiba board.Among the more valuable assets remaining in Toshiba’s portfolio is memory chipmaker Kioxia Holdings Corp., which is said to be focused on pursuing an initial public offering as soon as this summer. The Tokyo-based company, which makes NAND flash memory chips, has been planning to go public since Toshiba sold a majority stake in the business to a consortium in 2018, including Bain, Apple Inc. and SK Hynix Inc.Kioxia could be valued at more than $36 billion in the current market, said Hideki Yasuda, an analyst at Ace Research Institute. Toshiba is also a partner in nuclear energy with Tokyo Electric Power Co.(Updates with shares from the first paragraph. A previous version of this story corrected the market valuation in third paragraph.)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

